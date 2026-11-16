MENAFN - GetNews) Attorney Azhar Cheema announces the establishment of Cheema Law, P.A., a Tampa-based law practice focused on divorce and related family law matters.

TAMPA, FL – November 16, 2026 –

Attorney Azhar Cheema announces the establishment of Cheema Law, P.A., a Tampa-based law practice focused on divorce and related family law matters. The firm represents individuals in a range of family law proceedings: including contested and uncontested divorce, paternity, parental responsibility, time-sharing, child support, and injunctions for protection. Cheema Law, P.A. provides individualized legal guidance and advocacy tailored to each client's circumstances and objectives.

Located in downtown Tampa, Cheema Law, P.A. serves individuals throughout Tampa and surrounding areas. The practice emphasizes direct attorney involvement, individualized legal strategies, and thorough preparation. Attorney Cheema works directly with clients to understand their circumstances, evaluate available options, and develop approaches tailored to their legal and personal priorities.

Helping Individuals Navigate Divorce Under Florida Law

Florida is a no-fault divorce state, meaning a spouse does not need to prove wrongdoing by the other spouse to obtain a dissolution of marriage. Nevertheless, resolving the financial and parenting issues associated with divorce can present significant legal challenges.

As a Tampa divorce attorney, Attorney Cheema assists clients in evaluating their legal options, reviewing financial information, preparing necessary documents, and addressing disputes involving marital assets and liabilities, alimony, and parenting arrangements. Understanding the applicable law and potential consequences of important decisions can help individuals approach the divorce process with greater clarity.

Representation in Contested and Uncontested Divorce

When spouses agree on the major terms of their divorce, an uncontested divorce may provide a more efficient path toward resolving the matter. Cheema Law, P.A. represents individuals in uncontested divorce proceedings involving property and debt distribution, financial support, and parenting arrangements. Even when spouses reach an agreement, properly documenting its terms and ensuring compliance with Florida law remain essential.

When disagreements cannot be resolved through negotiation, contested divorce proceedings may become necessary. Cheema Law, A clients in disputes involving property division, alimony, parental responsibility, time-sharing, and child support. Depending on the circumstances, Attorney Cheema evaluates whether negotiation, mediation, or litigation is the most appropriate approach to protecting the client's interests.

Litigation Experience and Personalized Representation

Attorney Azhar Cheema brings experience in family law litigation, settlement negotiations, mediation, discovery, depositions, evidentiary hearings, and trial preparation. His approach emphasizes thorough case preparation, careful analysis of financial documentation, and application of Florida law to the issues presented in each case.

He earned his Juris Doctor, magna cum laude, and has contributed to legal publications addressing topics including alimony, financial privacy, and prenuptial agreements.

Cheema Law, P.A. emphasizes direct attorney involvement and individualized representation rather than a one-size-fits-all approach.

About Cheema Law, P.A.

Cheema Law, P.A. is a Tampa, Florida-based law firm led by Attorney Azhar Cheema. The firm provides legal representation in a range of family law matters: including divorce, paternity, parental responsibility, time-sharing, child support, property division, alimony, and injunctions for protection.

Individuals seeking legal guidance regarding divorce or other family law matters can learn more about Cheema Law, P.A. by visiting