MENAFN - GetNews) The AI loan shopping agent lets borrowers pre-qualify once and compare offers from up to 50 lending partners side by side.

Salt Lake City, Utah - November 16, 2026 - Compare Loan Offer, an AI-powered personal loan comparison platform, today announced the launch of its app in ChatGPT. Consumers can now estimate payments, compare loan offers and pre-qualify without affecting their credit, all starting from a simple conversation.

How It Works

Consumers can ask Compare Loan Offer to estimate monthly payments, explain APR and total borrowing costs, and break down loan terms in plain language. A single secure application then checks offers across a network of up to 50 lending partners. Borrowers can sort pre-qualified offers by APR, monthly payment and loan length, so they can choose with confidence.

Approved borrowers are funded directly and can use the funds as needed, including for home improvement projects, debt consolidation and major purchases.

Built for Privacy

Compare Loan Offer does not collect, store or access applicants' personal information. Applications are completed on a secure application hosted by its lending platform partner, and application data stays with that partner and the participating lenders.

“People already ask AI how to pay for big projects,” said a Compare Loan Offer spokesperson.“Now they can see real offers side by side, without affecting their credit and without sharing personal data with a chatbot.”

For Merchants

Contractors, retailers and service providers can share the Compare Loan Offer link with customers who need financing. No merchant sign-up is required.

Availability

The Compare Loan Offer app is available now in ChatGPT. Consumers can also pre-qualify without affecting their credit at compareloanoffer

About Compare Loan Offer

Compare Loan Offer is an AI loan shopping agent that helps consumers find and compare personal loan offers in one place. Compare Loan Offer is not a lender. Pre-qualification is not a guarantee of approval. Final terms are set by the lender, and accepting an offer may require a hard credit inquiry.

For more details, contact Compare Loan Offer Media Relations at... or visit compareloanoffer