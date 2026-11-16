Hyderabad, India - November 16, 2026 -

Veterinary Pain Management Market Overview

According to Mordor Intelligence, the Veterinary Pain Management Market is estimated at USD 1.85 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 2.46 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 5.84% during the forecast period. Market growth is supported by rising pet ownership, increasing awareness of animal welfare, the growing incidence of osteoarthritis and postoperative pain, and expanding demand for effective pain-relief treatments across companion animals and livestock.

Veterinary pain management includes pharmaceutical products and medical devices used to prevent, reduce, and control pain in animals. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), opioids, local anesthetics, alpha-2 agonists, and cannabinoid-based therapeutics are among the key pharmaceutical categories. Laser therapy and electromagnetic therapy are also gaining attention as non-pharmaceutical approaches for managing animal pain.

Report Overview:

Veterinary Pain Management Market Trends

Growing Demand for Companion Animal Pain Management

The increasing humanization of pets is encouraging owners to seek advanced veterinary treatments and improve the quality of life of their animals. Pet owners are becoming more aware of chronic pain conditions, including osteoarthritis and age-related musculoskeletal disorders, creating demand for long-term pain management solutions.

The adoption of biologic therapies, including monoclonal antibodies targeting nerve growth factor, is gaining attention in companion animal care. These treatments provide additional options for managing chronic osteoarthritis pain in dogs and cats. Increasing willingness to spend on specialized veterinary services and prescription treatments is supporting the expansion of the companion animal segment.

Growing Use of Multimodal Analgesia

Veterinary professionals are increasingly adopting multimodal analgesia, which combines different treatment approaches to manage pain through multiple mechanisms. This approach can help improve pain control while reducing reliance on higher doses of individual medications.

The combination of NSAIDs, local anesthetics, opioids, and non-pharmaceutical therapies is gaining importance across surgical and chronic pain management settings. Growing awareness of medication-related adverse effects and evolving veterinary treatment guidelines are encouraging the use of individualized pain management protocols.

Expansion of Home-Based Veterinary Care

Home-based veterinary care is emerging as an important area of growth as pet owners seek convenient ways to manage chronic conditions. Telemedicine platforms, online consultations, and owner-administered medications are supporting continued treatment outside veterinary facilities.

Products such as chewable NSAIDs and transdermal formulations can simplify medication administration for eligible animals. Connected monitoring applications and wearable devices are also helping veterinarians assess changes in activity and identify potential signs of pain. These developments are supporting demand for products and services that enable ongoing pain management at home.

Veterinary Pain Management Market Segmentation

The veterinary pain management market is segmented by product, animal type, end user, and geography.

By Product

Drugs

NSAIDs

Opioids

Local Anesthetics

Alpha-2 Agonists

Cannabinoid-Based Therapeutics

Devices

Laser Therapy

Electromagnetic Therapy

By Animal Type

Companion Animals

Livestock

By End User

Veterinary Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Academic and Research Institutes

By Geography

North America: United States and Canada

Europe: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America: Brazil, Argentina, and Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa: GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East and Africa

Veterinary Pain Management Market Competitive Landscape

The veterinary pain management industry includes established animal health pharmaceutical companies and specialized medical device manufacturers. Competition is shaped by product portfolios, regulatory approvals, distribution networks, research and development capabilities, and the ability to address different animal pain conditions.

Leading companies are expanding their offerings across NSAIDs, biologic therapies, local anesthetics, and non-pharmaceutical treatment devices. Manufacturers are also investing in product development and partnerships to strengthen their presence in companion animal and livestock care. The growing interest in multimodal analgesia is encouraging companies to broaden their portfolios beyond conventional pharmaceutical treatments.

The market also presents opportunities for specialized manufacturers offering laser therapy, electromagnetic therapy, and other complementary treatment solutions. However, regulatory requirements, medication safety concerns, and competition from established pharmaceutical brands remain important considerations for market participants.

Key Players

The major companies operating in the veterinary pain management market include:

Zoetis Inc.

Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated

Merck & Co., Inc. (Animal Health)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Ceva Santé Animale SAS

Virbac S.A.

Vetoquinol S.A.

Norbrook Laboratories Ltd.

Chanelle Pharma Group

Orion Corporation

Parnell Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd.

Assisi Animal Health LLC

LiteCure LLC (Companion Animal Health)

PulseVet Technologies Inc.

Zomedica Corp.

PetVivo Holdings Inc.

Ellevet Sciences LLC

Animalcare Group plc

Alivira Animal Health Ltd.

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Conclusion

The veterinary pain management market is expected to grow as pet owners and livestock producers place greater emphasis on animal welfare, chronic pain treatment, and postoperative care. Pharmaceutical therapies continue to account for a major share of the market, while laser and electromagnetic treatment devices are gaining attention as complementary pain management options.

North America remains the largest regional market, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth. Increasing adoption of biologic therapies, multimodal analgesia, and home-based veterinary care is creating opportunities for manufacturers. Companies that expand their treatment portfolios, address medication safety requirements, and develop solutions for both companion animals and livestock will remain important participants in the veterinary pain management industry.

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