MENAFN - GetNews) The Entrepreneurship Uncensored Podcast has been named Best Founder Honesty Podcast 2027 by the UK Business Spotlight Awards, an editor-decided recognition covering a narrow field of founder-focused audio. The editor chose the show for its consistent, unfiltered treatment of the pressure, isolation, and difficult decisions that most business content leaves out.

UNITED KINGDOM, November 17, 2026

The Entrepreneurship Uncensored Podcast Named Best Founder Honesty Podcast 2027 by the UK Business Spotlight Awards

The Entrepreneurship Uncensored Podcast has been named Best Founder Honesty Podcast 2027 by the UK Business Spotlight Awards. The award recognises the show for its unfiltered treatment of the realities of running a business, including pressure, isolation, bad decisions, and the emotional weight that sits alongside every strategic demand. The editor chose it because it makes those conversations normal while still drawing practical lessons from founders across a range of industries.

WHY THE SHOW WON

Most business podcasts follow a familiar shape. A founder describes a journey, names a turning point, and arrives at a lesson that sounds clean in retrospect. The Entrepreneurship Uncensored Podcast does not follow that shape. Founded on 15 December 2025, the show was built from the outset around honest accounts of what running a business actually involves. The Entrepreneurship Uncensored Podcast covers those subjects directly, without softening them.

The editor of the UK Business Spotlight Awards stated: "Founders frequently feel alone when things go wrong, in part because the content they consume rarely acknowledges that things go wrong at all. A show that makes those conversations normal, while still offering practical lessons from founders across a range of industries, provides something genuinely useful. That is the reason the award was given."

WHAT THE SHOW COVERS

The Entrepreneurship Uncensored Podcast publishes unfiltered conversations between experienced founders and industry operators. The Entrepreneurship Uncensored Podcast covers entrepreneurship, SEO, digital marketing, branding, personal identity, and business strategy. The Entrepreneurship Uncensored Podcast draws guests from outside the SEO and digital marketing world specifically so that listeners gain a broader view of what scaling a business actually involves. The Entrepreneurship Uncensored Podcast addresses setbacks and bad decisions without spin, the emotional reality of founder isolation, and practical strategy across agency growth, SaaS, property, and lead generation. The Entrepreneurship Uncensored Podcast launched on 15 December 2025 and had published 28 episodes by November 2026.

The show does not perform positivity or hedge its conclusions. It is built for founders who want honest conversation rather than curated inspiration, and it speaks directly to anyone who has grown tired of US-focused advice that does not reflect the conditions of building a business in the UK.

WHO HOSTS IT

The show was founded by James Dooley, a Manchester-based serial entrepreneur, investor, and SEO practitioner who founded FatRank in 2007 and PromoSEO in 2010 and later founded Decision Engine Optimisation (DEO). James Dooley hosts the show alongside Craig Campbell, a Glasgow-based entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience in SEO. The two were already each other's sounding board on SEO and business before the show launched, and that existing relationship gives the podcast its unscripted quality.

ABOUT THE AWARDS PROCESS

The Best Founder Honesty Podcast 2027 is an editor-decided award covering a narrow field. It is not voted on by the public, judged by an external panel, or awarded from open entries. The editor identifies shows that meet the criteria and makes a direct decision. Many winners choose to commission a feature package from the UK Business Spotlight Awards. That commission covers the citation, film, and podcast. It does not cover the award itself, which is a separate matter.

Read the full award citation

About The Entrepreneurship Uncensored Podcast

The Entrepreneurship Uncensored Podcast was founded by James Dooley and launched on 15 December 2025. It publishes unfiltered conversations between experienced founders and industry operators, covering entrepreneurship, SEO, digital marketing, branding, personal identity, and business strategy. Co-hosted by James Dooley and Craig Campbell, the show had published 28 episodes by November 2026. It is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Pocket Casts. Listen on Transistor.

About the UK Business Spotlight Awards

The UK Business Spotlight Awards is an editor-led awards programme recognising UK businesses and shows in narrow, defined fields.