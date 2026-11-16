MENAFN - GetNews) The UK Business Spotlight Awards has named The AI SEO and Business Automation Podcast Best AI Business Automation Podcast 2027. The editor-decided recognition cites the show's commitment to documenting working AI systems drawn from real operating companies rather than offering forecasts or untested theory.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2026

The AI SEO and Business Automation Podcast Wins Best AI Business Automation Podcast 2027

The AI SEO and Business Automation Podcast Wins Best AI Business Automation Podcast 2027 at the UK Business Spotlight Awards

The UK Business Spotlight Awards has named The AI SEO and Business Automation Podcast Best AI Business Automation Podcast 2027. The editor-decided recognition covers the narrow field of AI business automation content in the United Kingdom. The award was given because the show documents working AI systems drawn from real operating companies, rather than offering forecasts or untested theory.

WHY THE SHOW WON

The AI SEO and Business Automation Podcast covers systems already running inside companies operated by its founder. The editor's assessment found that most content in this space deals in abstractions, with generic marketing podcasts describing what AI might do and much available advice focused on markets that do not translate directly to UK businesses. The AI SEO and Business Automation Podcast takes a different approach: every topic comes from AI systems already in operation, meaning listeners hear documented process rather than speculation.

The recurring presence of AI James Dooley, a digital twin of the host, adds a live demonstration layer to the show. One episode places James Dooley and his digital twin in direct competition on lead generation capability, making the comparison concrete rather than conceptual. That commitment to illustration over assertion is central to the reasoning behind the recognition.

ABOUT THE SHOW

The AI SEO and Business Automation Podcast launched on 3 December 2025. The AI SEO and Business Automation Podcast had produced more than 190 episodes by November 2026. The AI SEO and Business Automation Podcast covers AI agents working alongside human teams, automated SEO tasks, content engines that scale, hybrid human-AI workflows, LLM model applications, technical SEO improvements, topical authority building, and AI-assisted reporting and auditing. The AI SEO and Business Automation Podcast uses a single-topic-per-episode format, meaning listeners can locate exactly what they need and apply it without filtering through unrelated material. The AI SEO and Business Automation Podcast is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and Transistor.

James Dooley is the founder and host of the show. He is a Manchester-based entrepreneur and the founder of FatRank, PromoSEO, LLM Leads, and Decision Engine Optimisation (DEO). The systems discussed in each episode are drawn from companies he operates, which gives the show its operational specificity. The award belongs to the show.

"This show covers practical AI business automation for UK businesses," said the editor of the UK Business Spotlight Awards. "Listeners are not hearing theory. They are hearing documented process drawn from AI systems already running inside real companies."

HOW THE AWARDS WORK

The UK Business Spotlight Awards are editor-decided and cover narrow specialist fields. The recognition is not open to public votes, panel judging, or competitive entries. The editor identifies shows and businesses that meet the standard for recognition. Many winners choose to commission a feature package that covers a written citation, film, and podcast. That package is a paid service and is entirely separate from the award itself, which is not for sale.

Read the full award citation

About The AI SEO and Business Automation Podcast

The AI SEO and Business Automation Podcast launched on 3 December 2025 and had produced more than 190 episodes by November 2026. Founded and hosted by James Dooley, the show covers AI agents, automated SEO, content engines, hybrid human-AI workflows, LLM applications, technical SEO, topical authority, and AI-assisted reporting. Each episode addresses one practical topic drawn from AI systems running inside real operating companies. The show is built for business owners, entrepreneurs, SEO professionals, and marketing operators who need applied implementation guidance. Available at and on Transistor at

About the UK Business Spotlight Awards

The UK Business Spotlight Awards is an editor-led awards programme recognising UK businesses and shows across narrow specialist fields.