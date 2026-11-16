(MENAFN- GetNews) Shaoxing City, Zhejiang Province, China - November 16, 2026 - The two types are not interchangeable, and the difference is not a quality tier. It is a different working pressure and a different construction, and choosing wrong leaves you with a hose that cannot do the job it was bought for.

EN694 Type A and Type B are both semi-rigid hose to the same standard, but Type A is the higher working pressure class and Type B the lower one, and neither is a premium and budget version of the same thing.

Type A is the class intended for the larger reel duties and Type B for the smaller, and the division exists because the pressure requirement falls as the hose diameter falls.

Construction differs as well as pressure, and a Type B hose is not simply a Type A hose with less steel in it.

Hose diameter is the first selection step, because published reel-to-standard matching puts 19 to 25 mm, 25 to 32 mm and 33 to 42 mm hose on EN694 while 13 to 19 mm sits under a different standard entirely.

A 19 mm hose specified to the wrong EN694 type will still fit the reel and still connect, and the failure will only appear under pressure at the test. Ask for the type designation and the test certificate together, because a hose carrying the EN694 mark without stating which type it is has told you only half of what you need. What actually separates Type A from Type B Type A and Type B are both semi-rigid hose to the same standard, BS EN 694, and the distinction between them is working pressure class together with construction; it is not a quality tier, and a Type B hose is not a cheaper version of a Type A hose. The standard in question is BS EN 694:2014, fire-fighting hoses, semi-rigid hoses for fixed systems, and the same specification is mirrored as DIN EN 694 in the German market. It covers semi-rigid hose intended for fixed installations, which is the category a Fire Hose Reel belongs to. The reason the standard carries two types is straightforward engineering rather than product segmentation. The pressure an installation is required to deliver falls as hose diameter falls, because a smaller cross-section cannot carry the same flow against the same friction loss. A standard that forced small-diameter hose to be built and tested to a pressure class derived from large-diameter hose would either over-specify the small hose wastefully or, more seriously, would create a mismatch between what the standard tested and what an installation actually needed. Providing two classes lets the pressure requirement follow the diameter. So the honest summary of the difference is this. Type A is the higher working pressure class; Type B is the lower. They differ in construction as well as in class, because a hose designed for a lower working pressure does not need the same reinforcement in the same places. And both are proper EN694 products, both carry the standard, and both are correct answers to a specification that has stated which class is required. The substitution trap. Because both types are manufactured in the same nominal diameters, a Type A hose and a Type B hose of the same diameter will connect perfectly, deploy perfectly, and pass a visual inspection. If your installation needs the Type A class and you fitted Type B, you will not discover it on the bench. You will discover it under pressure, at the commissioning test if you have one, and in a real demand if you do not. Start from the reel, not from the hose Hose diameter is determined by the reel, and the diameter then determines which standard and which type applies, which is why selecting hose first and matching later is how mismatches happen. The published reel-to-standard matching across this range is the clearest starting point available, and it is worth reading carefully because it is not as uniform as a buyer usually assumes. Table 1. Published fire hose reel to standard and diameter matching.

Reel size Hose diameter Standard Note 3/4 inch 19 to 25 mm EN694 Also published at 19 to 28 mm to EN694 on a 3/4 inch reel, so the diameter must be stated precisely 1 inch 25 to 32 mm EN694 Overlaps the upper end of the 3/4 inch entry 1-1/4 inch 33 to 42 mm EN694 The largest EN694 duty in the published range 1/2 inch 13 to 19 mm EN854 Not an EN694 product at all 3/4 inch 19 to 25 mm SANS1086 South African standard, same diameter as an EN694 reel 3/4 inch 19 to 25 mm AS1221 Australian and New Zealand standard, same diameter again

Three things in that table are worth drawing out, because each one causes a specific and common error.

First, not every reel hose is an EN694 product. A buyer who assumes that all reel hose falls under EN694 will find that the 1/2 inch reel at 13 to 19 mm is matched to EN854 instead. The boundary sits at 19 mm, which is exactly the size where most casual specification goes wrong.

Second, the same diameter appears under three different standards. A 19 to 25 mm hose on a 3/4 inch reel can be an EN694 product, a SANS1086 product or an AS1221 product. If you are supplying across markets you will meet all three, and the correct standard is determined by where the reel is installed rather than by the reel's physical size.

Third, there is an overlapping entry inside EN694 itself. The published matching shows both a 19 to 25 mm and a 19 to 28 mm EN694 hose on a 3/4 inch reel. That overlap is exactly the situation in which a vague diameter specification becomes a wrong delivery, because 26 mm and 27 mm satisfy one entry and not the other, and both are "about 25 mm" to anybody reading a purchase order.

