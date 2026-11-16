MENAFN - GetNews) Amikoo's Repair Agent sorts each failing end-to-end test into a likely product defect, a test issue or an environment problem before proposing a fix for the team to review, and recorded a 70% repair success rate against 34% for Playwright's native Healer Agent in internal benchmarking. The MuukLabs product generates standard Playwright TypeScript into GitHub and Azure DevOps repositories with no proprietary runtime.

RALEIGH, N.C. - Nov. 16, 2026 - Amikoo, the AI QA agent from MuukLabs that writes and maintains standard Playwright TypeScript tests in a team's own GitHub or Azure DevOps repository, today detailed how its Repair Agent handles Playwright tests breaking in CI by diagnosing the cause of each failure before attempting any fix, so flaky failures stop masking real product defects. MuukLabs created Amikoo to solve a problem its co-founders, who bring more than two decades of QA experience, saw again and again: developers shipping code faster than they can test it, and end-to-end suites that break as fast as they grow. Amikoo takes that work off developers' plates, so they no longer have to run manual regression passes before every release. In an internal benchmark, the Repair Agent achieved a 70% repair success rate compared with 34% for Playwright's native Healer Agent.

Flaky tests pass on one run and fail on the next without a code change, blocking merges and forcing reruns. Automatic retries can turn a red build green without explaining the failure, so a genuine regression may ship unnoticed.

Before touching a test file, the Repair Agent assigns each failure to one of three root causes: a product defect, a test issue such as a step an interface change made outdated, or an environment problem traced to how the test ran. Product defects can be reported by email, in Slack, as a Jira ticket, as a GitHub issue or directly on the pull request, and engineers review the diagnosis and decide the next step.

"A red build in CI can come from a broken product, a stale test or a misconfigured environment, and each needs a different response," said Ivan Barajas, co-founder and CEO of MuukLabs. "Our Repair Agent makes that diagnosis before it changes any code, and in our internal benchmark it repaired broken tests at twice the success rate of Playwright's native Healer Agent, 70% against 34%."

Once the cause is identified, a classifier decides whether automatic repair should run, and the Repair Agent proposes the fix as a pull request. For teams that want to fix flaky Playwright tests automatically, the pull request stays the control point, so engineers review and decide what gets merged. Each repair cycle took five minutes in the same internal benchmark, compared with 25 minutes for Playwright's native Healer Agent. Teams set up Amikoo Workers to tell Amikoo what to do and when, such as a Worker that repairs tests when one fails.

In a published Ariso case study, CTO Max Heckel used an Amikoo Worker to grow the company's Playwright suite from almost no coverage to more than 500 tests in a few weeks, catching a failing delete button on a team dashboard before customers saw it.

"A retry that passes tells a team nothing about why the first run failed," Barajas said. "Every repair Amikoo proposes is standard Playwright TypeScript in the customer's own repository, so developers read the change before merging, and the suite keeps running even if a team stops using Amikoo."

Developer setup, connecting a GitHub or Azure DevOps repository, takes about 30 minutes for most teams. Pricing runs on monthly credits across Solo, Team, Growth and Scale plans, with a limited-time free trial on the Amikoo pricing page.

About Amikoo

Amikoo is an AI end-to-end testing platform from MuukLabs, Inc. that generates Playwright coverage for web applications and handles Playwright tests breaking in CI by diagnosing each failure before any repair. Coverage maps track critical user flows and show gaps inside VS Code, and existing Selenium suites can be migrated to Playwright. Teams choose which repositories Amikoo can access and can revoke that access at any time, and the company does not train AI models on customer code.