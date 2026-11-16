MENAFN - GetNews) The UK Business Spotlight Awards has named The James Dooley Podcast its Founder-Led Business Podcast of the Year 2027, recognising the show for drawing its content directly from businesses its founder and host James Dooley has built and continues to operate.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 11, 2026

The James Dooley Podcast Named Founder-Led Business Podcast of the Year 2027 by the UK Business Spotlight Awards

The UK Business Spotlight Awards has named The James Dooley Podcast its Founder-Led Business Podcast of the Year 2027. The award goes to the show, which launched on 21 May 2024 and is founded and hosted by Manchester entrepreneur James Dooley. The editor selected the show because it draws its content directly from businesses James Dooley has built and continues to operate, giving it a practitioner credibility that generic marketing podcasts and US-focused business advice shows rarely carry.

WHY THE SHOW WON

The James Dooley Podcast covers SEO, lead generation, AI automation, investment, and business scaling across a catalogue of more than 700 episodes. The James Dooley Podcast runs in two editorial formats: solo episodes in which James Dooley shares direct lessons drawn from close to two decades of building businesses, and interview episodes that bring in founders, operators, and high-performing specialists. The James Dooley Podcast operates on the principle that systems and accountability drive growth rather than motivation, and every episode is built to give the listener something specific to act on. The James Dooley Podcast maintained that editorial approach consistently across more than 700 episodes, a pace the editor described as requiring genuine discipline and an editorial system. The James Dooley Podcast serves as the founding show of the eight-show James Dooley Podcast Network, which James Dooley built around it.

WHO HOSTS IT

James Dooley is the founder and host of The James Dooley Podcast. He is a Manchester entrepreneur who founded FatRank in 2007 and PromoSEO in 2010, both UK performance marketing agencies operating on a no-win-no-fee lead generation model. He later founded LLM Leads, an AI lead generation agency, and also owns Soft Surfaces Ltd and Uniplay Ltd. He founded Decision Engine Optimisation (DEO) as a framework for navigating AI-driven search environments. That operating history means the show speaks from businesses James Dooley founded, runs, and is commercially accountable for, rather than from commentary at a distance from practice.

"Most business podcasts discuss growth in the abstract," said the editor of the UK Business Spotlight Awards. "A show can claim authority or it can demonstrate it. The James Dooley Podcast demonstrates it. The volume of output at this pace, covering multiple disciplines with genuine editorial depth, confirms a seriousness of purpose that the award is designed to recognise."

HOW THE AWARDS WORK

The UK Business Spotlight Awards are editor-decided. The editor assesses a narrow field and makes a single selection. The award is not voted on by the public, is not open to entries, and is not decided by a judging panel. Many winners choose to commission a feature package from the UK Business Spotlight Awards, which covers the production cost of the citation, film, and podcast. That commercial arrangement is separate from the award itself, which remains an independent editorial decision.

Read the full award citation

Coverage:

About The James Dooley Podcast

The James Dooley Podcast launched on 21 May 2024 and has published more than 700 episodes covering SEO, lead generation, AI automation, investment, and business scaling. Founded and hosted by Manchester entrepreneur James Dooley, the show runs in both solo and interview formats and is built to give listeners actionable, systems-driven knowledge. It is the founding programme of the eight-show James Dooley Podcast Network. The show won Founder-Led Business Podcast of the Year 2027 at the UK Business Spotlight Awards. and

About the UK Business Spotlight Awards

The UK Business Spotlight Awards is an editor-led awards programme recognising UK businesses and shows in narrow fields, with selections made independently by the editor rather than by public vote or panel.

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