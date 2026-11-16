MENAFN - GetNews)"495 Brickell Ave Apt 2801 at Icon Brickell, Miami. Listed at $1,720,000 with Kenny Raymond, The Raymond International Group."Miami Beach native Kenny Raymond, who leads The Raymond International Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty, is offering four Miami properties with combined asking prices of $9,459,000, led by a 1,870-square-foot Starck-designed corner unit at Icon Brickell listed at $1,720,000.

Miami, Florida - November 16, 2026 - Unit 2801 at Icon Brickell, a three-bedroom corner residence designed by Philippe Starck, is for sale at $1,720,000 with Kenny Raymond of The Raymond International Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty. The unit first came to market in April 2025 at $1,795,000 and has had two price reductions since.

The 1,870-square-foot residence at 495 Brickell Ave was built in 2009. Floor-to-ceiling glass faces Biscayne Bay and the Brickell skyline, and a 210-square-foot terrace looks out over the water. The kitchen has Sub-Zero and Wolf appliances. The unit comes with two parking spaces, with an option for four.

Raymond is offering three more Miami properties. On the 50th floor of Aria Reserve South Tower in Edgewater, completed in 2025 by Melo Group to a design by Arquitectonica, a three-bedroom residence with a den is offered privately at $2,790,000. The 1,750-square-foot unit has a bay-facing terrace, engineered stone counters and two adjacent garage spaces. It is being offered through Raymond rather than on the MLS.

At 1701 SW 3rd St, a few blocks north of Calle Ocho, a two-story, 14-unit apartment building is listed at $4,200,000. Built of concrete block in 1968, it holds 13 two-bedroom units and one one-bedroom unit across 10,764 square feet on a 0.42-acre lot with a security fence and assigned parking, minutes from the Miami River, Downtown and Brickell.

Inside gated Brickell Forest, a low-density community built in 1980 under a mature hardwood canopy, a two-bedroom townhouse at 2400 Brickell Ave is listed at $749,000. The 1,338-square-foot home has a private paved courtyard, an in-unit washer and dryer and a rear patio under an automatic awning. The grounds include a community pool and covered parking, a short walk from Metrorail.

For the third quarter of 2026, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices awarded The Raymond International Group a Certificate of Achievement in its Top 3 Within Each State ranking for small teams, placing the team second in Florida in total gross commission income. Raymond's website counts more than 900 transactions over 32 years. In December 2025 he represented the buyer at 5959 Collins Ave, Apt 804, which closed at $4.295 million, and in June 2026 he represented the seller of 7400 SW 72nd Ct in Miami at $4.59 million.

Twenty-one Zillow reviewers rate him 5.0. A 2024 buyer wrote that he "ALWAYS picks up the phone" once negotiations start.

Buyers can reach Kenny Raymond at (786) 443-9649 or... for private showings at Icon Brickell, Aria Reserve and Brickell Forest, and for tours of 1701 SW 3rd St by appointment. Properties across Miami can be searched at

About Kenny Raymond

Kenny Raymond was born and raised in Miami Beach and has worked in real estate for more than three decades. He leads The Raymond International Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty from the office on West 41st Street in Miami Beach, and his team has been recognized in the brokerage's Chairman's Circle since 2005. The team works across Miami Beach, Brickell, Downtown Miami, Key Biscayne, Sunny Isles Beach and Coconut Grove, with bilingual agents and an in-house real estate attorney.

Kenny Raymond, Lic# 0613345, The Raymond International Group, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices EWM Realty. Equal Housing Opportunity.