MENAFN - GetNews)"From A Mother To A CEO by Author Heba Salem"The founder and CEO of Breakthrough ABA turns two decades of motherhood and advocacy into a memoir about resilience, transformation and the purpose that can grow from lived experience

HOUSTON, TX - November 16, 2026 - For nearly two decades, Heba Salem navigated assessments, educational systems, and professional opinions across four countries in search of answers and opportunities for her son, Hussein. Along the way, she experienced the uncertainty familiar to many parents raising a child with developmental disabilities: not knowing what to expect, questioning whether the right support was in place, and working to make her voice heard in rooms where others held the credentials and authority. What she could not have known then was how profoundly those years would shape the professional and leader she would become.

She did not choose this path. The path chose her, one closed door at a time.

In From A Mother To A CEO: A Story of Resilience, Advocacy & a Mother's Unstoppable Will, Salem shares the deeply personal story behind that transformation. Her account gives voice to parents who carry responsibilities and concerns that often go unseen, while also offering an important perspective to the professionals who work alongside them. She writes candidly about the difficulty of navigating unfamiliar systems, the emotional cost of advocating for a child, the challenge of balancing family responsibilities, and the importance of trusting parental knowledge while remaining open to professional expertise.

Those years also shaped Salem's decision to pursue a career in Applied Behavior Analysis. After building a career in corporate banking and earning advanced degrees, she became a Board Certified Behavior Analyst. She came to understand the experience of families from both sides of the table: as a mother who had struggled to be heard and as a clinician responsible for listening, interpreting information, and helping families make informed decisions. That perspective became central to her approach to care, reinforcing her belief that meaningful progress depends not only on clinical knowledge, but also on communication, respect, and genuine partnership with parents.

The lessons extended well beyond clinical practice. Salem recognized that the skills she had developed through years of advocacy were also the foundations of leadership: preparation, persistence, sound judgment under pressure, the ability to question established approaches, and the conviction to speak up when something needed to change. Her experience challenged conventional ideas about where leadership education comes from and how difficult personal circumstances can shape professional capability.

That perspective ultimately led her to establish Breakthrough ABA in Houston, Texas. What began with a mother's search for answers became an organization built to offer families the kind of thoughtful, individualized support she had once struggled to find. Salem carried her principles into the company's clinical approach, emphasizing quality, meaningful data, family-centered care, and genuine listening. Building the organization brought an entirely different set of challenges, from developing a team and establishing a culture to making difficult decisions and learning to lead through others. The experience continued to shape her understanding of leadership, responsibility, and the importance of building something that can make a difference beyond one's own family.

Drawing on her life across Egypt, Canada, Saudi Arabia, and the United States, Salem reflects on the relationships, setbacks, and defining moments that influenced her along the way. The result is not simply a story about becoming a CEO. It is an account of how motherhood, professional growth, advocacy, and entrepreneurship can inform one another, and how the lessons learned in one role can transform the way a person approaches every other part of life.

From A Mother To A CEO speaks to parents who want their experiences and knowledge to be recognized, clinicians and educators seeking a deeper understanding of the families they serve, and entrepreneurs and leaders who have built their paths without a roadmap. It also reaches anyone who has faced circumstances they never anticipated and wondered whether something meaningful could emerge from them. Salem's story offers neither a formula nor an easy answer. Instead, it illustrates how lived experience, determination, and the willingness to keep learning can become the foundation for meaningful change.

ABOUT HEBA SALEM

Heba Salem is an entrepreneur, author, and Board Certified Behavior Analyst (BCBA), as well as the founder and CEO of Breakthrough ABA in Houston, Texas. She holds a PhD in Marketing, an MBA with honours, and a master's degree in Developmental Psychology from the University of Toronto. With a background in corporate banking and experience in clinical practice and organizational leadership, Salem brings together professional expertise and lived experience in her work as an advocate, clinician, and business leader.

ABOUT BREAKTHROUGH ABA

Founded by Heba Salem in Houston, Texas, Breakthrough ABA provides Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) services to children and families across Greater Houston and surrounding communities. The organization is guided by four core principles: quality, meaningful data, family-centered care, and genuine listening. Through individualized clinical services and collaboration with families, Breakthrough ABA works to help children build skills, develop independence, and unlock their potential.

BOOK DETAILS

Title: From A Mother To A CEO: A Story of Resilience, Advocacy & a Mother's Unstoppable Will

Author: Heba Salem

Publisher: Sonfar Media LLC

Publication date: July 16th, 2026

ISBN (paperback): 979-8-9970762-0-7

ASIN (Kindle): B0H96ML5CV

Formats: Ebook, Paperback, and Hardcover

Available at: Amazon, and other Retailers Globally

Author website: IamHebaSalem