MENAFN - GetNews) The West Hampstead heating and plumbing company's new 38-page site, designed and built by SEO Pages, shows prices up front and loads in about a second on a phone.

LONDON, 16 November 2026 - Gas Plumbing Safe, a Gas Safe registered heating and plumbing company based in West Hampstead, London NW6, has launched a new website at co. The site was designed and built by SEO Pages, a UK digital marketing agency, and went live on 13 November 2026.

The new site replaces the company's previous website-builder site. It covers boiler installation, boiler repairs, boiler servicing, landlord gas safety certificates, emergency call-outs and general plumbing across north-west London. Every service, every area the team covers and a selection of recent jobs now has its own page.

What customers will find

. Prices up front. A dedicated prices page shows what work costs before anyone books, including the £120 repair visit.

. One tap to get in touch. On a phone, a call button and a WhatsApp button stay in reach on every page.

. Real work, not stock photos. Six write-ups of recent jobs, from a Vaillant boiler replacement in Maida Vale to an emergency carbon monoxide replacement in NW2, most with before-and-after photos.

. Local pages. West Hampstead, Hampstead, Camden, Kentish Town, Cricklewood, Highgate and St John's Wood each have a page with local detail, such as conservation-area rules that affect where a boiler flue can go.

. Plain-English guides. How long a boiler lasts, why a boiler loses pressure, Vaillant fault codes, and combi versus system boilers.

. Live reviews. The rating and reviews come straight from the company's Google profile, so they are always current.

How the site was built to be found

SEO Pages builds websites to rank from day one, rather than designing first and fixing search later. On this site, that work fell into seven parts.

1. Website structure

All 38 pages were planned before any design work began. Each page is matched to one group of searches, so no two pages compete for the same customer. Services, area pages, job write-ups and guides are linked together so that the pages that bring in the most work, starting with boiler installation, receive the most internal links. Hub pages and breadcrumbs make the structure clear to people and to search engines.

2. Semantic SEO

The content is written around whole topics and the questions customers actually ask, not one phrase repeated. Pages answer the question first, use the language of the trade (combi and system boilers, flues, CP12 certificates, power flushing) and link to related topics. This gives Google and AI assistants a complete, connected picture of what Gas Plumbing Safe knows and does.

3. Entity SEO

Search engines and AI models now understand businesses as entities: real things with fixed facts, not just strings of keywords. The site defines Gas Plumbing Safe as one clear entity with a single name, address and phone number, and links it to its Companies House record, its Google Business Profile, its Google Knowledge Graph entry, and its Instagram and Facebook pages. Its Gas Safe registration (number 946537) and its Vaillant installer listing are declared as credentials, each tied to the organisation that issues it. Every area served is linked to its Wikipedia entry, so there is no doubt which Hampstead or Highgate is meant.

4. Schema markup

Every page carries structured data (JSON-LD) that spells out its facts in a format machines read directly. That includes a local business record (Plumber and HVAC business) with opening hours, credentials and areas served; a Service record for each service, using one ID across the whole site; price offers; FAQ markup; Article markup on the guides; breadcrumbs; and an About page record. Search engines can then show richer results, and AI assistants can quote the business accurately.

5. AI search visibility

More customers now ask ChatGPT, Perplexity, Gemini or Google's AI Overviews for a recommendation instead of scrolling a list of links. The site publishes an llms file, a plain summary of the business and its pages written for AI assistants, built from the same page list as the sitemap. Its facts match the business's other listings word for word, which makes it easier for AI tools to describe and recommend the company correctly.

6. Technical SEO

The pages are rendered on the server, so search engines and AI crawlers see the full content without running scripts. The site has an XML sitemap, clean URLs, and one canonical address: the "www" and "http" versions all redirect to The preview copy used during the build is kept out of Google. No tracking cookies are set until a visitor accepts them, and the map only loads when someone asks for it.

7. Speed

Speed matters to both visitors and rankings. In a Google Lighthouse mobile test of the live homepage on 16 November 2026, the site scored 97 for performance and 100 for SEO, accessibility and best practices. The main content appears in 1.1 seconds, compared with 8.4 seconds on the old homepage when it was measured in October 2026.

Protecting what already worked

Gas Plumbing Safe already ranked well in its local Google Maps results, and protecting that was a condition of the project. Twelve of the old site's 14 web addresses carry on unchanged, and the other two now redirect permanently to their closest new page. Search positions were recorded before launch, so any change can be spotted and dealt with quickly.

About Gas Plumbing Safe

Gas Plumbing Safe is a Gas Safe registered heating and plumbing business in West Hampstead, NW6, run by James Mulcahy. We install, repair and service gas boilers, with Vaillant our most-fitted brand, and issue landlord gas safety certificates across north-west London, seven days a week. co

About SEO Pages

SEO Pages is a UK digital marketing agency that helps businesses grow their online visibility. We build websites designed to rank, run ongoing SEO that grows organic reach, and manage paid advertising that accelerates growth, with results tracked on a live client dashboard. co

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