MENAFN - GetNews)ZS Bulk Bags is expanding its Type C Conductive FIBC solutions for industrial packaging applications involving electrostatic-sensitive powders, fine particles, and other materials that require controlled static electricity management. Designed for material handling environments where electrostatic discharge may present operational risks, these conductive bulk bags combine specially designed conductive fabric with functional structural features. The company's product range includes customized Type C conductive FIBCs for chemical, mineral, and other industrial applications.

Type C Conductive FIBC Supports Electrostatic-Sensitive Material Handling

Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs), also known as bulk bags, are widely used for storing and transporting bulk materials. When handling fine powders and certain industrial substances, static electricity generated during filling, discharging, and transportation can become an important safety consideration.

A Type C Conductive FIBC, also known as a groundable conductive FIBC, is designed to manage static electricity through conductive components that can be connected to ground. According to ZS Bulk Bags' product information, conductive filaments are incorporated into the bag fabric and lifting slings, together with conductive films. When properly grounded according to operating requirements, these components provide a pathway for dissipating static electricity generated during material handling.

This design is intended for applications involving flammable powders and materials in environments where electrostatic discharge needs to be controlled. Proper grounding and compliance with applicable operating procedures remain important when using this type of packaging.

ZS Bulk Bags includes Type C conductive FIBCs in its broader range of functional and industry-specific bulk packaging products. The company also manufactures FIBCs for food, chemical, mineral, agricultural, and other industrial applications.

Product Design Combines Conductive Fabric and Practical Structure

One of the company's featured products is a Type C Conductive FIBC bulk bag with top and bottom discharge design for electrostatic-sensitive materials. The product is developed for industries handling powders, granules, and fine industrial materials that require both electrostatic management and practical loading and unloading arrangements.

The listed product measures 1000 × 1000 × 1200 mm and has a safe working load of 800 kg. Its structure incorporates internal baffles to help the bag maintain a more stable shape during filling and stacking. This design can also support space utilization during transportation and storage.

The bag features a top filling opening and a bottom discharge outlet. The top opening allows materials to be loaded into the container, while the bottom outlet supports controlled material release during unloading. This configuration can reduce the need for manual handling during discharge and help align the packaging structure with different material-handling processes.

The product also uses coated or laminated polypropylene (PP) woven fabric. According to the product description, the fabric treatment is intended to enhance protection during handling, while sealing cotton strips along the sewing lines help reduce the risk of powder leakage. These construction details are relevant to applications involving fine particles and powder materials.

Key Features of ZS Bulk Bags' Type C Conductive FIBC

The company's Type C conductive bulk bags combine several design elements to address different packaging and handling requirements.

Conductive fabric construction: Specially designed conductive yarns or filaments are incorporated into the bag fabric. The product description also identifies conductive components in the lifting slings and conductive films as part of the Type C design.

Grounding-based electrostatic management: The conductive components are designed to form an electrostatic discharge pathway when properly grounded. This feature is intended to help dissipate static electricity generated during filling, unloading, and transportation.

Top filling and bottom discharge: The featured bag uses a top filling opening and bottom discharge outlet to support loading and material release operations.

Internal baffle structure: Internal baffles help maintain the bag's shape during filling and stacking. The structure is designed to support more efficient filling and improve space utilization.

Coated and laminated PP woven fabric: The product uses treated polypropylene woven fabric to provide additional protection for packaged materials. The company's product information also identifies moisture resistance as a feature of its coated fabric.

Leakage-control details: Sealing cotton strips along the stitching lines are used to reduce powder leakage risks. This construction is particularly relevant when handling fine particles.

These features provide a combination of electrostatic management, structural support, and material-handling functionality. The final configuration can be selected according to the characteristics of the packaged material and the requirements of the customer's operation.

Applications Across Chemical, Mineral, and Industrial Sectors

Type C Conductive FIBCs are designed for industrial environments where static electricity management is an important consideration. ZS Bulk Bags identifies several application areas for its conductive bulk bag products.

