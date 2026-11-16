MENAFN - GetNews) Award-winning Kingsport repair shop debuts a redesigned site that puts its Honda and Acura specialty front and center, with easy appointment scheduling and dedicated pages for every core service

KINGSPORT, TN - November 16, 2026 - HonDoctor Auto Care, Kingsport's dedicated Honda and Acura repair specialist, today announced the launch of its new website at hondoctorautocar. The redesigned site gives Honda and Acura owners across the Tri-Cities a clearer way to learn about the shop's services and schedule an appointment online.

HonDoctor Auto Care built the site around one goal: to show what the business has always been, a specialty shop. Its previous website didn't fully show the shop's focus on Honda and Acura vehicles. The new design leads with that expertise and presents it in a simple, welcoming layout.

Each of the shop's core services has its own page on the site. Drivers can find details on Brake Repair, Fluid Services, Tire Services & Sales, Wheel Alignment, and Oil Change Services, along with Preventative Maintenance and Vehicle Inspections for pre-trip and pre-purchase checks.

For more complex work, the site covers Diagnostics, Electrical Repair, ADAS Services, Auto Air Conditioning & Heater Repair, Suspension Repair, Engine Repair & Replacement, and Transmission Repair & Replacement. Separate Honda Service and Acura Service pages explain the shop's brand-specific approach, from Honda-specific fluids to precision alignments on its Hunter alignment machine.

Every service page connects visitors to online appointment scheduling, which fits the shop's appointment-based model. The site also outlines financing through Affirm, Klarna, and Sunbit, the shop's 3-year/36,000-mile warranty, and digital vehicle inspections that show customers what technicians have already found during routine maintenance. Conveniences like night drop, after-hours pickup, and text-to-pay are listed as well.

Since opening on January 4, 2016, HonDoctor Auto Care has grown from a one-technician operation into an award-winning shop. It purchased its own building on Lynn Garden Drive in 2018. The shop has been named to the Times News Best of Kingsport list five years straight and is recognized as a CARFAX Top Rated Service Center.

Honda and Acura owners can explore the new site and book their next visit at hondoctorautocar or by calling 423-631-1168.

About HonDoctor Auto Care

HonDoctor Auto Care is an independent Honda and Acura specialty repair shop at 334 Lynn Garden Dr in Kingsport, Tennessee. Founded in 2016 by a former dealership technician who holds ASE Master and Honda Master certifications, the shop provides full-service repair and maintenance backed by a 3-year/36,000-mile warranty. HonDoctor Auto Care serves drivers throughout Kingsport and the Tri-Cities region by appointment. Learn more at hondoctorautocar.