MENAFN - GetNews) Engineered with a 470 mm seat height, supportive armrests, and outdoor metal wood-grain aluminum frames, the M+ Atlas and M+ Odyssey series address resident mobility needs while streamlining inventory for B2B distributors.

Heshan, Guangdong, China - November 16, 2026 - Heshan Youmeiya Furniture Co., Ltd (Yumeya Furniture), a commercial manufacturer specializing in wood-grain metal seating since 1998, has introduced its Contract Senior Living Outdoor Sofa collection for gardens, patios, courtyards, and shared spaces across senior living and healthcare facilities. Built on a modular platform, the collection combines single-seat and two-seat commercial outdoor sofas engineered to support older adults during daily movement while offering flexible configuration and inventory advantages for B2B furniture distributors and project buyers.

Unlike conventional outdoor lounge seating characterized by deep, low-profile cushions, Yumeya's senior living outdoor sofas feature a defined 470 mm seat height. This higher starting position reduces physical strain when residents sit down or stand up. Each model is equipped with contoured, supportive armrests that provide a stable handhold for older adults adjusting their posture or transitioning between seated and standing positions, maintaining a warm, residential appearance suited to community gardens and family visiting areas.

The collection is anchored by two primary product lines: the M+ Atlas Series and the M+ Odyssey Series, which share compatible seat bases, backrests, and removable cushions across single-seat and two-seat formats:



M+ Atlas Seating: Features a clean open-arm frame that creates a lighter, contemporary profile suitable for covered outdoor lounges, retirement community terraces, and open-air patios. M+ Odyssey Seating: Utilizes the same structural seat and backrest platform as the Atlas line while introducing decorative rattan and woven arm panel options for a fuller, residential aesthetic alongside standard open-arm configurations.

Across both series, project specifiers can select from woven-rope, rattan, or aluminum slatted backrests, spanning models such as the S003621 open-arm sofa, the S004506 woven-rope single sofa, the S004607 slatted-back two-seater, and the S003627 woven-panel two-seater. Single-seat units measure 680 mm wide by 735 mm deep by 935 mm high, while two-seater sofas measure 1,280 mm wide by 735 mm deep by 935 mm high, with all models maintaining the uniform 470 mm seat height. Yumeya also produces matching indoor upholstered versions of the collection, enabling senior living operators to maintain visual continuity between interior common rooms and exterior patios.

Constructed with lightweight, commercial-grade aluminum frames, the sofas allow facility staff to reconfigure outdoor seating layouts efficiently without heavy lifting. Each frame is finished with Yumeya's outdoor metal wood-grain coating, developed in partnership with Tiger Powder to deliver wear resistance and the tactile warmth of natural timber without requiring harvested solid wood. Compatible removable seat and back cushions are upholstered in outdoor-rated fabrics over quick-dry foam cores to manage moisture exposure and allow staff to detach individual cushions for routine cleaning, drying, or replacement.

For senior living operators and nursing homes, the modular construction extends furniture service life and lowers long-term lifecycle expenses. Rather than discarding an entire seating unit when a single component shows wear, maintenance teams can replace individual cushions, backrests, or arm panels as needed across high-traffic environments such as nursing home patios, shared resident activity areas, and courtyard conversation zones.

For B2B furniture distributors, importers, and hospitality project suppliers, the shared component architecture simplifies warehouse management and accelerates order fulfillment. Instead of stocking pre-assembled sofas in every possible style combination, distributors can inventory core aluminum frames alongside interchangeable backrests, arm panels, and cushions, assembling specific configurations upon project confirmation. Supported by a 20,000-square-meter manufacturing facility, more than 200 workers, and a monthly production capacity exceeding 100,000 side chairs and 40,000 armchairs, Yumeya provides end-to-end B2B support covering finish coordination, fabric specification, and project order planning.

Full product specifications and configuration details for the Contract Senior Living Outdoor Sofa collection are available at.

About Yumeya Furniture

Founded in 1998, Yumeya Furniture is a professional commercial furniture manufacturer specializing in wood-grain metal seating for restaurants, cafes, senior living and healthcare facilities, hotels, and banquet venues. Combining the natural appearance of wood with the durability and strength of metal, Yumeya develops practical, stylish, and long-lasting seating solutions for commercial environments. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, product innovation, and reliable manufacturing, the company aims to help businesses create comfortable, functional, and welcoming spaces through dependable commercial furniture.

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