The hose itself, coiled. The texture visible across the surface is the polyester reinforcement showing through the PVC cover, and it is the same feature that gives the hose its semi-rigid character: the hose holds the shape it is laid out in, which is what allows one person to deploy a line from a reel without it coiling back on itself. Note also that nothing in the construction tells you the pressure class. The Type A or Type B designation is a marking and a test result, not something visible in the material, which is precisely why it has to be specified: what you should expect, and what to ask

The published construction for this range is a polyester reinforced PVC hose, and the reinforcement is what makes the hose semi-rigid rather than flexible.

It is worth being precise about what "semi-rigid" means, because the word does a lot of work in this category and is frequently used loosely. A semi-rigid hose holds the shape it is laid out in. That is the difference between a hose you can run out across a floor in a straight line that stays where you put it, and a flexible hose that curls back and must be handled rather than laid. The reinforcement provides that, and the reinforcement is also what carries the pressure, which is why the reinforcement specification and the pressure class are connected rather than independent.

Where you are specifying across environments, the material specification is worth confirming rather than assuming from a generic product description. The published range states temperature resistance as a product characteristic, and polyester reinforcement brings its own considerations in storage and in UV exposure, both of which matter for hose that sits on a reel on the outside of a building.

Three specification points that are routinely assumed and should not be.



The reinforcement type and its orientation. "Reinforced PVC" covers a range of constructions with meaningfully different pressure capability. Ask what the reinforcement is rather than whether there is one.

The fittings and their standard. A hose that is correct in type and wrong in coupling will not connect to the reel, and couplings across markets are not interchangeable. The coupling standard is a separate line in the specification, not part of the hose line. The working pressure and the test pressure. These are two different numbers and they are frequently reported as one. The test pressure is what the hose was proved at; the working pressure is what it is permitted to be used at. The margin between them is the whole point.

The reel assembly matters as much as the hose

A correctly typed hose fitted to a disc or hub that was selected for a lower class will not deliver the performance the type promised, and the hose is usually the part that gets specified carefully.

The published reel range covers the supporting components as separate items alongside the hose: the high-strength steel disc for the fire hose reel, the reinforced hub support, and the Magnetic Hose Retainer that keeps the deployed line clear of the floor. Each is specified independently. All are installed as one assembly.

Two of these deserve specific attention.

The steel disc carries the hose under winding tension and, during deployment, carries the reaction from pulling the hose off. A disc selected for a smaller hose in the same reel family may look entirely adequate and be dimensionally interchangeable, and still be the component that limits what the assembly can do. When the pressure class changes, the disc specification should be re-checked rather than carried over.

The reinforced hub support is the part most buyers never specify at all, because the reel is usually bought as an assembly and the hub is invisible. It is the part that carries the load path from the hose into the reel frame, and it is a pressure-class-dependent choice in the same way the disc is.

A complete reel assembly. The label on the hub is the item worth noting, because that is where the compliant designation for the assembly should appear, and it is the first thing to read when a reel arrives. On a delivered assembly, check that the label states the standard and the type, and that it corresponds to the hose actually wound on the reel rather than to the reel model alone.

The assembly standard is also separate from the hose standard. The published range includes EN671 for the hose reel supplied with hose, which is an assembly-level requirement sitting on top of the EN694 requirement for the hose itself. A reel that is EN671 Compliant contains hose that still has to be EN694 Type A or Type B, and neither mark implies the other.

How to verify the type on a delivery

Check the marking on the hose itself and the certificate against the specific diameter and type ordered, because a supplier who produces both has demonstrated the control while one who produces only a certificate number has not.

Four checks, in the order you would actually do them.

Read the marking printed on the hose. The type designation belongs on the hose, not only in the paperwork, and it should be legible on a hose that has been in storage. If it has worn off, you cannot verify the type by inspection at all, which is an argument for specifying marking durability along with the marking.Read the assembly label. On a delivered reel the hub label should state the compliant designation for the assembly. Compare it against what you ordered.Match the certificate to the order. The test certificate should be issued against the diameter and type you purchased. A certificate covering "EN694 hose" without a type designation does not tell you whether you can use it on an installation requiring the higher class.Check the coupling standard separately. It is not part of the hose designation and it is the item most likely to differ across a multi-market supply.

None of these checks takes long, and all of them are cheaper than discovering the mismatch during a pressure test or, worse, during a demand.

