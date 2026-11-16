MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chairman and CEO Matt Edelman issues letter to stockholders on the pending Metaplanet transaction, third quarter progress and momentum entering Q4 and 2027

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Super League Enterprise, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLE) ("Super League" or the "Company"), an audience intelligence and media activation company trusted by global brands to reach and engage people who play video games, today issued a letter to stockholders from the Company's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Matt Edelman, in conjunction with the filing of its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Dear Fellow Stockholders,

This quarter, I am sharing our update directly with you in writing. Our complete financial results are summarized in the financial tables included herein and also available in our Form 10-Q filed today. In this letter, I want to focus on what those results mean, what we built during the quarter, and why we believe the months ahead hold more promise for Super League than at any point in our recent history.

Third quarter gross revenue grew 8% year over year. While the improvement represents modest progress, we are not satisfied with the pace. Four forces shaped the quarter: the completion of a comprehensive, top-to-bottom rebuild of our sales organization; a more rapid diversification of our revenue mix; a complex advertising market as brands navigated geopolitical uncertainty and an election cycle; and the significant time our executive team devoted to the Metaplanet transaction.

I'll begin with the last of these, because it matters most to our future.

The Path to Superplanet

Our executive team's focus on the Metaplanet transaction this quarter was a deliberate choice. We believe it has the potential to transform Super League's trajectory beyond what any single quarter of our operating business could achieve.

In October, our stockholders approved our transaction with Metaplanet Inc. (TSE: 3350), one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders in the world. The transaction remains subject to the satisfaction of remaining closing conditions, including Nasdaq approval. Upon closing, Metaplanet is expected to contribute 2,100 Bitcoin and $2.5 million in cash to the Company, which would represent the largest investment in Super League's history, and we would become Superplanet, Inc.

Together with Metaplanet, we would have access to capital from two of the world's principal capital markets, with listings spanning Nasdaq and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Our conviction in Bitcoin remains strong, rooted in its long-term properties. Its supply is fixed by code rather than policy, and we believe it stands as a store of value unlike any other in history. Bitcoin's price can be volatile, sometimes sharply so, and nothing in this letter is a prediction of where it will trade.

Our gaming media business will continue alongside the Bitcoin treasury, with the same team, clients and brand partners, and with the progress described below carrying forward into Superplanet.

A More Scalable Revenue Model

The clearest signal of our progress is the changing shape of our revenue. Media now represents more than 50% of our revenue year to date, a significant shift from a year ago. This is the diversification we set out to achieve with the acquisition of the Misfits Ads assets: turnkey media and programmatic solutions that are more repeatable, more scalable and less dependent on open-world platforms and the policy changes that can reshape how brands activate within them.

In the third quarter, we ran programs for top brands across multiple key advertising verticals, including Panda Express, GoGo Squeez, Logitech, Hulu, Paramount, Universal Pictures, Mattel and Augusta National.

We also found initial success in the political advertising space, running a non-partisan voter awareness program with HeadCount and a campaign for a state legislative candidate. Our work here gives us confidence in being able to provide solutions for similar advertisers as we look ahead to calendar years 2027 and 2028.

Demand for our media solutions outpaced our expectations during the quarter. Our technology roadmap remains on schedule, but it has not yet fully automated campaign implementation, so we met that demand by dedicating more of our team's hours to execution. As our platform takes on that work, we expect each additional media dollar to require less manual effort. That is the operating leverage at the heart of this model.

Building a Technology and Data Platform for 2027

To accelerate that transition, we strengthened our technology and product leadership with two experienced additions, both engaged as independent contractors.

Our new Technology and Product Advisor is an executive with more than 25 years of experience leading product and engineering across ad tech, media and e-commerce, with deep expertise in ad monetization platforms, data management and machine-learning ad pricing. He helped grow one company from $20 million to $130 million in revenue, culminating in a successful exit, and now leads our technology roadmap, beginning with initiatives tied directly to sales and programmatic revenue.

Our new Ad Operations and Data Strategist brings more than 18 years of experience in programmatic advertising, yield and ad operations, and data monetization.

