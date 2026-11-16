MENAFN - GetNews)Innovators & Professionals proudly announces the publication of two seminal white papers authored by Maricris T. Landicho, A., a Dallas-based special education expert with over 15 years of cross-cultural teaching experience. These dual publications mark a pivotal contribution to global discourse on inclusive education, offering a practitioner-grounded framework that unites data-driven Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), Total Communication strategies, and evidence-based literacy interventions for students with disabilities.

Landicho's work-Advancing Inclusive and Data-Driven Special Education Instruction for Students with Disabilities Across K–12 Educational Systems and A Practitioner-Led Framework Integrating Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), Total Communication Methodologies, and Literacy Intervention Models in High-Need School Districts draws from her lived experience as an educator in both the United States and the Philippines.

“Inclusion must move beyond policy into structured, responsive classroom practice,” says Landicho.“These publications are the result of years of iterative implementation, data tracking, and multilingual collaboration. I'm honored to share them with educators, district leaders, and policymakers committed to equitable instruction.”

A Dual Publication: Grounded in Classrooms, Scalable Across Systems

The first publication, Advancing Inclusive and Data-Driven Special Education Instruction, articulates the philosophical and empirical foundation for a triadic instructional framework. Landicho outlines how inclusive education must be built upon three integrated pillars: individualized academic planning through IEPs, communication access via multimodal Total Communication strategies, and structured literacy interventions embedded across the curriculum.

The second paper, A Practitioner-Led Framework Integrating Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), Total Communication Methodologies, and Literacy Intervention Models in High-Need School Districts, operationalizes this vision. Using examples from Dallas ISD and Philippine public schools, Landicho introduces a continuous improvement cycle for special education: from assessment data and IEP goal alignment to instructional delivery, monitoring, and adjustment.

Practitioner-Led, Globally Relevant

Landicho's work is unique in that it originates from years of direct classroom experience spanning urban districts in Dallas and resource-constrained schools in Quezon City, Philippines. Her approach reflects firsthand leadership in self-contained, inclusive, and higher education environments, bridging administrative coordination, teacher mentorship, and curriculum design.

Her professional portfolio includes:



Full-time Total Communication Special Education Teacher, Dallas ISD

Former Grade-Level Coordinator, Quezon City, Philippines

College Professor in psychology and education disciplines IEP facilitator and curriculum developer for cross-disciplinary teams

Landicho's dual licensure, academic credentials, and teaching accolades, including recognition as an Outstanding Teacher in the Philippines and a high-performing educator in Dallas, cement her credibility as a field-shaping practitioner.

Beyond Compliance: Reimagining IEPs and Literacy Access

Both white papers challenge the static treatment of IEPs as mere compliance documents. Landicho proposes instead that IEPs become the instructional nucleus of the classroom. She advocates for SMART goals tied to academic standards, collaborative team-based planning, and real-time progress tracking using teacher-created data binders and adaptive tools.

“IEPs should live at the heart of instructional design,” Landicho explains.“They're not checklists. They're roadmaps. When tied to rigorous data analysis and language access, they become transformative.”

This transformation is reinforced through Total Communication-an inclusive methodology that adapts communication to student needs using speech, sign language, visuals, gestures, and assistive technology. By integrating these strategies throughout the day, teachers ensure no student is left voiceless or disengaged.

Structured Literacy for All Learners

Another highlight of Landicho's framework is its robust commitment to the science of reading. Through embedded literacy instruction that spans content areas from math to social studies, students with disabilities develop decoding, comprehension, and writing skills aligned with their communication profile and IEP targets.

In an era where reading proficiency among students with disabilities remains a national concern, Landicho's integrated model-combining structured phonics, visual supports, and differentiated assessment-offers timely, evidence-based solutions. This method is designed not only for Tier 3 interventions but as a universal design feature of inclusive instruction.

Dallas and Manila: Proof of Cross-Cultural Scalability

What makes Landicho's work especially powerful is its proof of transferability. In Dallas ISD, she has helped implement inclusive strategies, including Total Communication, collaborative IEP planning, and district-aligned literacy monitoring tools. In the Philippines, her efforts preceded national legislation on inclusive education (RA 11650), and she helped establish systems for individualized instruction and data collection where none had existed before.

Systems Thinking: From Classrooms to Policy Tables

Beyond instructional methods, Landicho advocates policy alignment, resource equity, and systemic professional development. Her white papers recommend that school boards institutionalize inclusive practices through strategic planning, funding for AAC and literacy tools, and sustained teacher training.

Key recommendations include:



Embedding Total Communication into all school communication policies

Aligning reading intervention plans with IEP progress monitoring cycles

Formalizing collaborative planning time for multidisciplinary teams Requiring family engagement touchpoints aligned with IEP goals

About the Author

Maricris T. Landicho, A. is a licensed special education teacher, curriculum specialist, and educational leader. She holds a Master of Arts in Education with a major in Special Education and has worked in inclusive public and private institutions across the United States and the Philippines. Her professional passions include culturally responsive instruction, literacy development for nonverbal learners, and practitioner-led systems change.

Landicho currently serves as a Total Communication Special Education teacher in Dallas ISD. Her publications represent the culmination of field-tested methodologies that bridge policy and practice, theory and instruction, inclusion and measurable outcomes.