MENAFN - GetNews) Platform aligns KLYVOREK and the KLYVOREK Institute around realistic fictional cases, AI-assisted practice, and institutional training for Criminal Justice Programs, Police Academies, and FTOs

ATLANTA, Georgia - November 16, 2026 - KLYVOREK has completed a major repositioning of its platform and training model, expanding beyond AI-assisted police documentation to a broader focus on scenario-based investigative judgment, decision-making, and professional documentation practice.

The updated KLYVOREK experience is designed primarily for Criminal Justice Programs, Police Academies, Field Training Officers, and law enforcement training environments, while remaining available to individual students, police recruits, officers, and investigators.

KLYVOREK now operates through two connected components.

The KLYVOREK Institute provides the cases. Learners work through realistic fictional investigations involving witness statements, timelines, observations, evidence, contradictions, and developing facts.

KLYVOREK provides the documentation practice. Learners use those cases to practice incident reports, search warrants, and arrest warrants. After the learner supplies the relevant facts, KLYVOREK produces an AI-assisted draft that must be reviewed, corrected, and refined.

The updated training model is summarized in a simple workflow:

Examine the facts. Make the decision. Document the reasoning. Review the work. Practice again.

“KLYVOREK was created around a problem I repeatedly saw in the field,” said founder Edward S. Brown III, M.S., a former Metro Atlanta police sergeant and investigator with more than 30 years of experience in law enforcement, investigations, and security.“Capable officers could often explain an incident clearly, yet the written documentation did not always reflect the quality of their observations, reasoning, or decisions. KLYVOREK creates another place to practice that connection before the stakes are real.”

The redesigned platform also clarifies the role of artificial intelligence in the learning process. KLYVOREK is positioned as a training platform rather than an operational report generator. AI assists with drafting, but the learner remains responsible for evaluating the facts, identifying inaccuracies or unsupported conclusions, refining the document, and exercising professional judgment.

KLYVOREK has also aligned its pricing and terminology around training exercises and practice, replacing language that previously emphasized“document generations.” Individual plans provide self-paced practice, while separate institutional access is available for Criminal Justice Programs, Police Academies, FTO programs, and agency training use.

The broader mission is to help learners strengthen the connection between investigative thinking and clear professional documentation.

Make Your Case. Practice Before It's Real.

For more information, visit KLYVOREK and KLYVOREKInstitute.

About KLYVOREK

KLYVOREK is a scenario-based law enforcement documentation training platform that uses realistic fictional cases and AI-assisted drafting and review to help learners practice investigative judgment, articulation, incident reporting, search warrants, and arrest warrants. The KLYVOREK Institute provides the fictional cases and training scenarios that support the platform.