Microbial control is essential during poultry pre-chilling, but stronger oxidation does not always produce a better overall result.

A recent study compared untreated chicken with slurry ice containing chlorine dioxide or ozone. After 30 minutes of pre-chilling, the reported total viable counts were:



Untreated control: 4.59 log CFU/g

40 mg/L chlorine dioxide slurry ice: 3.73 log CFU/g 3 mg/L ozone slurry ice: 3.72 log CFU/g

Our video uses these reported endpoints to simulate the 30-minute reduction trend. The continuous curves are a visual model rather than directly measured time-series data.

Similar Microbial Control, Different Process Options

At the tested concentrations, chlorine dioxide and ozone produced very similar reductions in total viable counts. Both treatments also helped control several dominant spoilage microorganisms.

For poultry processors, however, microbial reduction is only part of the decision. Product color, texture, lipid oxidation and protein integrity must also be considered.

Why the Highest Concentration Was Not Recommended

The study also compared chlorine dioxide slurry ice at 20, 40 and 60 mg/L.

The 60 mg/L treatment achieved the lowest total viable count at 3.63 log CFU/g. However, the higher concentration also increased lipid and protein oxidation and caused more visible damage to the muscle structure.

Based on the combined microbiological and quality results, the researchers recommended 40 mg/L chlorine dioxide for slurry-ice pre-chilling.

This does not mean that 40 mg/L is universally suitable for every poultry-processing line. Water quality, organic load, contact time, temperature, equipment design and local regulatory requirements must all be validated under actual operating conditions.

The Practical Takeaway

The most effective chlorine dioxide concentration is not necessarily the highest one.

For chicken pre-chilling, 40 mg/L provided strong microbial control while limiting unnecessary effects on meat quality. This balance between food safety and product integrity is the key to practical process optimization.

Source:“Effect of Slurry Ice With Chlorine Dioxide or Ozone on Chicken Meat Quality During Prechilling,” Journal of Food Biochemistry.

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