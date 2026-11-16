A panoramic thermal camera, which can also be called a Infrared Search System, uses infrared technology and a rotating mechanism to scan the surrounding area through 360 degrees.

Unlike traditional thermal cameras that monitor one direction, it can scan multiple directions, making it suitable for wide-area surveillance.

? How Does It Work?. Infrared Detection: Captures heat radiation and converts it into thermal images.. 360° Scanning: Rotates horizontally to monitor the surrounding area.. Image Display: Displays 360° thermal images for operators to monitor potential targets.

Main Applications 1 and Coastal Security

Monitors long border lines, coastlines and remote areas. Thermal imaging helps detect people, vehicles and vessels at night or in poor visibility, supporting early warning and surveillance.

2 Protection

Provides wide-area monitoring for airports, seaports, power plants, industrial parks and other critical facilities. It helps security teams identify unauthorized entry and suspicious activity around facility boundaries.

3 and Seaports

Scans large outdoor areas, including runways, terminals, port facilities and surrounding waters. Thermal imaging supports nighttime monitoring and helps operators observe potential security risks.

4 Facility Monitoring

Monitors large industrial sites, storage areas, pipelines and outdoor equipment. It can help identify abnormal heat sources and support security patrols across extensive facilities.

5 Fire Monitoring

Scans forests and other fire-prone areas to help identify abnormal heat sources and potential fire hazards at an early stage, supporting faster inspection and response.

Radifeel Panoramic Search and Tracking System

Radifeel combines uncooled infrared imaging technology with 360° mechanical scanning.

Key Features:



➔640 × 512resolution

➔Uncooled LWIR detector

➔360° horizontal scanning

➔Scanning speed ≤1.6 seconds per revolution ➔Designed for wide-area security surveillance

About Us

Beijing Radifeel Technology Co., Ltd.

Radifeel Technology, headquartered in Beijing, is a dedicated solution provider of various thermal imaging and detection products and systems with strong capability of design, R&D and manufacture.