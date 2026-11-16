MENAFN - GetNews) The UK Business Spotlight Awards has named The Online Reputation Management Podcast Best Online Reputation Management Podcast 2027. The editor-decided award recognises the show's willingness to name and explain the reputation threats most programmes avoid, from defamation and black-hat attacks to AI model perception.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2026

The Online Reputation Management Podcast Named Best Online Reputation Management Podcast 2027 by the UK Business Spotlight Awards

The UK Business Spotlight Awards has named The Online Reputation Management Podcast Best Online Reputation Management Podcast 2027. The award is editor-decided and recognises the show's direct, detailed coverage of the reputation threats that most programmes in this space avoid. The editor selected the show for its editorial honesty and for the body of work it produced within its first year of operation.

WHY THE SHOW WON

The Online Reputation Management Podcast covers threats that generic marketing podcasts and US-focused advice programmes rarely address with the same depth or directness. The Online Reputation Management Podcast names defamation, false accusations, coordinated negative press campaigns and black-hat attacks designed to suppress a brand in search results, and explains the mechanics of each alongside the responses available to businesses. The Online Reputation Management Podcast also treats AI model perception as a present commercial reality, explaining how search engines and AI models read a brand's entity signals, review profiles and media footprint before deciding whether to trust and recommend it. The editor assessed more than 85 episodes produced within the show's first year before making the selection.

"This show does something that very few programmes in its category are willing to do," said the editor of the UK Business Spotlight Awards. "It names the threats that cause real commercial harm, explains how they work and gives businesses a framework for responding. The consistency of that approach across more than 85 episodes within a single year made the decision straightforward."

WHAT THE SHOW COVERS

The Online Reputation Management Podcast launched on 29 November 2025 and had produced more than 85 episodes by November 2026. The Online Reputation Management Podcast covers reputation repair, brand SEO, entity optimisation, AI model perception, negative press, defamation, false accusations, black-hat attacks, parasite SEO, iGaming digital strategy, AI recommendation mechanics and entity signal strengthening. The show frames proactive reputation building as a commercial necessity rather than an optional extra, pushing businesses to build a trusted presence before problems arrive rather than reacting after damage has been done.

James Dooley founded the show and serves as its host. He is a serial entrepreneur and investor based in Manchester, England, who also founded FatRank and PromoSEO and created the concept of Decision Engine Optimisation, a discipline focused on how search engines and AI models decide which brands to trust and recommend. Scott Keever co-hosts the show. He is the founder of Keever SEO and brings agency-level experience to every episode. Guests have included Paul David Truscott and Kushal Arora.

The Online Reputation Management Podcast is distributed on Transistor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pocket Casts.

ABOUT THE AWARDS PROCESS

The UK Business Spotlight Awards are editor-decided. There is no public vote, no judging panel and no entry process open to the general public. The editor assesses shows within a narrow specialist field and selects a winner based on content, consistency and relevance to the audience the category serves. Many winners choose to commission a feature package that covers a citation, film and podcast. That feature is a paid service. The award itself is not for sale and is not influenced by any commercial arrangement.

Read the full award citation

About The Online Reputation Management Podcast

The Online Reputation Management Podcast launched on 29 November 2025 and is dedicated to online reputation management, brand SEO and entity optimisation. Founded and hosted by James Dooley, with Scott Keever as co-host, the show had produced more than 85 episodes by November 2026. The Online Reputation Management Podcast covers reputation repair, defamation, black-hat attacks, AI model perception and entity signal strengthening for businesses that need to manage how search engines and AI models read their online presence. It is distributed on Transistor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Pocket Casts.

About the UK Business Spotlight Awards

The UK Business Spotlight Awards is an editor-led awards programme recognising UK businesses and shows operating in narrow specialist fields.