MENAFN - GetNews) New York, United States - Nov. 16, 2026 - As a provider of preclinical aging research services, CD BioSciences announced the availability of its expanded suite of custom biospecimen services for aging research. These biospecimen services are designed to provide researchers with access to aged biological materials from multiple species, alongside downstream analytical capabilities, to support the study of biological aging and the development of anti-aging therapeutics.

With the global population aging, understanding the biological mechanisms of aging has become increasingly critical for therapeutic discovery. The use of well-characterized aged biospecimens can enhance the translational relevance of research findings. CD BioSciences' offering addresses this need by supplying aged biospecimens from animal models and providing analytical services and data aligned with client requirements.

CD BioSciences' aging research biospecimen collection spans a diverse range of model organisms. Available species include rodents (mice and rats), non-human primates (e.g., macaques and baboons), zebrafish, Caenorhabditis elegans, and Drosophila melanogaster. The biospecimen portfolio covers serum, whole blood, brain, heart, muscle, liver, kidney, skin, reproductive tissues, and whole organisms, among others. These materials are intended for applications such as investigating age-related genetic alterations, including somatic mutations and genetic variants, analyzing age-related metabolic changes, exploring neurological decline, testing anti-aging drugs, and studying aging-related molecular pathways.

Beyond aged biospecimens, the custom biospecimen services for aging research also include integrated analytical support. CD BioSciences provides cellular and histological analyses, including flow cytometry-based cell sorting and senescence marker analysis, including SA-β-gal staining. Multi-omics integration services-covering genomics, transcriptomics, proteomics, single-cell omics, and metabolomics-are available for blood, tissue, and cell samples. Additionally, CD BioSciences offers DNA methylation analysis for epigenetic age estimation and telomere length measurement using TRF, qPCR, and Q-FISH techniques.

The services also extend to anti-aging drug development. CD BioSciences supports target discovery through proteomic and metabolomic analyses, as well as efficacy evaluation of anti-aging candidates using in vitro and in vivo assays that assess cellular senescence, inflammation, and regenerative capacity. These applications rely on access to cells, tissue samples, and whole organisms.

About CD BioSciences

CD BioSciences is a service provider focused on providing advanced technologies and services for aging research. The company offers a range of aging research services, including custom biospecimen services, DNA methylation analysis, multi-omics profiling, and telomere biology analysis, to support the discovery and development of anti-aging interventions.