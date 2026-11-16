MENAFN - GetNews) The FatRank Podcast has been named Best Company-Backed Growth Podcast 2027 by the UK Business Spotlight Awards. The editor-decided recognition goes to the show, which is hosted and founded by James Dooley and backed by FatRank, the UK lead generation company he founded in 2007.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2026

The FatRank Podcast Named Best Company-Backed Growth Podcast 2027 by UK Business Spotlight Awards

The FatRank Podcast has been named Best Company-Backed Growth Podcast 2027 by the UK Business Spotlight Awards. The award goes to the show, which is founded and hosted by James Dooley and backed by FatRank, the UK lead generation company he established in 2007. The editor cited the show's commitment to sharing tested operational frameworks drawn from active client work rather than surface-level guidance.

WHY THE SHOW WON

The FatRank Podcast operates as an extension of a working lead generation business rather than as a marketing exercise. FatRank has run on a no-win-no-fee lead generation model since 2007, and every framework the show discusses has been tested inside that business first. The FatRank Podcast draws its examples from active client work rather than from conference slides, giving the content a specificity that the editor singled out. Generic marketing podcasts and US-focused advice shows frequently wrap surface-level guidance in polished production; the editor's view was that The FatRank Podcast does the opposite, keeping its focus on content that founders can apply.

"Few company-backed podcasts share this much of what actually makes the business function," said the editor of the UK Business Spotlight Awards. "The content comes from a business that has operated in lead generation since 2007. That origin gives the frameworks a specificity that sets it apart from shows built around theory or presentation rather than direct operator experience."

WHAT THE SHOW COVERS

The FatRank Podcast launched in May 2024 and has published more than 690 episodes, reflecting a consistent publishing commitment across its first two and a half years. The FatRank Podcast covers the full growth stack, including lead generation frameworks, technical SEO, AI-driven search visibility, branding, Answer Engine Optimisation and Decision Engine Optimisation. The FatRank Podcast treats no single channel as a silver bullet and addresses the mindset required to sustain long-term business growth alongside its technical content. The FatRank Podcast publishes on Transistor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pocket Casts and operates under a three-word mission: educate, empower, elevate.

The show selects guests for their verifiable track records rather than their social following. Past guests named on the award page include Matt Diggity, Neil Patel, Craig Campbell, Koray Tugberk GUBUR, Kevin Indig, Jason Barnard and Kasra Dash, each chosen for demonstrated results in SEO, content strategy, digital authority or AI search.

ABOUT THE HOST

James Dooley founded FatRank in 2007 and built it on a no-win-no-fee model that has generated enquiries across hundreds of industries. He also founded PromoSEO in 2010 and LLM Leads, an AI lead generation agency. He developed the Decision Engine Optimisation framework for achieving visibility in AI-driven search environments. Dooley hosts the show and applies the same results-based criteria to guest selection that FatRank applies to its own work. The FatRank Podcast is backed by FatRank as a business asset, not a personal side project.

HOW THE AWARDS WORK

The UK Business Spotlight Awards are decided by the editor alone. The process does not involve public votes, an external judging panel or an open entry process. The editor reviews a narrow field and selects a winner. Many winners choose to commission a feature package from the UK Business Spotlight Awards, which covers the citation, film and podcast. The award itself is not for sale and is not contingent on that commission.

Read the full award citation

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About The FatRank Podcast

The FatRank Podcast launched in May 2024 as an extension of FatRank, the UK lead generation company founded by James Dooley in 2007. The FatRank Podcast has published more than 690 episodes covering lead generation frameworks, technical SEO, AI search visibility, Answer Engine Optimisation, Decision Engine Optimisation and business growth mindset. The show is backed by FatRank as a business asset and operates under the mission to educate, empower and elevate. .

About the UK Business Spotlight Awards

The UK Business Spotlight Awards is an editor-led awards programme recognising UK businesses and shows in narrow fields, decided by its editor rather than by public vote or panel. Further information is available at