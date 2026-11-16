MENAFN - GetNews) TaxNoticePilot brings AI-native federal, state and local tax notice management to enrolled agents. A yearlong agreement gives members of the National Association of Enrolled Agents exclusive savings on a platform that turns tax notices into organized, billable client engagements.

New York, NY - November 16, 2026 - TaxNoticePilot, an AI-native tax notice management platform for tax professionals, today announced that it has been named a Member Benefit Provider of the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA), the national professional association for enrolled agents.

Turning Unpaid Notice Work Into Billable Engagements

The IRS sends about 170 million notices to individual taxpayers and more than 40 million to businesses every year. State and local agencies send their own on top of that. For most firms, each notice arrives as a forwarded email or a photo of a letter, followed by manual data entry, a spreadsheet of deadlines, research into what the notice means, and separate systems for proposals, invoices and payments. A single notice can cost a firm one to two hours of staff time, and much of that work happens before an engagement is signed or a fee is set.

TaxNoticePilot closes that gap. It helps tax professionals move from unpaid notice triage to billable client engagements while freeing their time for higher-value services throughout the year.

One Workflow, From Intake to Revenue

TaxNoticePilot manages the full life of a federal, state or local tax notice in one platform:



Client intake: Clients upload IRS, state and local notices through the firm's secure, branded link, with no account required.

Automated triage: The platform extracts the agency, notice code, tax period, amount due and deadline, with each fact linked to its source line in the notice.

Risk scoring: Exposure and urgency are scored for the practitioner to verify.

Deadline tracking: Deadlines sync to Google, Apple and Outlook calendars.

Proposals and engagement letters: Firms quote the work using their own fees and terms.

Response preparation: AI-assisted drafts of agency letters, client document requests, rights memos and penalty abatement grounds, reviewed by the practitioner before anything is sent. Revenue tracking: Proposals, invoices and collected payments stay attached to each notice.

Firms are up and running in 60 seconds with no software integration, and the platform works alongside the tax and practice management software they already use. Every subscription includes unlimited notices, never metered, with a first-month money-back guarantee. For most firms, the first billed notice each month covers the cost of the platform.

Built Around Professional Judgment

TaxNoticePilot does the reading and organizing. The practitioner makes the calls.

Every notice receives a preliminary risk score out of 100, built from five factors: procedural position, time sensitivity, enforcement and rights, financial exposure, and response complexity. Each rating is suggested from the facts in the notice, and anyone at the firm can change it. A risk profile is approved only after a practitioner reviews all five factors. The score is not a prediction, and it does not replace the practitioner's own judgment.

The same principle runs through the platform. When a deadline or amount cannot be confirmed from the document, TaxNoticePilot flags it as unverified rather than assuming none exists. The platform recommends services based on risk, but the practitioner decides what the engagement includes and sets every fee. TaxNoticePilot never tells a firm what to charge. Firm reporting keeps a client's tax at issue separate from the firm's own fees, so tax owed is never counted as firm revenue, and shows which team member holds each open notice.

Built for Year-Round Practices

"Tax professionals spend hours reviewing notices and advising clients on work they never bill for," said Busayo Ogunsanya, CPA, founder of TaxNoticePilot. "We built TaxNoticePilot so an incoming notice becomes an organized file and a paid engagement, not another unpaid favor."

"Enrolled agents are the profession's representation specialists, and notices arrive all year, not just during filing season," Ogunsanya added. "Our goal is to take the administrative load off their desks so they can spend their time on the representation, resolution and advisory work clients value most."

NAEA members can access an exclusive discount through NAEA's member benefit resources or at taxnoticepilot.

About TaxNoticePilot

TaxNoticePilot is AI-native tax notice management software for enrolled agents, CPA firms and tax resolution professionals. It brings federal, state and local notice intake, automated triage, risk and deadline tracking, engagement proposals, response preparation and revenue tracking into a single workflow. The company was founded by Busayo Ogunsanya, CPA, who brings over twenty years as a licensed CPA. Learn more at .

Founded in 1972, the National Association of Enrolled Agents (NAEA) is the only professional association dedicated exclusively to enrolled agents, the federally licensed tax practitioners authorized to represent taxpayers before all administrative levels of the IRS. NAEA advances the profession through education, advocacy and member resources. Learn more at .