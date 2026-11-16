MENAFN - GetNews) Led by board-certified pediatric dentist Dr. Sandra Thompson, the practice offers preventive care, laser dentistry, and child-friendly treatments for infants, children, and teens.

LAS VEGAS, NV – November 16, 2026 –

Desert Kids Dental continues to support healthy smiles across Las Vegas by providing comprehensive pediatric dental services in a welcoming, child-focused environment. Led by board-certified pediatric dentist Dr. Sandra Thompson, the practice combines modern dental technology, personalized treatment, and compassionate care to help children build positive dental habits from an early age.

As a trusted local option for families seeking a Las Vegas Pediatric Dentist, Desert Kids Dental serves children from infancy through their teenage years. The practice welcomes families from Summerlin, Providence, Centennial Hills, Skye Canyon, Spring Valley, and surrounding Las Vegas communities.

Creating Positive Dental Experiences for Children

Dental anxiety can make routine appointments challenging for children and parents. Desert Kids Dental addresses these concerns by creating a comfortable environment where young patients feel supported throughout their visits.

The practice features child-friendly amenities, including entertainment options, welcoming treatment rooms, and a team experienced in communicating with younger patients.

Dr. Sandra Thompson brings specialized pediatric dental training and a personalized approach to every appointment. As a board-certified pediatric dentist and mother, she understands the importance of helping children feel comfortable while educating families about lifelong oral health.

Parents looking for a compassionate Las Vegas Kids Dentist can learn more about Dr. Thompson's background, qualifications, and patient-centered philosophy.

Comprehensive Preventive Dental Care

Preventive dentistry remains a central part of the practice's approach to children's oral health. Regular dental examinations help identify developing concerns, monitor tooth growth, and establish healthy oral hygiene routines.

Desert Kids Dental provides comprehensive preventive dental care for children, including professional cleanings, dental examinations, digital X-rays when appropriate, fluoride treatments, and dental sealants.

The team also educates parents about brushing techniques, nutrition, cavity prevention, and the importance of maintaining healthy primary teeth.

Early preventive appointments allow children to become familiar with dental visits while helping parents understand their child's changing oral health needs.

Modern Laser Dentistry for Comfortable Treatment

Desert Kids Dental incorporates advanced dental technology to make treatment more comfortable for young patients.

One notable option is Solea laser dentistry, which uses laser technology to perform certain dental procedures with less noise and vibration than traditional instruments.

Depending on the procedure and individual patient's needs, Solea laser treatment may reduce the need for injections or local anesthesia.

This technology can be particularly beneficial for children who feel nervous about dental drills or conventional dental procedures.

The practice also provides restorative dental treatments, emergency dental care, and additional services designed to address children's oral health concerns as they grow.

Personalized Options for Children With Dental Anxiety

Recognizing that every child has different comfort levels, Desert Kids Dental offers several approaches to managing dental anxiety.

Its pediatric sedation dentistry services include nitrous oxide and oral conscious sedation, with general anesthesia available in appropriate hospital or outpatient settings.

Treatment recommendations depend on each child's age, medical history, dental needs, and individual circumstances.

Families searching for a Las Vegas Children Dentist can discuss available treatment options with the dental team before scheduling procedures.

About Desert Kids Dental

Desert Kids Dental is a pediatric dental practice in Las Vegas, Nevada, led by board-certified pediatric dentist Dr. Sandra Thompson. The practice provides preventive, restorative, emergency, laser, and sedation dentistry for infants, children, and teenagers.

Families can follow Dr. Sandra Thompson on Instagram for dental care tips and practice updates, or visit Desert Kids Dental on YouTube for educational videos.

Parents looking for a Las Vegas pediatric dentist can also get directions to Desert Kids Dental on Google Maps to plan their visit.