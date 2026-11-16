MENAFN - GetNews)"Mayor Mircea Orl??an and Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria) forming the WCH logo, heart."As part of her cultural diplomacy advocacy introducing the Sultanate of Maguindanao and We Care for Humanity to Romania, Queen Maria met with Cisnădie Mayor Mircea Orlățan to explore cultural and business partnerships, with the Mayor welcoming a sister-city alliance.

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CISNĂDIE, ROMANIA - November 16, 2026 - Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria) Mayor Mircea Orlățan. Guided by her ongoing cultural diplomacy advocacy dedicated to introducing the rich heritage of the Sultanate of Maguindanao and the humanitarian mission of We Care for Humanity (WCH)

Throughout their wide-ranging discussion, Queen Maria and Mayor Orlățan explored promising avenues for cross-border synergy, particularly within the cultural and creative sectors, alongside broader economic and community partnerships. Among the defining highlights of their exchange, Queen Maria inquired about the prospect of establishing a sister-city relationship between Cisnădie and the Sultanate of Maguindanao. Mayor Orlățan responded with genuine enthusiasm, stating that the city warmly welcomes the initiative-a gracious reception that opens a deeply hopeful and inspiring pathway toward an official sister-city alliance.

A distinguished ceremonial moment of the visit was the formal presentation of the insignia of the Sultanate of Maguindanao to Mayor Mircea Orlățan. The presentation stood as a lasting symbol of mutual respect, diplomatic goodwill, and a shared commitment to building enduring bridges between cultures and communities.

The high-level engagement was initiated by Andreea Achim, Owner and Manager of EpiCentrum Hotel, in coordination with the We Care for Humanity (WCH) Romania team. Accompanying the royal visit was the official delegation comprising Florin Brezai, WCH Romania Country Manager; Dochia Bogdana Cecilia, WCH Romania Deputy Country Manager; and Cristian Morariu, WCH Romania Member.

The dialogue concluded on an optimistic note, affirming a mutual vision to strengthen cultural understanding, foster international goodwill, and unlock collaborative opportunities uniting Romania, We Care for Humanity, and the Sultanate of Maguindanao.

About We Care for Humanity

Founded in 2011 by Maha Putri Mariam Leonor Torres Mastura (Queen Maria), We Care for Humanity (WCH) is an internationally recognized non-profit organization holding Special Consultative Status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Dedicated to promoting universal humanitarianism, WCH focuses on critical global initiatives including human rights, world peace, green environment, education, health, eradication of poverty, and empowerment of women and youth. Through global outreach programs, strategic partnerships, and cultural diplomacy, We Care for Humanity works across continents to uplift underserved communities and foster cross-cultural unity.