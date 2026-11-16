MENAFN - GetNews) The UK Business Spotlight Awards has named The UK Lead Generation Podcast Best UK Lead Generation Podcast 2027. The editor selected the show for its UK-specific strategy, commercial track record, and practical format built entirely around British business operators.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 16, 2026

The UK Lead Generation Podcast Named Best UK Lead Generation Podcast 2027 by the UK Business Spotlight Awards

The UK Business Spotlight Awards has named The UK Lead Generation Podcast Best UK Lead Generation Podcast 2027. The editor selected the show on the grounds that it addresses a clear and persistent gap in the market, delivering lead generation guidance built entirely around UK search behaviour, UK compliance, and the trading realities that British business operators face every day. The show is founded and hosted by Manchester-based entrepreneur James Dooley.

WHY THE SHOW WON

Most lead generation content is produced for the US market, referencing platforms, compliance rules, and search behaviours that do not translate to a British context. The UK Lead Generation Podcast was built to correct that gap. The show starts from the UK market in every episode, covering strategies that reflect the conditions British operators actually work within rather than adapting advice designed elsewhere. The editor also noted the commercial track record behind the show. James Dooley founded FatRank in 2007 and PromoSEO in 2010, both of which have operated on a no-win-no-fee model for well over a decade, delivering exclusive inbound leads without asking clients to carry upfront risk. That depth of real commercial experience distinguishes the show from generic marketing podcasts that describe strategy from a distance rather than from practice.

WHAT THE SHOW COVERS

The UK Lead Generation Podcast covers a wide range of topics relevant to UK businesses seeking consistent inbound enquiries. The UK Lead Generation Podcast addresses subjects including SEO, local SEO, Google Business Profile optimisation, paid media, pay-per-lead models, AI visibility, no-win-no-fee lead generation, Digital Real Estate, and performance-based marketing systems. The UK Lead Generation Podcast defines the vocabulary that UK lead generation practitioners use day to day, including terms such as pay-on-performance, exclusive leads, and the GBP Loop Framework. The UK Lead Generation Podcast serves as the official audio companion to James Dooley's book, Leads First, with episodes bringing that methodology to life through operator interviews, real conversations, and case studies drawn from FatRank, PromoSEO, and partner brands. The UK Lead Generation Podcast publishes weekly and has recorded more than 300 episodes, each deliberately short and focused on a single topic so that listeners can apply what they hear without sitting through broad, unfocused discussion.

James Dooley is also the founder of LLM Leads, an AI lead generation agency, and the originator of Decision Engine Optimisation (DEO), a framework for making businesses visible to AI-driven search systems. His background is in doing the work, not in describing it from a distance, and the show draws directly on that commercial experience.

"The show stood out because every episode is built on the UK market from the ground up," said the editor of the UK Business Spotlight Awards. "The commercial track record behind it is real and long-standing, and the format respects the listener's time by delivering a single focused lesson drawn from genuine operational experience rather than broad commentary."

ABOUT THE AWARDS PROCESS

The UK Business Spotlight Awards are editor-decided. The award is not voted on by the public, judged by an external panel, or drawn from open entries. The editor assesses shows within a narrow, defined category and makes the decision on editorial grounds alone. Many winners choose to commission a feature package from the UK Business Spotlight Awards, which covers the citation, a film, and a podcast. The cost of that package is entirely separate from the award itself.

Read the full award citation

About The UK Lead Generation Podcast

The UK Lead Generation Podcast is founded and hosted by James Dooley, a Manchester-based entrepreneur who founded FatRank in 2007 and PromoSEO in 2010. The show publishes weekly and has recorded more than 300 episodes, each short and single-topic in format. It covers SEO, local SEO, Google Business Profile strategy, paid media, pay-per-lead models, AI visibility, and performance-based marketing systems, all from a UK perspective. It is the official audio companion to the book Leads First and is available on Transistor, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Pocket Casts.

About the UK Business Spotlight Awards

The UK Business Spotlight Awards is an editor-led awards programme recognising UK businesses and shows in narrow, defined fields on editorial grounds.