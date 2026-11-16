MENAFN - GetNews)"God... Family... Job...: How to Win at Life Without Losing Yourself by Derek K. Cafferata"New illustrated guide by Derek K. Cafferata helps teens and young adults strengthen their values, make better choices, and step into adulthood with purpose.

NEW YORK, NY - November 16, 2026 - In a world filled with pressure to achieve, fit in, and keep up, God... Family... Job...: How to Win at Life Without Losing Yourself offers young adults a clear and encouraging reminder that success begins with knowing what matters most.

Written by business leader Derek K. Cafferata, this short, illustrated guide centers on three words that shaped his own life: God... Family... Job... More than a formula, they provide a foundation for young people who are beginning to make decisions about school, work, relationships, goals, and the kind of person they want to become.

“Everyone gets underestimated at some point. The question is what you do next,” the book says. God... Family... Job... invites readers to move beyond outside expectations and build a life based on personal values, responsibility, and steady progress.

Designed for teens and young adults, the book presents life skills in a direct, accessible style. It does not claim to have every answer or tell readers there is only one path forward. Instead, it encourages them to identify what matters to them, take ownership of their choices, and build habits that support the future they want.

Inside, readers will explore:



God, Family, Job: an order of priorities intended to keep life steady when distractions and demands compete for attention.

Caring, Honesty, Respect, and Making People Smile: four everyday values that shape character and relationships.

Attitude, Approach, and Accountability: the Three A's that help turn goals into action. Your Life, Your Move: a ten-point action plan for setting priorities, building skills, taking responsibility, and moving forward one step at a time.

God... Family... Job... addresses issues that matter to young people as they enter the real world: developing confidence without arrogance, learning from setbacks, respecting others, becoming dependable, avoiding distractions, and pursuing goals without sacrificing their identity.

Cafferata draws from more than 30 years of leadership experience, 36 years of marriage, and raising four children. As Chairman of Travel Advances, an AI-driven travel social platform, he has spent his career leading teams, supporting organizational growth, and helping people make meaningful connections. In this book, he turns that experience toward a new purpose: giving young adults practical encouragement before they face adulthood's biggest choices.

“Take what helps you. Make it your own. Then go build a life you are proud of,” the book encourages.

God... Family... Job... is available now through Amazon and is suited for teens, young adults, parents, educators, mentors, youth leaders, and anyone looking to give a young person a grounded starting point for life beyond the classroom.

About the Author

Derek Cafferata is a business leader who believes every young adult can build a meaningful, successful life through the right attitude, the right approach, and accountability. With more than 30 years of leadership experience, he has guided teams, strengthened organizations, and helped major brands grow. As Chairman of Travel Advances, he helps people explore the world, form real connections, and create experiences that shape who they become. Through God... Family... Job..., Cafferata shares practical lessons to help young adults build lives rooted in values, goals, responsibility, and purpose.

For more information, visit godfamilyjob.

God... Family... Job...: How to Win at Life Without Losing Yourself is available for purchase on Amazon.

Book Details

God... Family... Job...: How to Win at Life Without Losing Yourself By Derek K. Cafferata Independently Published Published: November 6, 2026 ISBN: 9798166494634 Genre: Teen / Young Adult Personal Development & Life Skills

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