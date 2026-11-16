MENAFN - GetNews) The UK Business Spotlight Awards has named The Semantic SEO Podcast Best Semantic SEO Podcast 2027, recognising the show founded and hosted by James Dooley alongside co-host Koray Tugberk GUBUR for its technical depth and consistent output in entity-based search.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2026

The Semantic SEO Podcast Wins Best Semantic SEO Podcast 2027 at UK Business Spotlight Awards

The UK Business Spotlight Awards has named The Semantic SEO Podcast Best Semantic SEO Podcast 2027. The award recognises a show that pairs a working SEO practitioner with the researcher who created and defined the Topical Authority framework. The editorial decision centred on the show's rate of output, the calibre of its guests and the depth of its content within the field of semantic and entity-based search.

WHY THE SHOW WON

The Semantic SEO Podcast launched on 1 December 2025 and published more than 35 episodes within approximately ten months. The UK Business Spotlight Awards editor noted that this rate of output, combined with the standard of content, made the decision clear. Where generic marketing podcasts continue to centre on keyword strategies, The Semantic SEO Podcast starts where that conversation ends, explaining how search engines and AI search tools evaluate entities, context and the relationships between them.

The Semantic SEO Podcast covers entities, knowledge graphs, topical maps, semantic triples, Google patents, entity mapping, intent modelling, query clustering, attribute extraction, document engineering and optimisation for AI search. The Semantic SEO Podcast features guests whose work is moving the industry forward. Notable guests have included Dixon Jones, who explained entity mapping and how EntityMap works to reduce LLM hallucinations. Luis Salazar Jurado appeared to demonstrate live application of the Topical Authority framework. Mike Martin, Peter Victor Jones and Paul David Truscott discussed the GBP Loop Framework for local businesses.

WHO HOSTS IT

James Dooley founded The Semantic SEO Podcast and hosts it alongside co-host Koray Tugberk GUBUR. Dooley is a serial entrepreneur and SEO practitioner based in Manchester, England. He founded FatRank, PromoSEO, LLM Leads and Decision Engine Optimisation (DEO), and uses semantic optimisation to scale large content ecosystems across hundreds of industries. Koray Tugberk GUBUR is the researcher who created and defined the Topical Authority framework. The Semantic SEO Podcast brings both perspectives together in a format designed for advanced practitioners.

"The show launched on 1 December 2025 and produced more than 35 episodes within approximately ten months," said the editor of the UK Business Spotlight Awards. "That rate of output, combined with the quality of its guests and the depth of its content, made the decision clear. The show explains how search engines and AI search tools evaluate entities and context, and it shows how to apply that understanding at scale using knowledge graphs, topical maps and evidence drawn directly from Google patents. For a field in which broad marketing advice remains common, that focus was a distinguishing factor."

ABOUT THE AWARDS

The UK Business Spotlight Awards are editor-decided. There is no public vote, no entry process and no judging panel. The award recognises standout work within a specific, defined category after editorial review. Many recipients choose to commission a feature package, which includes the written citation, a film and a podcast. That package is a separate commercial arrangement. The award itself is not for sale.

Read the full award citation

About The Semantic SEO Podcast

The Semantic SEO Podcast launched on 1 December 2025. The Semantic SEO Podcast covers entities, knowledge graphs, topical maps, semantic triples, Google patents, entity mapping, intent modelling and optimisation for AI search. James Dooley founded the show and hosts it alongside co-host Koray Tugberk GUBUR, the researcher who created and defined the Topical Authority framework. The Semantic SEO Podcast is available on Transistor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pocket Casts.

About the UK Business Spotlight Awards

The UK Business Spotlight Awards is an editor-led awards programme recognising UK businesses and shows in narrow, defined fields.