Supplying across markets: which standard your reel needs

The standard that applies to a reel is set by where the reel is installed, and because the published matching runs several standards side by side at the same diameters, a supplier working internationally is usually holding the same physical hose under different designations.



EN694 for 19 to 25 mm, 25 to 32 mm and 33 to 42 mm is the European standard, and is the one most buyers in this category are specifying against.

EN854 covers the 13 to 19 mm range at the small end. It is a different standard rather than a lower version of EN694, so a hose described only as "EN694" cannot cover a 1/2 inch reel duty.

SANS1086 and AS1221 appear in the same published matching at 19 to 25 mm for South African and Australian and New Zealand installations respectively. EN671 applies at the assembly level, to the reel supplied with hose.

The practical consequence for a buyer is that "which standard" and "which type" are two separate questions, and both have to be answered. The first is set by the destination market and the reel size. The second is set by the pressure requirement of the installation. A supplier quoting you a reel assembly can be entirely correct about the standard and still hand you the wrong type, because nothing in the standard answer tells them which class you need.

It is worth noting that installation requirements also differ by jurisdiction independently of the hose standard, and codes and standards for the installation itself are set separately from the hose product standard. NFPA publishes the codes and standards used for fire protection in the United States, and certification for a listed assembly in that market runs through bodies such as UL Solutions. Those are installation and assembly requirements rather than hose specifications, and a hose that meets EN694 does not by itself make an installation compliant in a market working to a different code.

Where this comparison has limits

An article cannot tell you which type your installation needs, because that depends on the pressure requirement your project specification sets, and any answer given without it is a guess dressed as a recommendation. Several honest limits are worth stating.

First, the type distinction is a pressure class, and the actual pressure figures behind it are set out in the published standard. This article names the distinction and explains how to determine which one applies; it does not restate the numerical working pressures, because quoting a figure from memory is exactly the kind of thing that causes a wrong order, and the standard is the document that carries them.

Second, the reel-to-standard matching reproduced here is a published selection guide rather than a universal mapping. It is the right place to start, and where a project specification states a different standard for the same diameter, the project specification governs.

Third, a correctly typed hose still fails if the couplings do not match, and couplings are not part of the hose designation. This is the single most common cause of a delivery that is right on paper and wrong on arrival.

Fourth, and most practically, a lot of what determines performance is in the reel assembly rather than in the hose, and a supplier who can only discuss hose type is not equipped to specify the system.

A pre-order checklist for EN694 reel hose

Seven items, confirmed before the purchase order is issued, remove most of the mismatches that occur in this category.

Reel size established first, since it determines the hose diameter.Hose diameter stated precisely, because the published EN694 matching contains an overlapping entry at the 3/4 inch size.Standard confirmed for your destination market, including whether it is EN694, EN854, SANS1086 or AS1221 at that diameter.Pressure class requirement established from the project specification, giving the type.Type designation written on the same line as the diameter, never diameter alone.Construction, coupling standard and reinforcement type stated separately rather than assumed from the standard.Steel disc, reinforced hub support and magnetic retainer confirmed as selected for the same class as the hose.

Getting a reel hose specified against your reel

Send us the reel size, the diameter you need, the standard your market expects and the pressure class your project specification calls for, and we will confirm what we would supply.



Reel size and whether it is new build or replacement.

Hose diameter, measured from the existing hose if this is a replacement.

Destination market, which determines EN694, EN854, SANS1086 or AS1221.

Pressure class requirement from your project specification, if you have one. Coupling standard, and whether you need the reel supplied with hose or hose only.

The EN694 fire hose reel hose range page carries the published hose range and construction, and the 19mm EN694 semi-rigid reel hose page covers the 19 mm duty in detail including the reel size matching. If you would rather talk it through, ask about EN694 Type A hose specs or email us directly.

Frequently asked questionsWhat is the difference between EN694 Type A and Type B hose?

The working pressure class and the construction. Type A is the higher working pressure class and Type B the lower one, both to BS EN 694 for semi-rigid hose. The distinction exists because the pressure a reel installation is required to deliver falls as hose diameter falls, so the standard provides two classes rather than forcing small-diameter hose to carry a specification built for large-diameter hose. Type B is not a budget version of Type A; it is a different product to a different pressure requirement. Choosing the lower class when the installation needs the higher one produces a hose that fits, connects, passes a visual inspection and fails when tested.

Which EN694 type do I need for a fire hose reel?

