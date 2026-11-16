MENAFN - GetNews) Innovative Gas-Liquid Membrane Contactor Replaces Traditional Stripping Tower, Achieving Sub-15 mg/L Effluent Standards and Turning High-Strength Wastewater into Commercial Liquid Fertilizer.

Java, Indonesia - November 16, 2026 - Shanghai QILEE Environmental Equipment Co., Ltd. announced the successful commissioning and operational validation of its skid-mounted PTFE membrane ammonia removal system for a major chemical manufacturer based in Java, Indonesia. The newly installed installation processes 120 cubic meters per day (120 m3/d) of high-strength industrial wastewater, reducing influent ammonia nitrogen concentrations from peaks of 2,500 mg/L down to compliant discharge levels of 15 mg/L or less, while generating high-purity ammonium sulfate solution for the regional agricultural sector.

Prior to commissioning QILEE's membrane contactor technology, the manufacturing facility relied on a conventional air-stripping tower to manage its ammonia-laden effluents. That legacy infrastructure posed persistent operational bottlenecks, including volatile effluent quality that struggled to comply with Indonesia's tightening environmental discharge standards. The open stripping tower also incurred exorbitant chemical and energy expenditures, required an expansive physical footprint, and suffered from uncontrolled atmospheric ammonia slip, causing severe odor challenges and localized environmental compliance risks. Compounding these hurdles, the plant sought a sustainable circular-economy pathway to capture the discarded ammonia and convert it into commercial-grade ammonium sulfate fertilizer to generate secondary revenue and offset treatment overhead.

Operating in Java's humid tropical climate presented additional technical hurdles. The combination of elevated ambient temperatures, high humidity, and airborne marine salt spray demanded robust equipment anti-corrosion engineering, high membrane fouling resistance, and uninterrupted mechanical stability. Following extensive on-site pilot testing and rigorous technical evaluations against competing separation methodologies, the chemical producer selected QILEE's proprietary polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) hollow fiber membrane ammonia recovery package.

Technical Architecture and Circular Valorization

The integrated treatment train engineered by QILEE follows a continuous five-stage process: raw wastewater pretreatment, automated pH adjustment, PTFE hollow fiber membrane gas-liquid contacting, closed-loop sulfuric acid absorbent circulation, and final ammonium sulfate recovery.

The core technology relies on a hydrophobic gas-liquid membrane separation mechanism. Following upstream pH elevation, dissolved ammonium ions (NH4+) convert into free dissolved ammonia gas (NH3). Because the microporous PTFE membrane exhibits extreme hydrophobicity, wastewater cannot penetrate the pores, allowing only gaseous ammonia to diffuse across the membrane boundary layer. On the permeate side, a dilute sulfuric acid (H2SO4) scrubbing solution circulates continuously, instantly reacting with the migrating ammonia molecules to yield concentrated ammonium sulfate ((NH4)2SO4).

Unlike standard polymeric membranes, QILEE's proprietary PTFE hollow fiber modules deliver structural durability, showing superior resistance to strong acids, concentrated alkalis, dissolved hydrocarbons, and biological fouling. This resilience ensures stable transmembrane flux even under fluctuating wastewater quality and sustained high-temperature conditions.

Comprehensive Scope of Supply and Automation

To minimize civil construction requirements and accelerate project deployment, QILEE supplied the entire package as an integrated, skid-mounted unit. The scope of delivery included:



Membrane Contacting Assemblies: Industrial-grade hydrophobic PTFE hollow fiber membrane modules engineered for high mass transfer efficiency and chemical stability.

Chemical Dosing and Metering Skids: Precision-controlled dosing infrastructure for alkaline pH adjustment and sulfuric acid circulation.

Corrosion-Resistant Fluid Systems: Dedicated high-efficiency circulation pumps, heavy-duty anti-corrosion structural frames, and specialized piping engineered to withstand continuous exposure to acidic, caustic, and marine atmospheres. Instrumentation and Automation Suite: Online pH and oxidation-reduction potential (ORP) analytical sensors linked to a fully automated PLC control architecture featuring an English Human-Machine Interface (HMI) and integrated remote telemetry modules for overseas engineering support.

Operational Results and Commercial Impact

Following complete on-site assembly, commissioning, and localized operator training conducted by QILEE's technical engineering team, the plant transitioned into continuous commercial operation. Performance audits confirm that the system routinely achieves effluent ammonia nitrogen concentrations of ≤15 mg/L from raw influent levels ranging between 1,800 and 2,500 mg/L; representing an ammonia removal efficiency exceeding 99 percent.

The fully enclosed membrane design has completely eliminated fugitive ammonia emissions, resolving the heavy odor problems historically associated with the stripping tower. Furthermore, the skid configuration reduced the system footprint by more than 60 percent compared to the decommissioned stripping installation. The captured ammonium sulfate solution is drawn off at commercial concentrations and sold directly to local agricultural distributors as liquid fertilizer, transforming an environmental liability into a predictable revenue stream.

Plant management confirmed that the installation has demonstrated negligible downtime, straightforward maintenance, and substantial operating expenditure (OPEX) reductions resulting from minimized heat inputs and lower chemical consumption relative to the previous stripping tower.

Strategic Reference for Southeast Asia

This installation serves as QILEE's primary industrial reference case for PTFE membrane ammonia stripping and recovery in Indonesia. With chemical, metallurgical, food processing, and palm oil mill effluent (POME) operations across Southeast Asia facing increased regulatory scrutiny over nutrient discharges and water reuse mandates, QILEE's modular membrane contactor package offers a scalable, climate-adapted blueprint for heavy industries in the region.

QILEE Environmental provides complete one-stop turnkey execution for industrial facilities across Southeast Asia, covering process simulation, pilot verification, custom equipment manufacturing, international logistics, on-site commissioning, and lifecycle technical service.

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About QILEE

Shanghai QILEE Environmental Equipment Co., Ltd. is an environmental engineering and equipment manufacturing enterprise specializing in advanced wastewater treatment, sludge dewatering, and resource recovery technologies. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, QILEE delivers tailored separation solutions, including hydrophobic PTFE membrane contactors, automated chemical dosing systems, and solid-liquid separation machinery, to industrial leaders across the chemical, energy, pharmaceutical, and municipal sectors worldwide.