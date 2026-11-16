MENAFN - GetNews)"ROB RUN reached 547,937 concurrent Steam players on November 15, 2026, the highest count recorded by robrungame."ROB RUN, Kefir's free-to-play crime sandbox, hit 547,937 concurrent Steam players on November 15, 2026, 23 times its launch-day peak, according to readings from the fan site robrungame.

Washington, Michigan - November 16, 2026 - ROB RUN, the free-to-play crime sandbox from developer Kefir, reached 547,937 concurrent players on Steam on Sunday, November 15. That's the highest count robrungame has recorded since it started tracking the game. SteamDB's list of the most-played games on Steam had ROB RUN third that day, behind only Counter-Strike 2 and Dota 2.

The game launched on Steam on November 4, 2026, and SteamDB recorded a launch-day peak of 23,641. The daily high went up every day from launch through Sunday, reaching 139,709 on November 8, 197,752 on November 10, 309,061 on November 12 and 416,829 on November 14. Sunday's 547,937 is 23 times the launch-day peak and 31.5% higher than Saturday's. On November 16 the daily high was 527,199, the site's second-best day so far.

robrungame checks Valve's public player count every five minutes and publishes the whole history, gaps and all, at robrungame/player-count/. Its numbers line up closely with SteamDB's, which lists the game's all-time peak as 547,950. The day-by-day figures and their sources are in the site's write-up at robrungame/intel/rob-run-player-count-november-15-2026/.

Since the site went live on November 8, it's added guides built from the game's own data. One covers all 33 keys in the game and what each one opens, and another explains how Notoriety raises what the game's Fence pays for loot, by up to 50%. It's also added a clan conflict timer and a World map of the game's ten districts and their settlements.

"Eleven days in, more people were playing ROB RUN at once than almost any game on Steam. We built robrungame so new players can look up a gun or a key without guessing," said Jim Hunt, who runs robrungame.

robrungame is an independent fan project. It isn't affiliated with or endorsed by Kefir.

About robrungame

robrungame is a free, independent reference site for ROB RUN players, launched in November 2026. It turns the game's data files into searchable pages for weapons, items, skins and locations, with planning tools, interactive maps, guides and a live Steam player count. It exists to give players accurate, sourced game data for free.