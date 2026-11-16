MENAFN - GetNews)"The Jump 4 Joy Grimsby branded car, used for bouncy castle hire and rodeo bull hire deliveries across Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Hull and Lincolnshire."Jump 4 Joy Grimsby provides bouncy castle hire and rodeo bull hire across Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Hull, Scunthorpe and Lincolnshire, with delivery, setup and collection for birthdays, weddings, school fun days and corporate events. The owner-run company holds a 5.0-star rating from 33 Google reviews.

Grimsby, United Kingdom - November 16, 2026 - Jump 4 Joy Grimsby provides bouncy castle hire and rodeo bull hire across Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Hull and Lincolnshire, delivering, setting up and collecting inflatables and rodeo rides for birthdays, weddings, school fun days and corporate events. The owner-run company is listed on Google Maps with a 5.0-star rating from 33 reviews, and shares photos and videos from recent events on its Facebook page.

Bouncy Castle Hire in Grimsby and Cleethorpes

Jump 4 Joy Grimsby's bouncy castle hire service covers Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Humberston, Immingham, Laceby and Louth, with castles from 12x12 to 15x18 feet, themed castles, slide bouncy castles, a 50ft obstacle course and soft play for younger children. Every bouncy castle hire includes delivery, setup and collection, and the team confirms delivery details and pricing for the customer's postcode before a booking is made.

Bookings are taken through a live online availability system, where customers choose the equipment, delivery area and date. Customers outside the listed areas can call the team directly to check availability.

Rodeo Bull Hire for Parties, Weddings and Corporate Events in Grimsby and Hull

Alongside its bouncy castles, Jump 4 Joy Grimsby offers rodeo bull hire in Grimsby, Hull and Scunthorpe, together with a rodeo pig and a rodeo football ride. The rodeo bull hire range sits alongside gladiator duel, sumo suits, bungee run, wrecking ball and disco domes, giving adults and older children activities for birthdays, garden parties, weddings, Christmas parties and corporate team days.

Owner Sheldon regularly stays on site to run the rides, explain how each attraction works and keep the event moving, an approach customers often mention in their reviews.

"We treat a toddler's garden party the same way we treat a company fun day," said Sheldon, owner of Jump 4 Joy Grimsby. "Turn up when we said we would, set up clean, well-kept equipment properly, and make sure everyone has a good time. That is what brings families back to book us again."

Bouncy Castle and Rodeo Bull Hire Across Hull, Scunthorpe and Lincolnshire

Beyond Grimsby and Cleethorpes, Jump 4 Joy Grimsby provides bouncy castle and rodeo bull hire in Hull, Barton upon Humber, Scunthorpe, Lincoln, Louth and Skegness, covering DN10 to DN41 and LN7, LN10 to LN13 postcodes. Delivery charges vary by postcode, equipment and distance, and are confirmed with each customer in advance.

Customer Reviews for Bouncy Castle Hire in Grimsby

Jump 4 Joy Grimsby's bouncy castle hire and rodeo bull hire services hold a 5.0-star rating from 33 Google reviews. Customers frequently mention punctual delivery and collection, clean and well-maintained equipment, simple booking and friendly staff. One parent described booking a 15x15 castle at short notice for a two-year-old's party, with drop-off and collection arranged around the family's schedule, while another customer said the team went out of its way for her son's third birthday, from booking through to packing away.

How to Book Bouncy Castle Hire or Rodeo Bull Hire in Grimsby

Bouncy castle hire and rodeo bull hire in Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Hull and across Lincolnshire can be booked online at bouncycastlehiregrimsby or by calling 07930 122 601. Advance booking is recommended, particularly for weekend dates.

About Jump 4 Joy Grimsby

Jump 4 Joy Grimsby is an owner-run, insured party and event hire company based in Grimsby, North East Lincolnshire. The company provides bouncy castle hire, rodeo bull hire, soft play, obstacle courses, sumo suits and gladiator duel for birthdays, weddings, schools, community fun days and corporate events. It serves Grimsby, Cleethorpes, Immingham, Louth, Hull, Scunthorpe, Lincoln and Skegness. Its mission is to deliver punctual, safe and well-organised entertainment so hosts can relax and enjoy their event.