In the chemical industry, Type C conductive FIBCs can be used for packaging and transporting flammable chemical powders, pigments, catalysts, resin powders, and other chemical materials. These applications may involve environments containing flammable vapors or gases, making appropriate electrostatic control an important part of material handling.

In the pharmaceutical industry, conductive bulk bags may be used to handle sensitive materials such as pharmaceutical intermediates and excipients. Packaging requirements in this sector can involve electrostatic considerations as well as cleanliness and material protection.

In the new energy and metallurgy industries, the product range is relevant to the transportation of powder materials such as lithium battery materials, metal powders, and metallurgical powders. These materials may require packaging arrangements that account for their handling characteristics and potential electrostatic risks.

Other listed applications include food additives, feed additives, and ore powders, particularly in production and warehousing environments where combustible dust may be present.

The suitability of a particular Type C FIBC depends on the material, handling environment, grounding arrangements, and applicable safety procedures. Buyers should assess these factors before selecting a bulk bag for a specific operation.

Customized FIBC Manufacturing for Different Requirements

ZS Bulk Bags provides customized FIBC solutions based on customer requirements. According to its product information, customization options for Type C conductive bags include dimensions, fabric weight, lifting loop type, and liner options. The featured top-and-bottom-discharge model also identifies filling and discharge configurations, fabric specifications, and functional features as adjustable elements.

Such customization allows buyers to consider the physical characteristics of their materials and the requirements of their filling, storage, transportation, and unloading processes when specifying a bulk bag.

The company's broader manufacturing capabilities cover raw material processing, fabric production, bag conversion, and product inspection. Its listed production processes include drawing, weaving, cutting, printing, packing, quality inspection, sewing, and inner-pocket production. This integrated process supports the company's production of different FIBC structures and customized packaging products.

ZS Bulk Bags' Manufacturing Background

Founded in 1988, Yantai ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd. specializes in the customized design and production of mid-to-high-end Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers. The company operates two production bases in Laishan District and Muping District of Yantai, China, with a combined site area of 60,000 square meters.

According to the company's introduction, its workforce includes more than 300 employees, including over 30 professional and technical personnel and inspectors. Its production system covers the manufacturing process from raw material processing to finished products.

The company reports a monthly production output of more than 250,000 units and an annual output exceeding 3 million units. These production capabilities are intended to support both bulk procurement and customized orders.

ZS Bulk Bags states that it follows ISO 9001 Quality Management System and ISO 22000 Food Safety Management System requirements. Its product portfolio includes food-grade FIBCs, special-purpose bags for fine chemicals, high-barrier aluminum foil FIBCs, Type C conductive FIBCs, and dangerous goods packaging FIBCs that conform to international standards.

The company also reports serving more than 400 customers worldwide, with markets across Europe, the Americas, Australia, Africa, Japan, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

Supporting Industrial Packaging Requirements

As industrial manufacturers handle a wide range of powders, granules, and specialized raw materials, bulk packaging needs to account for more than container capacity alone. Material characteristics, electrostatic risks, bag structure, loading methods, discharge requirements, and storage conditions can all influence product selection.

ZS Bulk Bags' Type C Conductive FIBC range combines conductive fabric construction with customizable bag dimensions and structural options. Its featured model with top filling and bottom discharge provides an example of how electrostatic management features can be integrated with practical material-handling design.

By offering different FIBC configurations and customization options, ZS Bulk Bags supports industrial buyers seeking bulk packaging solutions for chemical, mineral, pharmaceutical, new energy, and other material-handling applications.

For more information about Type C Conductive FIBC products and customized bulk packaging solutions, visit the official website:

About Us

Founded in 1988, Yantai ZS Bulk Bags Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer specializing in the customized design and production of mid-to-high-end FIBCs (Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers). With over 30 years of dedication to the industry, we take cost-effective customized solutions as our core. Relying on solid technical accumulation and strict quality control, we have become a trusted choice for well-known enterprises both at home and abroad, and are committed to providing packaging solutions that carry trust and safeguard value for global customers.