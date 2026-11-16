The new location sits in the heart of East Harlem (El Barrio, ZIP code 10029). The clinic continues to serve patients from East Harlem, Central Harlem, the Upper East Side, Yorkville, and Randall's Island, as well as commuters injured on the FDR Drive, the Harlem River Drive, and the Triborough (RFK) Bridge approaches.

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"East Harlem is our new home, and our new location lets us start caring for our neighbors in a space built around their recovery," said Kenneth Toby, Spokesperson for New York Medical Centers. "Whether someone was hurt in a car crash on First Avenue or injured at work, they can still walk in, see a doctor, and get a treatment plan without worrying about out-of-pocket costs for covered care."

Services at the new location

The East Harlem clinic offers coordinated injury care under one roof, including:



Car accident and no-fault medical care

Workers' compensation evaluations and treatment

Personal injury medical care, including slip-and-fall and other accident injuries

Orthopedic care

Pain management

Neurology

Physical therapy

Chiropractic care Diagnostic imaging referrals, including X-rays, CT scans, and MRIs

The clinic accepts New York no-fault auto insurance and workers' compensation insurance, and treats personal injury patients. Other coverage, including out-of-state no-fault claims and liens, is reviewed case by case. The clinic does not handle emergencies or DOT physicals; anyone with a medical emergency should call 911 or go to the nearest emergency room.

Why acting quickly matters

New York's no-fault law generally requires injured drivers, passengers, and pedestrians to file a written no-fault application within 30 days of an accident. Injured workers should also notify their employer within 30 days of a workplace injury. Delays can put benefits at risk and make injuries harder to document.

"Many people feel fine right after an accident, then wake up days later with neck pain, back pain, or headaches," said Kenneth Toby. "Getting evaluated early protects both your health and your claim."

Getting there

The new office on East 105th Street sits between First and Second Avenues. It is a short walk from the 6 train at 103rd Street–Lexington Avenue and is served by M15 bus routes on First and Second Avenues. NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan is a few blocks away on First Avenue.

Current and new patients can call 929-888-9476 to schedule an appointment.

Location details

New York Medical Center – East Harlem 315 East 105th Street New York, NY 10029 Phone: 929-888-9476 Hours: Monday–Thursday, 11:00 AM–7:00 PM; Friday–Sunday, closed

About New York Medical Centers

New York Medical Centers is a network of medical practices across New York City and Long Island. The practices specialize in treating patients injured in car accidents and at work, with care covered by no-fault auto insurance, workers' compensation, and personal injury claims. Each location offers coordinated care that can include orthopedics, pain management, neurology, physical therapy, chiropractic care, and diagnostic imaging referrals.