Together, these additions reflect our commitment to building a scalable, differentiated technology and data platform with one clear purpose: accelerating net revenue growth into 2027.

A Stronger Commercial Engine

We have completed a full overhaul of our sales organization. Our sellers are more experienced and focused on selling what our technology roadmap will deliver: media and programmatic solutions that can grow without a proportional increase in expense. Coverage is more complete as well, with teams based in New York, Los Angeles and Chicago. Product and sales are now aligned around the same scalable future.

Our discipline and rigor around pipeline management have taken major steps forward, giving us greater confidence in our internal forecasts, more targeted sales strategies and tighter cost management.

The early results are encouraging. Contracted revenue for the fourth quarter already exceeds both our third quarter 2026 revenue and our fourth quarter 2025 revenue. Looking further ahead, our weighted pipeline for 2027 is approximately 10% higher than our 2026 pipeline was at this point last year.

Disciplined Costs and a Strong Balance Sheet

We reduced overhead again in the third quarter, continuing a multi-quarter effort to align our cost structure with the existing business we are building. We remain committed to reaching Adjusted EBITDA profitability, and the actions we took this quarter move us closer to that goal.

We ended the quarter with approximately $6.8 million in cash and investments, compared with approximately $1.1 million a year earlier. That strength supports our operations as we stay disciplined on the path to profitability.

Looking Ahead

There is hard work ahead. We believe the pieces are falling into place to turn that effort into stockholder value: a more scalable revenue mix, a stronger sales team and the foundation of a technology and data platform engineered for growth. Upon closing, Superplanet would build on all of it.

I am grateful to our team for the work behind each of these, and to you, our stockholders, for your continued support.

Matt Edelman

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & President

Super League Enterprise, Inc.

About Super League

Super League (Nasdaq: SLE) connects brands with the 3.3 billion-person global gaming population through advertising and branded content programs across gaming and digital media platforms. The Company generates revenue by delivering these programs through proprietary interactive formats, creator content, immersive experiences, data-driven insights, and strategic campaign services designed to improve marketing performance. By translating player behavior into actionable intelligence, Super League serves as a trusted partner helping brands reach and influence consumers who play video games. With a deep understanding of this highly engaged yet under-monetized audience, Super League is positioned to capture an increasing share of brand advertising spend as the market evolves.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“anticipate,”“intend,” "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, all statements regarding the Metaplanet Transaction; the value of Bitcoin received by Super League in exchange for the shares of Super League common stock to be issued to Metaplanet; Super League's value, assuming the consummation of the Metaplanet Transaction; Super League becoming controlled by Metaplanet following the closing of the Metaplanet Transaction; Super League's new business strategy regarding a Bitcoin treasury model; Super League's ability to raise capital after the consummation of the Metaplanet Transaction, including the sale of preferred shares to purchase additional Bitcoin; terms of potential preferred stock to be issued should the Metaplanet Transaction be consummated; publishing of Bitcoin-related metrics after the consummation of the Metaplanet Transaction; the transaction structure and key terms of the Metaplanet Transaction; and the approval by Super League's stockholders in connection with the Metaplanet Transaction; Super League's ability to maintain compliance with the Listing Rules of the Nasdaq Capital Market; strategic transactions and partnerships; and capital structure, liquidity, and financing activities. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the industry and markets in which the Company operates, management's current beliefs, and certain assumptions made by the Company, all of which are subject to change.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, these are based only on Super League's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, these are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Super League's control. These and other forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in any forward-looking statements. Neither Super League nor any other person assume responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events.

Important risk factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: fluctuations in the market price of bitcoin and any associated unrealized gains or losses on digital assets, including accounting treatment relating to the Company's bitcoin holdings; changes in securities laws or other laws or regulations, or the adoption of new laws or regulations, relating to bitcoin that adversely affect the price of bitcoin or Super League's ability to transact in or own bitcoin; the impact of the availability of spot exchange traded products and other investment vehicles for bitcoin and other digital assets; a decrease in liquidity in the markets in which bitcoin is traded; security breaches, cyberattacks, unauthorized access, loss of private keys, fraud or other circumstances or events that result in the loss of Super League's bitcoin; impacts to the price and rate of adoption of bitcoin associated with financial difficulties and bankruptcies of various participants in the digital asset industry; the extent and timing of market acceptance of Super League's new product offerings; the Company's ability to create customer demand and adoption trends; the Company's ability to successfully integrate new technologies and partnerships; the consummation of the Metaplanet Transaction on anticipated terms and timing, including the satisfaction of closing conditions; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market continued listing standards; access to, and the cost of, capital; and the other risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2026, the Company's Definitive Proxy Statement on Schedule 14A, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release is based only on information currently available to Super League and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Investor Relations Contact:

Allan Rosenthal

Intelligent IR ATX

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SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands)

(UNAUDITED)









SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025

(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data)

(UNAUDITED)









SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL INFORMATION

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025

(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands, except share and per share data)

(UNAUDITED)









SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders

(Numerator in loss per share calculation)

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025

(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands)

(UNAUDITED)









SUPER LEAGUE ENTERPRISE, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2026 AND 2025

(In U.S. dollars, rounded to the nearest thousands)

(UNAUDITED)









Information About Non-GAAP Financial Measures

As used herein,“GAAP” refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America. To supplement our financial statements included in our annual and quarterly reports filed with the SEC, which financial statements are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release includes pro forma net loss, a financial measure that is considered a non-GAAP financial measure as defined in Rule 101 of Regulation G promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's historical or future performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We use pro forma net loss, pro forma earnings per share (EPS) and other non-GAAP financial measures for internal financial and operational decision-making purposes and to evaluate period-to-period comparisons of the performance and results of operations of our business. Our management believes these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the performance of our business by excluding non-cash goodwill impairment charges, non-cash stock compensation charges, non-cash amortization of intangible asset charges, and non-recurring, non-cash credits, that may not be indicative of our recurring core business operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management's internal planning and comparisons to our historical performance and liquidity. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision making and are used by our institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the performance and operational results of our core business.

Pro Forma Net Loss and EPS. We define pro forma net loss as net loss calculated in accordance with GAAP, but excluding non-cash goodwill impairment charges, non-cash stock compensation charges, non-cash amortization of intangible assets, and non-recurring, non-cash credits. Pro forma EPS is defined as pro forma net income (loss) divided by the weighted average outstanding shares, on a fully diluted basis, calculated in accordance with GAAP, for the respective reporting period.

Due to the inherent volatility in stock prices, the use of estimates and assumptions in connection with the valuation and expensing of share-based awards and the variety of award types that companies can issue under FASB ASC Topic 718, management believes that providing a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash stock compensation allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies period to period, as well as providing our management with a critical tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own period-to-period recurring core business operating results.

Due to the use of estimates and assumptions pursuant to the guidance set forth in FASB ASC Topic 805 in connection with the valuation of assets acquired and liabilities assumed in connection with business combinations, for merger and acquisition transactions that include the issuance of common stock as all or a component of the purchase consideration, management believes that providing a non-GAAP financial measure that excludes non-cash goodwill and non-cash amortization related to these assets acquired for the applicable reporting period allows investors to make meaningful comparisons between our recurring core business operating results and those of other companies period to period, as well as providing our management with a critical tool for financial and operational decision making and for evaluating our own period-to-period recurring core business operating results.

There are several limitations related to the use of pro forma net loss and EPS versus net loss and EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP. For example, non-GAAP net loss excludes the impact of significant non-cash stock compensation that are or may be recurring for the foreseeable future. In addition, non-cash stock compensation is a critical component of our employee compensation and retention programs and the cost associated with consideration issued in connection with mergers and acquisitions is a critical component of the cost of those acquisitions over the useful lives of the related intangible assets acquired. Management compensates for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from non-GAAP net loss and evaluating non-GAAP net loss in conjunction with net loss and EPS calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Tables accompanying this announcement are available at:



