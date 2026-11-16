MENAFN - GetNews)"CS Series electric hospital bed with side rails and over-bed table, available for rent."Hospital Bed Rental Inc. announces its 2027 hospital bed rental pricing overview for Toronto and the GTA, including CS Series, Drive P903 and MultiTech models.

Toronto, Ontario, Canada - November 14, 2026 - Hospital Bed Rental Inc. has released a 2027 pricing overview for its electric hospital bed rentals in Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). The overview covers monthly rates for several bed models, along with delivery, pickup and setup charges. The company rents equipment to people arranging care at home and to long-term care facilities.

The listed monthly rental rates are $250 for the Etude/Harmony hospital bed, $275 for the CS Series, $350 for the Drive P903 and $450 for the MultiTech hospital bed. These rates cover the bed rental; delivery-related charges are listed separately. Customers receive a quote confirming the model, rental period and total charges before delivery is arranged.

Hospital Bed Rental Inc. also rents standard electric beds and offers other equipment options, including smart bed models, depending on inventory. Different beds have different sizes, rail arrangements and mattress options. The company can provide information about available models when customers request a quote. It also rents mobility equipment and accessories for home and facility use.

For most deliveries in the GTA, the company's standard charge is $100 plus applicable tax. That charge covers delivery, pickup, assembly and related services. Equipment maintenance is included in the rental service. Over-bed tables are available for an additional $20 per month. Any additional equipment or service charges are identified in the customer's quote.

The minimum rental term is 1 month. If a customer needs the bed longer, the rental can be extended under the applicable agreement. The company also coordinates equipment pickup when a rental ends. Delivery dates and times depend on the address and the equipment available.

“Customers often want to know the monthly price and what is included before they arrange a hospital bed,” said Sam Bains, Sales Manager of Hospital Bed Rental Inc.“We are sharing the 2027 pricing information so those details are easier to understand.”

The company serves Toronto, Etobicoke, North York, Scarborough, Mississauga, Brampton, Oakville, Vaughan, Markham, Milton and surrounding communities. Deliveries are scheduled Monday through Saturday. Customers are given a delivery window, and the delivery team generally calls about 1 hour before arrival.

Hospital Bed Rental Inc. also coordinates rental requests involving the Workplace Safety and Insurance Board (WSIB), Ontario Disability Support Program (ODSP) and Veterans Affairs Canada for eligible clients. Approval and coverage depend on each program's requirements. The company does not determine eligibility or guarantee reimbursement.

The pricing overview is intended to help customers and care facilities plan rentals for 2027. Final charges, stock availability and service details are confirmed in individual quotes and rental agreements.

About Hospital Bed Rental Inc.

Founded in 2018, Hospital Bed Rental Inc. serves Toronto and the Greater Toronto Area. The company rents and sells electric hospital beds, mobility equipment and related accessories for home care customers and long-term care facilities. Rentals include delivery, in-home setup and equipment maintenance. The company's focus is on clear rental terms and equipment delivery arrangements.