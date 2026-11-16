MENAFN - GetNews) With the titles "therapist", "counsellor" and "psychotherapist" not protected by law in the UK, Birmingham practice Phinity Therapy has set out practical guidance to help residents of Stechford, Yardley and east Birmingham understand the differences and check a practitioner's credentials before starting therapy.

Birmingham, England - November 16, 2026 - Phinity Therapy, a private psychotherapy and counselling practice based on Hagley Road in Edgbaston, has published guidance to help people in Stechford, Yardley, Lea Hall, Glebe Farm and the wider east Birmingham area understand the difference between a therapist, a counsellor and a psychotherapist, and how to choose the right type of support.

The guidance responds to a common source of confusion for people looking for help. According to the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC), the titles "counsellor", "psychotherapist" and "therapist" are not protected titles in the UK, and the job title "psychologist" on its own is not protected by law either. By contrast, specific titles such as "clinical psychologist" and "counselling psychologist" are protected, and only people on the HCPC register can use them.

"People often tell us they didn't know where to start, because the same kind of support can be described in several different ways," said a spokesperson for Phinity Therapy. "Our aim is to make the choice clearer. Whatever someone decides, we would encourage them to check that their practitioner is properly trained and belongs to a recognised professional body, and to ask questions before committing to a course of therapy."

Therapist, Counsellor, Psychotherapist: What the Terms Usually Mean

The terms overlap, and many practitioners use more than one of them. In general use, the differences are as follows.

Therapist is a broad umbrella term for someone who provides a talking therapy. It can describe a counsellor, a psychotherapist or a practitioner of a specific method, such as a CBT therapist.

Counsellor usually describes a practitioner who helps a person work through a particular difficulty, such as bereavement, stress, a relationship problem or a period of change. Counselling is often, though not always, shorter-term.

Psychotherapist usually describes a practitioner who may work in more depth with longer-standing patterns, such as recurring relationship difficulties or the effects of earlier life experiences. Psychotherapy is often, though not always, longer-term.

CBT therapist describes a practitioner trained in Cognitive Behavioural Therapy, a structured approach that looks at how thoughts, feelings, physical sensations and behaviour affect one another. At Phinity Therapy, a course of CBT usually runs for between 6 and 20 sessions of 50 minutes, with tasks to practise between appointments.

Clinical psychologist and counselling psychologist are protected titles. These practitioners must be registered with the HCPC, and their registration can be checked on the HCPC's online register.

How to Check a Practitioner Before Starting Therapy

Because most therapy titles are not protected, Phinity Therapy suggests that people take a few simple steps before booking:



Check whether the practitioner is a member of a professional body, such as the British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) or the UK Council for Psychotherapy (UKCP), and look them up on that body's online register

Ask what training and qualifications they hold, and how long they have been practising

Ask which approach they use, such as CBT, counselling or psychotherapy, and why it suits the issue

Ask how many sessions are likely to be needed and how progress will be reviewed Make sure they feel comfortable with the practitioner, since the working relationship is an important part of therapy

At Phinity Therapy, the first step is a free initial consultation with one of the practice's principal therapists. It gives people the chance to ask these questions, describe what they are experiencing and agree which type of support fits them best. The free consultation is offered once per prospective client because of demand, and further sessions are charged at the practice's standard rate.

Matching the Type of Therapy to the Problem

The practice's therapists and counsellors work with a wide range of issues, including anxiety, stress and panic, low mood and depression, low self-esteem, grief and loss, trauma, relationship and family difficulties, addictions, and identity and life transitions.

Some people prefer a structured, goal-focused approach such as CBT therapy, particularly for anxiety or low mood. Others want space to talk things through at their own pace with a counsellor or psychotherapist, especially when dealing with grief, family issues or long-standing patterns. Couples can attend couples therapy or marriage counselling together, individuals can have relationship counselling on their own, and family therapy and therapy for children and young people are also available.

Routes to Support in Birmingham

Private therapy is one of several routes to support. In England, people can refer themselves to NHS Talking Therapies for common problems such as anxiety and depression, and adults in Birmingham and Solihull with mild to moderate emotional distress can also self-refer to a free community counselling service launched by Birmingham and Solihull Mental Health NHS Foundation Trust and its voluntary sector partners in 2026. Some people choose private therapy because they want to choose their therapist or approach, or to fit sessions around work and family.

Therapy Near Me: Serving Stechford, Yardley and East Birmingham

Stechford sits in east Birmingham, within the Yardley West and Stechford ward and the Birmingham Yardley constituency, with much of the area in the B33 postcode district. Stechford and Lea Hall railway stations connect the area with Birmingham city centre, from where Edgbaston is a short onward journey. For residents searching for a therapist near me or counselling near me, Phinity Therapy offers sessions in person at its Edgbaston clinic or online from home.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is a counsellor the same as a psychotherapist?

The terms overlap and are often used interchangeably. Counselling tends to focus on a specific difficulty, often over a shorter period, while psychotherapy may explore longer-standing patterns in more depth.

Are therapists regulated in the UK?

"Counsellor", "psychotherapist" and "therapist" are not protected titles in the UK. Many practitioners choose to join professional bodies such as BACP or UKCP, which keep public registers. Titles such as "clinical psychologist" are protected and regulated by the HCPC.

How do I choose between a CBT therapist and a counsellor?

CBT suits people who want a structured, goal-focused approach with tasks between sessions. Counselling suits people who want more open space to talk. Phinity Therapy's free initial consultation helps people decide which fits.

Can I have therapy online if I live in east Birmingham?

Yes. Phinity Therapy offers sessions online and in person at its Edgbaston clinic.

Residents of Stechford, Yardley, Lea Hall, Glebe Farm and the surrounding area can find out more about choosing a counsellor in Birmingham phinitytherapy or by calling +44 121 295 7373.

About Phinity Therapy

Phinity Therapy is a private psychotherapy and counselling practice founded in 2021 by BACP-accredited psychotherapist Rehanna Kauser, with clinics in Birmingham and Manchester and online sessions across the UK. The practice offers therapy and counselling for adults, children, couples and families, including CBT, psychotherapy, couples therapy, marriage counselling and family therapy. Its mission is to make high-quality, evidence-based therapy accessible without long waiting lists, and to build meaningful connections with every client.