MENAFN - GetNews) Florida seawall height requirements are set city by city, not by the state, and the coded rule is now listed for 66 Florida cities and communities

Miami-Dade County, Florida - November 16, 2026 - Florida seawall height requirements are set city by city, not by the state, and Seawall & Dock, a Weston referral service for waterfront owners, has published the coded height rule and code section for 66 Florida cities and communities.

The page, last checked November 4, 2026, is meant for owners and designers who need the local number before a wall is drawn. There is no single statewide height. The listed rules run from a 5-foot NAVD88 minimum across most of Broward County to caps that stop a wall from going too high on the Gulf coast. The guide also flags cities that have both a floor and a ceiling, and cities that have no coded height at all.

Broward County adopted a regional seawall standard on March 31, 2020. The baseline is a 5-foot NAVD88 minimum, or 4 feet for applications filed before January 1, 2035 if the wall is designed to reach 5 feet by January 1, 2050. Cities had until February 13, 2022 to adopt their own versions, and several changed the details. Pompano Beach requires a height between 5 feet and 5 feet 10 inches, with no 4-foot option. Fort Lauderdale adds a ceiling: no higher than the base flood elevation or 6 feet, whichever is lower.

On the Gulf side, the rule is often a maximum so a wall does not tower over neighboring properties. Longboat Key now caps a wall at 6 feet including the cap, up from 4.5 feet in 2024. Sarasota lists a maximum of 7.27 feet, and the city engineer can set a lower limit. Marco Island requires new or replacement walls to fall between 3.2 and 4.2 feet.

Cities with no coded seawall elevation, including Tampa, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach and Naples, leave the cap height to the engineer. The guide also tells readers to check the datum before comparing numbers. Most figures are NAVD88, but Coral Gables and Stuart still use NGVD 1929, and in Miami-Dade the two datums sit about 1.55 feet apart, according to the county.

By the numbers

- 66 Florida cities and communities listed, last checked November 4, 2026

- 5-foot NAVD88 minimum across most of Broward County, adopted March 31, 2020

- A 4-foot Broward option for applications filed before January 1, 2035, if the wall can reach 5 feet by January 1, 2050

- Longboat Key maximum raised from 4.5 feet to 6 feet, including the cap, in 2024

- Sarasota maximum of 7.27 feet

- About 1.55 feet of difference between NGVD 1929 and NAVD88 in Miami-Dade, according to the county

Most of the height rules apply to new walls and substantial repairs. In Fort Lauderdale, work on more than half the shoreline, or costing more than half of replacement, is treated as substantial and brings the whole wall up to the standard. Oakland Park uses a similar 50 percent test. For owners, that can turn a planned patch into a full-height project. Seawall & Dock connects Florida waterfront owners with independent licensed marine contractors who design to the local rule and handle the permits. The inspection is free and the scope comes in writing. Seawall & Dock is not a contractor, engineer or inspector and does not perform the work.

The full city-by-city list, with code sections and source links, is published at

About Seawall & Dock

Seawall & Dock is a Florida referral service, based in Weston and operated by Ceiba Ventures LLC, that connects waterfront property owners with independent licensed marine contractors. The service covers both coasts, from the Panhandle to the Keys, for seawall repair and replacement, dock building and repair, boat lift installation and repair, and seawall inspections. The company launched in 2026. Inspection requests are free to the homeowner. More information is at