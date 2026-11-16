MENAFN - GetNews)"Elite Pool Inspections QLD"Elite Pool Inspections announces statewide expansion of its pool safety inspection services, extending coverage to metropolitan, coastal, regional and inland communities across Queensland.

Brisbane, Queensland, Australia - November 16, 2026 - Elite Pool Inspections has announced the expansion of its pool safety inspection services across Queensland, extending its service coverage to metropolitan, coastal, regional and inland communities. The expansion supports homeowners, landlords, property managers and bodies corporate seeking assessments of swimming pool and spa barriers.

The statewide service area includes Brisbane, the Gold Coast, the Sunshine Coast, Ipswich, Toowoomba, Hervey Bay, Bundaberg, Gladstone, Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville and Cairns, alongside regional and rural communities throughout Queensland. The announcement broadens the business's geographic coverage beyond its established South East Queensland service areas.

The expanded service covers inspections associated with property sales, rental arrangements, shared pool requirements and voluntary barrier checks. It also supports owners seeking to understand whether changes to fencing, gates or the surrounding pool area have affected barrier compliance.

Pool safety inspections assess the barrier and access points against Queensland's pool safety standard. Depending on the property, this includes fence height and condition, gaps, gate operation, latching mechanisms, climbable objects, relevant windows and doors, and cardiopulmonary resuscitation signage. The assessment considers the layout of the pool enclosure and features that may affect access to it.

Inspection findings identify any elements that require attention. Where a barrier does not meet the standard, owners receive information about the non-compliant items and the changes required. A pool safety certificate can be issued by a licensed pool safety inspector once the pool meets the applicable standard.

The Queensland Building and Construction Commission (QBCC) advises that pool owners must register regulated pools and maintain compliant barriers on an ongoing basis. These responsibilities continue regardless of whether a property is being sold or leased. Maintaining gates and keeping climbable objects away from barriers form part of those continuing responsibilities.

A pool safety certificate confirms compliance at the time of inspection. The QBCC states that certificates are valid for one year for shared pools and two years for non-shared pools. Certificate requirements associated with property transactions depend on the circumstances, including whether the pool is shared and whether a current certificate already exists.

For owners and property managers, inspection planning provides time to understand the condition of a barrier and address any identified issues before a relevant transaction deadline. For shared properties, it also helps bodies corporate review certificate status alongside their ongoing barrier maintenance responsibilities.

Information about the expanded service area and the business's inspection services is available at.