MENAFN - GetNews) Locally owned florist on North 10th Street hand-designs and hand-delivers flowers across McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley, with same-day delivery on orders placed before the daily cut-off.

McAllen, TX, November 16, 2026. Flower Hut, a flower shop in McAllen, delivers flowers the same day across McAllen and the Rio Grande Valley and encourages customers to place holiday orders early. With Thanksgiving on 26 November and Christmas on 25 December, the weeks ahead are among the busiest of the year for florists. Ordering early gives customers the widest choice of arrangements, and the shop's same-day service is there for last-minute orders.

Same-Day Flower Delivery in McAllen and the Valley

Same-day delivery is a core part of how Flower Hut works. Orders placed before the daily cut-off, which is typically early afternoon on business days, are designed fresh and hand-delivered the same day. Orders placed after the cut-off are delivered the next business day. Because the shop is open Monday to Saturday, same-day delivery runs during those days.

The same-day service covers McAllen and the surrounding Rio Grande Valley, including:



McAllen

Edinburg

Mission

Pharr

Weslaco

San Juan

Alamo

Donna

La Joya Hidalgo

Flower Hut is a local shop, not a national wire service. Arrangements are designed in the shop and delivered by people who live in the community, not shipped from a warehouse and relayed through a third party. That is what allows the shop to turn an order around in a single day.

To keep a same-day order on track, customers are asked to have these details ready:



The full delivery address, including any unit number

A phone number for the recipient

The best time for someone to be there The message for the card

Customers close to the cut-off are advised to call the shop at (956) 682-4776 to confirm that day's delivery window.

Flowers for the Holiday Season

Flowers are one of the simplest ways to show love to family and friends, especially those who live far away or cannot travel for the holidays. Flower Hut offers arrangements for the occasions that fall around Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year, including:



Birthday flowers delivered the same day

Anniversary roses and romantic designs

Get well soon arrangements to lift spirits

Sympathy and funeral flowers for memorials, funerals and sympathy gifts

Custom arrangements designed around the customer's own idea Wedding flowers and quinceañera flowers for families planning ahead

Larger orders, such as weddings, quinceañeras and funerals, are best discussed by phone, so the team can talk through the details and confirm timing.

Spanish-Speaking Staff

Flower Hut's team speaks Spanish, and the shop serves customers in both English and Spanish. The business also has a Spanish page for customers searching for a florería in McAllen.

About Flower Hut

Flower Hut is a locally owned McAllen, Texas florist that designs arrangements by hand and delivers them by hand across McAllen and the surrounding Rio Grande Valley. The shop offers flowers for birthdays, anniversaries, get well wishes, sympathy, weddings, quinceañeras, prom and everyday gifts, along with custom arrangements, plants and gifts.