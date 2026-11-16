MENAFN - GetNews)""After spending more than two decades working with complex enterprise technology systems, including leading global cybersecurity teams at Citi, I saw an opportunity to bring that same level of knowledge and security-focused thinking to the communities we call home. You shouldn't need a Fortune 500 budget to receive knowledgeable, dependable IT support.""Veteran-owned Cornbelt IT Services is expanding access to professional managed IT services, cybersecurity, computer repair, and network support throughout Franklin County and surrounding North Iowa communities. Founded by former Citigroup cybersecurity executive and U.S. Army veteran Justen Cooper, the Hampton-based company combines decades of enterprise technology experience with personalized, affordable support for local businesses, households, and public organizations.

Hampton, Iowa - November 16, 2026 - In a world where nearly every business operation, household activity, and personal connection depends on technology, finding reliable and trustworthy IT support has become more important than ever. Cornbelt IT Services, a veteran-owned technology company headquartered in Hampton, Iowa, is answering that need by expanding its managed IT support offerings and bringing enterprise-level technology expertise to homes, businesses, and organizations throughout North Iowa.

Built on the principle that professional technology support should be accessible without unnecessary complexity or excessive costs, Cornbelt IT Services offers a comprehensive range of solutions, including computer repair, managed IT services, wireless networking, cybersecurity, data backup, disaster recovery planning, and nationwide remote technical support.

Enterprise Experience. Small-Town Service.

What sets Cornbelt IT Services apart is the professional experience behind the company.

Founder and owner Justen Cooper is a U.S. Army veteran who served with the prestigious 82nd Airborne Division during Operation Iraqi Freedom. Following his military service, Cooper built an extensive career in information technology and cybersecurity, ultimately holding senior executive leadership positions at Citigroup, one of the world's largest financial institutions.

As Senior Vice President and Head of Security State Management at Citi, Cooper directed globally distributed cybersecurity teams, oversaw enterprise vulnerability management initiatives, and helped protect critical technology infrastructure operating across complex international environments.

His experience also includes supporting technology systems for the U.S. Army Tank-Automotive and Armaments Command (TACOM), leading security operations, developing enterprise risk management strategies, and managing technology environments encompassing tens of thousands of computer systems.

Now, through Cornbelt IT Services, Cooper is applying that knowledge to help local businesses, organizations, and families solve everyday technology challenges while preparing for increasingly sophisticated cybersecurity threats.

Proactive IT Support Designed to Keep Businesses Running

Rather than waiting for technology to fail, Cornbelt IT Services emphasizes proactive monitoring, preventive maintenance, and strategic technology planning.

The company's managed IT services are designed to help small and midsized businesses reduce unexpected downtime, maintain dependable computer systems, and strengthen their security without the expense of maintaining a full-time internal IT department.

Available solutions include workstation monitoring and maintenance, software updates and patch management, network troubleshooting, endpoint security recommendations, backup oversight, help desk support, and technology planning.

Businesses can discuss tailored service arrangements based on their existing equipment, number of users, operational needs, and budgets.

For organizations planning office expansions, technology upgrades, or infrastructure improvements, Cornbelt IT Services also provides wireless networking, secure connectivity solutions, hardware recommendations, and IT consulting.

Making Cybersecurity Accessible to Smaller Organizations

Cybersecurity is no longer a concern reserved for large corporations. Small businesses, local organizations, and households increasingly face threats involving malware, ransomware, fraudulent communications, compromised accounts, and data loss.

Drawing upon Cooper's extensive background in enterprise information security, Cornbelt IT Services takes a security-first approach to technology support.

Services include cybersecurity assessments, malware removal, endpoint protection, firewall and network security configuration, backup planning, and disaster recovery preparation.

The company emphasizes practical recommendations that help customers understand their risks and make informed decisions about protecting their information, equipment, and operations.

Reliable Technology Support for Homes and Families

Cornbelt IT Services recognizes that dependable technology is just as essential at home as it is in the workplace.

With households relying on computers, wireless networks, and connected devices for education, remote work, banking, communication, and entertainment, even minor technical problems can create significant disruptions.

Residential services include desktop and laptop repairs, computer performance optimization, virus and malware removal, hardware upgrades, home Wi-Fi troubleshooting, software support, and data backup assistance.

Customers receive straightforward explanations and practical recommendations designed to resolve technical problems without unnecessary products, confusing terminology, or complicated service processes.

Local Service With Nationwide Capabilities

Headquartered in Hampton, Cornbelt IT Services proudly serves Franklin County and neighboring North Iowa communities, including Iowa Falls, Mason City, Clear Lake, Garner, Sheffield, and surrounding areas.

The company offers local on-site services based on scheduling and availability, along with secure remote technical assistance for customers throughout the United States.

This combination allows Cornbelt IT Services to maintain the personalized attention of a community-based business while extending its technical expertise beyond Iowa.

Supporting Businesses, Government Agencies, and Community Growth

In addition to residential and commercial IT support, Cornbelt IT Services offers technology solutions for municipal offices, public organizations, and government customers.

As an Iowa Certified Targeted Small Business, BBB Accredited Business, and member of the Greater Franklin County Chamber of Commerce, Cornbelt IT Services is committed to developing professional relationships and contributing to the regional business community.

The company also provides website development, logo design, business branding, and print design services, allowing local organizations to address both their operational technology and digital presentation needs through one provider.

Its Malwarebytes Authorized Seller and Norton Reseller relationships further support the availability of recognized security software solutions for residential and business customers.

A Commitment to Integrity, Security, and Personal Service

For Cooper, founding Cornbelt IT Services represents an opportunity to continue serving others while bringing decades of professional experience directly to his community.

The company's approach emphasizes transparent communication, practical solutions, security-conscious recommendations, and a commitment to treating every customer with professionalism and respect.

Whether repairing a single computer, securing a business network, or developing a long-term technology plan, Cornbelt IT Services aims to become a dependable technology partner that customers can trust.

Businesses, homeowners, and organizations interested in managed IT services, cybersecurity, computer repair, or remote technical support are encouraged to contact Cornbelt IT Services to discuss their needs and available service options.

ABOUT US

Cornbelt IT Services is a veteran-owned technology company headquartered in Hampton, Iowa, providing professional computer repair, managed IT services, cybersecurity, wireless networking, data backup, disaster recovery planning, and technology consulting. Founded by U.S. Army veteran and former Citigroup cybersecurity executive Justen Cooper, the company combines more than two decades of enterprise IT and cybersecurity leadership experience with the personalized service and values of a locally owned business. Cornbelt IT Services proudly serves residential, commercial, and government customers throughout Franklin County and surrounding North Iowa communities, with nationwide remote technical support available. Additional services include website development, logo design, business branding, and print design.

Your Technology. Our Expertise. Your Peace of Mind.

CONTACT: Cornbelt IT Services

Hampton, Iowa

Phone: 641-657-4947

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