MENAFN - GetNews)"Photoresist Market"Mordor Intelligence's new study on the“Photoresist Market” presents a thorough evaluation of the market's trajectory, including major trends and future outlook.

Hyderabad, India - November 16, 2026 - According to Mordor Intelligence, the global photoresist market size is estimated at USD 3.24 billion in 2026, compared with USD 2.91 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 5.53 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11.31% during 2026–2031.

The global photoresist market is gaining demand as semiconductor manufacturers increase wafer production and adopt more advanced lithography processes. Photoresists are light-sensitive chemical materials used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and other substrates during microfabrication. Their performance directly influences pattern accuracy, line-edge roughness, and manufacturing yields.

The adoption of extreme ultraviolet lithography is another important factor influencing the Photoresist industry. Semiconductor manufacturers are increasingly evaluating advanced resist materials, including metal-oxide and dry resists, to meet the patterning requirements of smaller process nodes.

Emerging Trends in the Photoresist Market

Continued demand for positive and negative resists: Positive-tone formulations accounted for 71.51% of the market in 2025. However, negative-tone resists are expected to record the fastest growth, at a CAGR of 11.38%, supported by their use in advanced patterning processes.

Automotive semiconductor requirements: Automotive and mobility applications are projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.86% through 2031. Electrification, driver-assistance systems, and power electronics are increasing the semiconductor content of vehicles.

Regional semiconductor manufacturing investments: Government incentives and new fabrication projects are encouraging photoresist manufacturers to establish production and technical support facilities closer to semiconductor customers.

Photoresist Market Segmentation

By Resist Type:



ArF immersion

ArF dry

KrF

G-line

I-line

EUV metal-oxide and dry resists Other types

By Tone:



Positive Negative

By Application:



Semiconductors and integrated circuits (ICs)

Advanced packaging (fan-out WLP and RDL)

Flat-panel displays (LCD and OLED)

Printed circuit boards

MEMS and sensors Other applications

By End-User Industry:



Electronics and electricals

Automotive and mobility

Aerospace and defense

Consumer packaged goods (packaging) Other industries

By Geography:



Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America Middle East and Africa

Browse Japan Region Details Followed by TOC:

Photoresist Companies



TOKYO OHKA KOGYO CO., LTD.

JSR Corporation

FUJIFILM Corporation

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

DuPont

Merck KGaA

Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corporation

LG Chem

DONGJIN SEMICHEM CO. LTD

Brewer Science, Inc. Eternal Materials Co., Ltd.

These companies compete through specialised resist formulations, manufacturing capacity, product qualification, and relationships with semiconductor manufacturers. Investments in advanced lithography materials and regional production facilities are important areas of competitive activity.

Asia-Pacific Maintains Its Lead in the Photoresist Market

Asia-Pacific accounted for 72.34% of the global Photoresist market in 2025, making it the largest regional market. Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, and China play important roles in semiconductor manufacturing and photoresist consumption. Taiwan and South Korea host major advanced semiconductor fabrication facilities, while Japan has an established base of photoresist and specialty chemical suppliers.

China is expanding domestic semiconductor production and developing local material capabilities. Meanwhile, North America is projected to register the fastest regional growth, with a CAGR of 11.49% through 2031, supported by semiconductor manufacturing investments and government incentives. This regional expansion is encouraging suppliers to strengthen local manufacturing and technical support capabilities.

Explore Trending Reports from Mordor Intelligence Database:

Wireline Logging Services Market Size -

Dehydrating Breather Market Share -

Vietnam Oil And Gas Market Growth -

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree.