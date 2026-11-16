MENAFN - GetNews)"Amy Robbins"Ruoff Mortgage branch manager Amy Robbins helps Indianapolis and Hamilton County homeowners plan a move to their next home, including options to buy before they sell

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. November 16, 2026 - Amy Robbins, VP and Branch Manager at Ruoff Mortgage (NMLS #79210), is helping homeowners across Greater Indianapolis and Hamilton County plan their next move, with a focus on buyers who want to secure their next home before their current one sells.

Many move-up buyers worry about timing. They don't want to lose the right home while waiting for their current one to sell, and they don't want to carry two mortgages longer than they have to. Depending on income, equity and goals, there may be more options than they think.

"A lot of homeowners assume they have to sell first, and that's not always the case," said Amy Robbins. "We look at the whole picture, including equity, income and timing, and compare options like a HELOC, buy-before-you-sell financing or qualifying with both homes. Then we build a plan that fits their family."

Amy has been helping individuals and families buy homes since 1992. A Purdue University graduate with a degree in Financial Planning, she takes time to explain each step, from credit and budgeting to loan options and long-term strategy. She works with first-time buyers, move-up buyers, homeowners who are refinancing and real estate investors. Through Ruoff Mortgage, her clients have access to conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, jumbo and reverse mortgages, as well as renovation and new construction loans. Ruoff offers only IHCDA's First Step and Next Home down payment assistance programs.

For buyers who want a stronger offer, Amy offers the Ruoff Step Ahead Pre-Approval, where an underwriter reviews income, assets, credit and the loan application before the buyer finds a home. She also encourages buyers to talk with a loan officer early, even months before they plan to buy, so they have time to prepare their credit, savings and budget.

Amy serves clients throughout Greater Indianapolis, including the north side and Northern Marion County, and Hamilton County communities such as Carmel, Fishers, Westfield and Noblesville. She is a 12-time Ruoff Mortgage President's Club winner and has a 97.89% customer satisfaction score.

To learn more or start a pre-approval, call (317) 339-2260 or visit ruoff/amyrobbins.

About Amy Robbins

Amy Robbins is VP and Branch Manager at Ruoff Mortgage in Indianapolis, Indiana (NMLS #79210). With more than 30 years of mortgage experience, she helps homebuyers and homeowners across Central Indiana with purchases, refinances and move-up plans. Ruoff Mortgage Company, Inc. NMLS #141868. Equal Housing Lender.