MENAFN - GetNews)"An empty chair set up for a documentary-style customer interview in a Stockholm office."Adsome, a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, has shared five steps for making a customer case film that buyers watch to the end. The studio's advice is to let the customer tell the story in their own words, build it around one problem they had before, and cut several lengths from one shoot.

Stockholm, Sweden - November 16, 2026 - Adsome, a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, has shared five steps companies can use to turn a customer story into a case film that buyers watch to the end. The studio's short answer is to let the customer tell the story in their own words, build the film around one problem they had before, and cut it in more than one length so the same material works in a sales meeting, on the website and as a paid ad.

A case film, sometimes called a customer story or testimonial film, is a short video where a real customer explains why they picked a supplier and what changed afterwards. Plenty of B2B and service companies have one. In Adsome's experience many of them end up as a polished run through product features read out by a happy customer, which looks fine on the day and is easy to forget a week later.

The studio's five steps are these.

1. Start with the problem. The film should open on the situation the customer was in before, described in a sentence that a buyer in the same job would recognise from their own week.

2. Interview the customer instead of scripting them. Open questions give answers in the customer's own words, and a line someone has rehearsed tends to sound rehearsed on camera.

3. Pick one person and one turning point. A single clear voice and one moment where things changed usually carry further than five speakers and a long timeline.

4. Film where the work happens. A real workplace tells the viewer more about the customer than a talking head in front of a backdrop.

5. Cut several lengths from one shoot. A longer version of around two minutes suits the website and sales meetings, while cuts of 15 to 30 seconds can run as ads on LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram, so one day of filming feeds more than one channel.

The approach comes from Adsome's documentary work. In 2026 the studio was nominated at the Swedish Content Awards, run by the Swedish association of communication agencies KOMM, in the Finance and Technology category for Mellan Generationer, made for the pension company Alecta. The series was built on documentary meetings between younger and older people about identity, ageing and security, rather than on pension forecasts.

"Honestly, the case films we're proudest of feel more like a short documentary than an ad," said Carl Ström, co-founder of Adsome. "The customer talks about a real problem in their own words, and the product comes in as the thing that helped them get past it. I think buyers trust that far more than a list of features, and it's also the version that still holds up when you cut it down to fifteen seconds for a feed."

Adsome makes case films for companies in Sweden and abroad, and the studio can also run the short versions as paid campaigns. Examples of the studio's work are on the Adsome case page.

About Adsome

Adsome is a film and advertising studio in Stockholm, Sweden. The studio produces commercials, documentary content and video for social media, and runs the paid advertising that puts that work in front of the right audience. Its services include ticket marketing for concert tours and events, customer case films and content built for search engines and AI search.