MENAFN - GetNews)"31 Prairie, Irvine, Calif. Listed at $3,480,000 by Ellen Zhang, Real Brokerage."Ellen Zhang of Real Brokerage has listed 31 Prairie, a 3,945-square-foot five-bedroom house in Irvine's Portola Springs community, at $3,480,000, along with homes in San Clemente, Newport Beach and Irvine and two coming-soon listings. Homes credits her with 83 closed sales totaling $130.5 million.

Irvine, California - November 16, 2026 - Ellen Zhang of Real Brokerage has listed 31 Prairie, a five-bedroom house in Irvine's Portola Springs community, at $3,480,000. Built in 2007 on a 7,492-square-foot lot, the 3,945-square-foot home has 4.5 baths, two bedrooms and a full bath on the main level, and a redesigned backyard with a putting green and a built-in BBQ island. The kitchen has an oversized center island, granite counters and KitchenAid stainless appliances, including an 8-burner range.

Zhang also represents three more homes on the market across Orange County: 525 E Avenida San Juan in San Clemente, a remodeled 1966 hillside house on just over half an acre listed at $2,499,000; 2326 Vista Hogar, an end-unit townhome in the Bluffs of Newport Beach listed at $1,588,000; and 2208 Synergy, a 2019 townhome in central Irvine listed at $950,000 and sold with its designer furniture.

Two more Irvine homes are coming soon. 336 Merit is a remodeled three-bedroom condo in the Great Park neighborhood, across the street from Portola High School, at $1,588,000. 224 Junco is a former model home with four bedrooms upstairs and a balcony view of the community park, at $1,750,000.

Homes credits Zhang with 83 closed sales totaling $130.5 million, an average of about $1.6 million a sale. In April she closed 33 Modesto in Irvine for $2.66 million, representing both the buyer and the seller, and in August she sold 608 Chinon in the same 92618 ZIP code as 31 Prairie for $1.79 million.

Her story on the listings was published on USA TODAY.

Showings for all six homes can be arranged through Ellen Zhang at (626) 592-8589 or.... More at ellenzhangrealestate.

About Ellen Zhang

Ellen Lei Zhang began her real estate career in 2003 and works with Real Brokerage from an office in Irvine. She holds a master's degree in business management and lists designations including Seniors Real Estate Specialist and Seller Representative Specialist. She works in English and Mandarin, serving buyers, sellers, new immigrants and international investors across Orange County and the San Gabriel Valley.