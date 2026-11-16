MENAFN - GetNews) Premiered November 6, the adaptation brings Nina back to the center of a story shaped by the pandemic era's most contentious debates about dating, faith, and commitment.

BRONX, NY - November 16, 2026 - Independent hip-hop artist Sinned has premiered The Succubus, a new visual narrative series adapted from his 2020 EP of the same name. Available exclusively through Scapegoat Music, the series introduces a new way to experience a story rooted in desire, faith, relationships, and the consequences of personal choices.

At the center of The Succubus is Nina, whose story explores relationships, personal decisions, and their consequences amid conflicting expectations surrounding modern romance.-

One debate that informed the EP asked how a woman's past relationships are judged when she turns to faith and seeks a traditional commitment. Sinned used Nina's story to explore the choices, expectations, and consequences at the heart of that debate.

From the 2020 EP to the Series

Originally released on YouTube during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Succubus drew on discussions about single motherhood, accountability, religion, and gender roles that circulated through podcasts, social media, and the online manosphere. Sinned brought a perspective associated with the red-pill movement into a form he knew well: hip-hop storytelling built around a central character and the consequences of her decisions.

The EP resonated with listeners drawn to rap that builds a story across tracks. Six years later, the adaptation gives those listeners a chance to revisit Nina's story in a new medium and gives first-time viewers a way into the project. Its opening episode,“Lust,” introduces the visual series, which continues the story established in The Ritual III and the“814” music video.

The Bridge to the Diaries of Dennis Wilson

The 2020 EP also served as a narrative bridge to The Diaries of Dennis Wilson. What could be heard as a standalone story became an earlier chapter in Sinned's wider narrative universe. The series brings that chapter back into focus, giving viewers a chance to revisit the characters and events that helped shape the mixtape.

About Sinned

Born Dennis Dion Wilson Jr. and raised in Co-op City in the Bronx, Sinned is an independent hip-hop artist, writer, and storyteller. He began making his own comics as a child, drawing inspiration from Marvel superheroes. Later, artists including 2Pac, Nas, Raekwon, GZA, and Eminem helped shape his approach to lyricism and storytelling across records.

Sinned's alter ego The Shadow, inspired in part by Eminem's Slim Shady persona, gave him a way to explore trauma, morality, and the darker sides of human psychology. Also known as The Scapegoat, Sinned brings psychological horror, spirituality, and social commentary into projects including The Ritual Trilogy, The Succubus, and The Diaries of Dennis Wilson.

The series premiered November 6, 2026, exclusively through Scapegoat Music, Sinned's direct-to-consumer platform. He founded the platform to retain ownership and creative control over his music and visual projects.

The Succubus: Episode 1 - Lust is now available at ScapegoatMusic/succubus-e1. Listeners can also explore the original EP.

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