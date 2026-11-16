MENAFN - GetNews) Seawall repair in Florida can be a cap patch or a full replacement, and published city quotes show how wide that gap can be

Fort Lauderdale, Broward, County, Florida - November 16, 2026 - Seawall repair in Florida covers cracked caps, leaking joints, failing tiebacks and voids behind the wall, and Seawall & Dock connects owners with independent licensed marine contractors who will also say when replacement makes more sense.

Most repairs deal with one problem: water carrying soil out through the wall. Once that leak is stopped, the yard stops sinking. Typical work includes recasting a cracked or spalled cap, sealing panel joints (often with new filter fabric), repairing or supplementing tiebacks, filling voids, and clearing blocked weep holes.

Repair stops making sense when the wall itself is moving. Signs include a wall leaning or rotating at the toe, panels that keep separating after they have been sealed, and a cap and tieback system that has been patched more than once and still shifts. A contractor may then suggest a new wall, often built just in front of the old one. Florida law exempts restoring a seawall at its old line, or up to 18 inches waterward of it, from a state environmental permit (section 403.813(1)(e), Florida Statutes). Local permits still apply.

Seawall & Dock does not quote prices, because the figure depends on the wall. For scale, the City of Fort Lauderdale published contractor quotes it gathered in a February 2023 tidal barrier FAQ: $60 per cubic foot of epoxy mortar to repair broken or spalled concrete, $75 to $125 per linear foot to add a 12-inch cap, $650 to $2,000 per linear foot for a new seawall, and $2,000 to $5,000 per job for engineering and permitting. Those figures vary by city and year. The written estimate from the contractor is the number that counts.

Warning signs that a wall needs attention include cracks wide enough to see daylight through, a wall leaning toward the water, sinkholes or soil loss in the yard behind the wall, rust staining or exposed rebar, and water pooling near the wall after rain.

By the numbers

- $60 per cubic foot of epoxy mortar for broken or spalled concrete (City of Fort Lauderdale, February 2023)

- $75 to $125 per linear foot to add a 12-inch cap

- $650 to $2,000 per linear foot for a new seawall

- $2,000 to $5,000 per job for engineering and permitting

- Up to 18 inches waterward of the old line may be exempt from a state environmental permit

- In Fort Lauderdale, work on more than half the shoreline, or costing more than half of replacement, is treated as substantial

A remaining life assessment looks at cap cracks and rust stains, panel alignment and lean, tiebacks, scour at the toe (which can mean a look below the waterline), soil loss behind the wall, and cap elevation compared with the city's current height rule. Findings come in writing, with repair and replacement options side by side. Where a structural opinion is needed, it comes from a licensed engineer. Almost every seawall repair needs a local building permit, and work in the water can also need state and federal approval.

Seawall & Dock is a referral service, not a contractor. It verifies an active Florida marine or general contractor license on the state's DBPR record before making an introduction. The inspection itself is free, with no trip fee and no obligation, and includes an on-site assessment, photos, a plain-English explanation, a written estimate, and repair-versus-replacement guidance.

The seawall repair overview is published at

About Seawall & Dock

Seawall & Dock, operated by Ceiba Ventures LLC, a Florida limited liability company (Sunbiz document L26000534503, filed Oct. 19, 2026), is a referral service for waterfront property owners. It is not a contractor, engineer or inspector, and it does not perform contracting work. All work is done by the independent contractor under that contractor's own license, and the homeowner deals with the contractor directly. Service is offered on Florida waterfront from the Panhandle to the Keys. Details are at