MENAFN - GetNews) Oncosoft recognized for achievements in AI-powered radiation oncology software, from FDA-cleared auto-contouring to Korea's first domestically developed carbon-ion treatment planning system

New York - November 16, 2026 - CB Insights today named Oncosoft to its eighth annual Digital Health 50, showcasing the 50 most promising Digital Health startups in the world.

“AI is beginning to change not just how healthcare organizations operate, but how they actually deliver care,” said Ellen Knapp, Lead Healthcare Analyst at CB Insights.“This year's Digital Health 50 winners are finding new ways to extend clinicians' reach, simplify how patients access treatment, and deliver more continuous care for complex conditions.”

“Being named to the Digital Health 50 is an achievement shared not only by the Oncosoft team, but by all the clinicians who have built our products with us,” said Jin Sung Kim, CEO of Oncosoft.“As demand for radiation therapy grows, contouring and treatment planning still require significant time and expertise. The future of radiation therapy lies in closely connecting precise data, AI and clinical judgment. By linking contouring, treatment planning and quality review on a single intelligent platform, we will reduce repetitive work and help clinicians spend more time on clinical decisions for each patient. We will also extend our technology from photon to particle therapy, and from Korea to clinics around the world, so that more patients can receive precise radiation therapy.”

The list primarily includes companies using AI to reshape care delivery, streamline healthcare operations, and improve patients' access to treatment. Our research team picked winning companies based on CB Insights datasets, including deal activity, industry partnerships, team strength, investor strength, employee headcount, and proprietary metrics.

Oncosoft develops AI-powered software across the radiation oncology workflow. Its flagship auto-contouring solution, OncoStudio, received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance in February 2025 and has also obtained regulatory approvals in Japan, Singapore and Brazil. In August 2026, Oncosoft's OncoPlan received Class III approval from Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) as the first carbon-ion therapy treatment planning system (TPS) developed by a Korean company, and the company is now extending it to proton therapy. At ASTRO 2026 in October, under the theme“Agentic AI in Radiotherapy,” Oncosoft unveiled next-generation capabilities for OncoStudio: Live Target, which supports tumor target delineation in real time, and Contour Guard, which highlights areas of AI-generated contours that need clinician review. Together, they point to AI that goes beyond automating tasks to support clinical judgment.

Quick facts on the 2026 Digital Health 50:



$3.5B in equity funding raised over time, including $2B in 2026 so far

91 partnerships announced since 2025, including with industry leaders like Mayo Clinic, Merck and Siemens Healthineers

Employ 6,000+ people, with a median headcount of 84 across the cohort Rank among the top 10% of private companies globally for overall health and growth potential (by CB Insights' Mosaic Score)

About CB Insights

CB Insights spots winners in emerging tech. Since 2009, we've ranked and rated the private companies reshaping their industries, drawing on proprietary interviews with operators and deep, validated intelligence on over 12 million companies. We give decision-makers an edge by enriching their AI agents with expert judgment, nonpublic signals, and a complete map of technology markets. Six of the Mag 7 and the top 10 U.S. banks rely on CB Insights to build conviction in their next investment, acquisition, partner, or customer. Learn more at cbinsights.

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About Oncosoft

Founded in 2019 and headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, Oncosoft is an AI software company specializing in radiation oncology. Its portfolio includes OncoStudio for AI-based auto-contouring, OncoPlan for particle therapy treatment planning, OncoFlow for radiotherapy workflow management, and OncoRPT for radiopharmaceutical therapy. Oncosoft's solutions are used in clinical practice at 30 institutions in Korea and at hospitals in Japan. Learn more at

CONTACT: Jiho Han, CEO Office, Oncosoft | Tel: +82-10-3803-9460 | Email:...