Start from the reel rather than from the hose. Published reel-to-standard matching puts 19 to 25 mm hose on a 3/4 inch reel, 25 to 32 mm on a 1 inch reel, and 33 to 42 mm on a 1-1/4 inch reel, all to EN694. From that reel size you take the diameter, and from the diameter you determine which pressure class your installation is required to deliver. The type follows the pressure requirement of the installation, not a preference, and it should be confirmed against the test certificate for the specific hose rather than inferred from its appearance.

Is 19 mm hose covered by EN694?

At the lower end of its range, yes. The published matching for EN694 puts hose from 19 to 25 mm on a 3/4 inch reel. Below that, at 13 to 19 mm on a 1/2 inch reel, the published matching points to EN854 rather than EN694, so the smallest reel hose on the market is not an EN694 product at all. That boundary is worth knowing because a buyer who assumes every reel hose is EN694 will find the 1/2 inch case does not follow the same standard.

Does it matter which standard a reel hose is built to?

Yes, and it is not only EN694 in play. The published range covers several standards side by side: EN694 for 19 to 25 mm, 25 to 32 mm and 33 to 42 mm; EN671 for hose assemblies sold with a reel; SANS1086 for a 19 to 25 mm reel and AS1221 for another 19 to 25 mm reel; and EN854 at 13 to 19 mm. A buyer working across markets will meet all of these, and specifying the correct standard is the first half of a correct specification. Specifying the standard without the type leaves the second half open.

What construction should I expect in a semi-rigid reel hose?

A reinforced PVC hose with a polyester reinforcement, which is the published construction for this range, combined with temperature resistance appropriate to the environment it will sit in. Semi-rigid means it holds its shape when laid out, which is what allows a hose to be deployed from a reel by one person without the line coiling under itself, and that property comes from the reinforcement and the wall construction rather than from the type designation. Where the environment is more demanding, the reinforcement and the polymer specification are worth confirming rather than assuming from a generic product description.

Can I substitute one type for the other if the diameter matches?

You can physically fit it, and that is exactly the problem. Both types are made in the same nominal diameters so that a wrong selection connects perfectly and deploys correctly. The difference appears at pressure, and if the installation requires the Type A class then a Type B hose will be the component that fails, during the pressure test if there is one and during a real demand otherwise. This is why the type has to be written into the specification rather than left to a matching exercise done on diameter alone.

What other parts of a reel system have to be specified together with the hose?

The reel system is more than the hose, and the published range covers the supporting parts alongside it: the high-strength steel disc for the fire hose reel, the reinforced hub support, and the magnetic hose retainer that keeps the line clear of the floor. Each is specified independently but installed as one assembly, and a hose that is correctly typed onto a hub or disc that was selected for a different duty will not deliver the performance the type promised. When you change hose type, it is worth confirming the disc and hub were selected for the same pressure class.

How do I verify a supplier's hose meets the type I need?

Ask for the type designation on the hose marking itself, not only in the documentation, and ask for the test certificate to be supplied against the specific diameter and type you are ordering. The standard is published as BS EN 694, covering fire-fighting semi-rigid hose for fixed systems, and it is available to buy as a reference if you want to check the marking convention against the published designation scheme. Where a supplier shows you a reel assembly with a label on the hub, that label is worth reading carefully, because it is where the compliant designation for the whole assembly should appear.

What if I do not know the pressure class my project needs?

Then that is the question to resolve before ordering, and it is not a question a hose supplier can answer for you. The pressure class requirement comes from the installation design, the applicable installation code and the fire risk assessment, none of which sit with the component supplier. The useful thing to do is ask whoever specifies the installation what working pressure the hose is required to carry, then take that figure to the hose supplier. A supplier who offers to infer the class from the reel size alone is making an assumption on your behalf, and as the substitution problem shows, assumptions in this category are expensive.

Does a semi-rigid hose handle storage and UV the same as a flexible one?

Not necessarily, and this is worth raising with the supplier rather than assuming. A polyester reinforced PVC hose has its own storage considerations, particularly around prolonged exposure and around how tightly the hose is wound on the reel, because the reinforcement carries load and sustained set can affect how the hose behaves when deployed. Reels left outdoors through a winter, or stored in a hot vehicle, are the situations where this becomes relevant. If your reels are stored outdoors or your storage conditions are extreme, tell the supplier what the storage regime is, because that is part of the duty and it belongs in the specification alongside the pressure class.

About us

Founded in 2014, Junan Fire Equipment Co., Ltd. has dedicated over a decade to the professional production of fire hoses and extinguisher components. As a global leader in the field, we have established advanced production technologies and state-of-the-art facilities, enabling us to deliver innovative, high-quality solutions that meet the most rigorous international standards.