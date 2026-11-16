MENAFN - GetNews)"Choosing a product is only the start. We have spent twelve years building the checkout, tracking, and returns that get an order to the door. - Zinc"Y Combinator-backed Zinc gives AI agents retail checkout through REST, MCP, MPP, and x402, with 21M+ orders placed and $700M+ in goods shipped.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA - November 16, 2026 - Zinc (zinc) brings twelve years of retail checkout infrastructure to AI shopping agents. The Y Combinator-backed ecommerce purchasing API has placed 21M+ orders and shipped $700M+ in goods, backed by 500M+ indexed items.

Retail checkout since 2014

Zinc joined Y Combinator in Winter 2014. That March, TechCrunch described the gap it addressed: retailer APIs could retrieve product data, but Zinc was built "for actually making the purchase."

Today, its live retailer directory lists Amazon and Lowe's as daily-verified, and Walmart, Best Buy, The Home Depot, and Etsy as active. No retailer opt-in or merchant plugin is needed. Coverage remains open so Zinc can attempt checkout at additional online stores rather than restricting developers to merchant-opted-in catalogs. Its Amazon API guide documents programmatic search and ordering.

The market for agent checkout

McKinsey projects agentic commerce could orchestrate $900B to $1T in US B2C revenue by 2030. Morgan Stanley estimates $190B to $385B in US ecommerce will run through agentic shoppers by 2030, and Bain estimates $300B to $500B.

Merchant opt-in remains the bottleneck for new checkout protocols. OpenAI scaled ChatGPT Instant Checkout back to merchant-owned checkout, while Amazon's shopping assistants do not open shopper checkout to third-party agents.

Abunda: live in 36 hours

Zinc customer Abunda went live in 36 hours and has processed 40,000+ orders worth $19M+, with 60% handled automatically from start to finish.

Search, order, track, and return

Zinc covers the full order lifecycle for AI agents through one API:



Search products and compare live retail offers.

Set a hard max_price cap in cents and use idempotency keys to prevent duplicate orders on retries.

Receive retailer-sourced carrier tracking, checkpoints, and webhooks.

Start returns programmatically.

Pay per order through MPP (Stripe and Tempo) or x402, or charge customers through Stripe Connect. Connect Claude, ChatGPT, or Cursor through the hosted MCP server at zinc/mcp, or install the Universal Checkout skill.

"Choosing a product is only the start. We have spent twelve years building the checkout, tracking, and returns that get an order to the door." - Zinc

Availability

Zinc is available today. Start with the integration documentation, try live search at zinc, or mint a sandbox key without an account. Install the Universal Checkout skill with npx skills add zincio/skills --skill universal-checkout.

About Zinc

Zinc is a Y Combinator Winter 2014 company that lets software search, buy, track, and return retail products. Businesses use zinc for AI shopping, gifting, rewards, procurement, and marketplace fulfillment.