Agora, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results
|As of
|As of
|September 30,
|December 31,
|2026
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|53,817
|75,446
|Short-term bank deposits
|252,214
|84,460
|Short-term financial products issued by banks
|20,000
|55,000
|Short-term investments
|4,413
|4,583
|Restricted cash
|80
|200
|Accounts receivable, net
|30,077
|24,867
|Prepayments and other current assets
|23,045
|14,590
|Contract assets
|128
|123
|Held-for-sale assets
|600
|831
|Total current assets
|384,374
|260,100
|Property and equipment, net
|3,313
|3,947
|Construction in progress in relation to the headquarters project
|122,597
|84,239
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|1,066
|2,145
|Intangible assets
|16
|96
|Long-term bank deposits
|37,000
|160,001
|Long-term investments
|29,266
|29,182
|Land use right, net
|165,922
|161,591
|Other non-current assets
|8,654
|19,798
|Total assets
|752,208
|721,099
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term borrowings
|2,087
|-
|Accounts payable
|11,349
|9,638
|Advances from customers
|9,996
|7,906
|Taxes payable
|700
|696
|Current operating lease liabilities
|625
|1,521
|Payables for construction costs
|27,255
|16,607
|Advance in relation to the headquarters project
|21,532
|-
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|14,674
|20,417
|Total current liabilities
|88,218
|56,785
|Long-term payable
|1
|3
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|87
|399
|Deferred tax liabilities
|-
|12
|Long-term borrowings in relation to the headquarters project
|103,111
|80,420
|Advance in relation to the headquarters project
|-
|20,632
|Total liabilities
|191,417
|158,251
|Shareholders' equity:
|Class A ordinary shares
|28
|39
|Class B ordinary shares
|8
|8
|Additional paid-in-capital
|1,052,715
|1,145,126
|Treasury shares, at cost
|(17,473
|)
|(95,238
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(3,719
|)
|(9,987
|)
|Accumulated deficit
|(470,768
|)
|(477,100
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|560,791
|562,848
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|752,208
|721,099
Agora, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Month Ended
|Nine Month Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Real-time engagement service revenues
|41,333
|34,783
|117,973
|101,172
|Real-time engagement on-premise solution and other revenues
|764
|591
|2,289
|1,730
|Total revenues
|42,097
|35,374
|120,262
|102,902
|Cost of revenues
|15,401
|12,042
|43,900
|34,066
|Gross profit
|26,696
|23,332
|76,362
|68,836
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|15,833
|13,817
|45,650
|41,811
|Sales and marketing
|6,681
|6,473
|19,039
|19,229
|General and administrative
|5,830
|5,029
|17,320
|17,306
|Total operating expenses
|28,344
|25,319
|82,009
|78,346
|Other operating income
|184
|377
|1,582
|1,079
|Loss from operations
|(1,464
|)
|(1,610
|)
|(4,065
|)
|(8,431
|)
|Exchange gain
|75
|576
|453
|731
|Interest income
|3,586
|3,852
|10,427
|11,193
|Interest expense
|(27
|)
|(16
|)
|(56
|)
|(22
|)
|Investment income (loss)
|1,260
|(348
|)
|(4
|)
|1,138
|Income before income taxes
|3,430
|2,454
|6,755
|4,609
|Income taxes
|(390
|)
|(107
|)
|(573
|)
|(191
|)
|(Loss) income from equity in affiliates
|(15
|)
|394
|150
|192
|Net income
|3,025
|2,741
|6,332
|4,610
|Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders
|3,025
|2,741
|6,332
|4,610
|Other comprehensive income:
|Foreign currency translation adjustments
|1,678
|1,615
|6,268
|1,290
|Total comprehensive income attributable to ordinary shareholders
|4,703
|4,356
|12,600
|5,900
|Net income per share attributable to ordinary shareholders
|Basic
|0.009
|0.007
|0.019
|0.012
|Diluted
|0.008
|0.007
|0.017
|0.011
|Net income per ADS attributable to ordinary shareholders
|Basic
|0.04
|0.03
|0.07
|0.05
|Diluted
|0.03
|0.03
|0.07
|0.05
|Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding
|Basic
|337,527,171
|365,742,857
|341,580,148
|371,041,046
|Diluted
|368,766,031
|395,328,829
|372,189,689
|407,699,601
|Weighted average ADS outstanding
|Basic
|84,381,793
|91,435,714
|85,395,037
|92,760,262
|Diluted
|92,191,508
|98,832,207
|93,047,422
|101,924,900
|Share-based compensation expenses included in:
|Cost of revenues
|2
|15
|6
|91
|Research and development expenses
|617
|744
|1,729
|3,081
|Sales and marketing expenses
|137
|227
|400
|651
|General and administrative expenses
|562
|288
|1,687
|929
Agora, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)
|Three Month Ended
|Nine Month Ended
|September 30,
|September 30,
|2026
|2025
|2026
|2025
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|3,025
|2,741
|6,332
|4,610
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Share-based compensation expenses
|1,318
|1,274
|3,822
|4,752
|Allowance for current expected credit losses
|1,002
|851
|2,565
|3,867
|Depreciation of property and equipment
|381
|477
|1,131
|1,593
|Amortization of intangible assets
|1
|130
|81
|389
|Amortization of land use right
|899
|855
|2,667
|2,552
|Deferred tax expense
|-
|(20
|)
|(12
|)
|(61
|)
|Amortization of right-of-use asset and interest on lease liabilities
|455
|527
|1,387
|1,605
|Investment (income) loss
|(1,260
|)
|348
|4
|(1,138
|)
|Loss (income) from equity in affiliates
|15
|(394
|)
|(150
|)
|(192
|)
|(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment
|(4
|)
|2
|(3
|)
|4
|Changes in assets and liabilities, net of effect of acquisition:
|Accounts receivable
|(2,671
|)
|886
|(7,196
|)
|2,413
|Contract assets
|-
|-
|-
|978
|Prepayments and other current assets
|(261
|)
|(4,951
|)
|(1,355
|)
|10,340
|Other non-current assets
|(264
|)
|(905
|)
|(603
|)
|(4,329
|)
|Accounts payable
|(172
|)
|(1,255
|)
|1,491
|(2,065
|)
|Advances from customers
|795
|(468
|)
|1,784
|(1,113
|)
|Taxes payable
|(104
|)
|(48
|)
|(13
|)
|(1,039
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(451
|)
|(340
|)
|(1,570
|)
|(1,499
|)
|Deferred income
|106
|63
|106
|175
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|(657
|)
|958
|(4,763
|)
|(3,887
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|2,153
|731
|5,705
|17,955
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(101
|)
|(413
|)
|(378
|)
|(1,285
|)
|Purchase of short-term bank deposits
|(31,226
|)
|(15,422
|)
|(84,178
|)
|(50,928
|)
|Purchase of short-term financial products issued by banks
|-
|(50,000
|)
|-
|(65,348
|)
|Proceeds from maturity of short-term bank deposits
|6,000
|20,854
|66,428
|199,256
|Proceeds from maturity of short-term financial products issued by banks
|32,086
|98,353
|35,353
|134,795
|Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
|-
|240
|2
|240
|Proceeds from dividends of short-term investments
|100
|110
|100
|110
|Purchase of long-term bank deposits
|(27,000
|)
|(11,000
|)
|(27,000
|)
|(174,001
|)
|Purchase of construction in progress for the headquarters project
|(3,037
|)
|(12,295
|)
|(18,106
|)
|(26,048
|)
|Disposal of property and equipment
|24
|3
|37
|34
|Cash received from disposal of an equity investment, net of cash paid
|10
|-
|10
|-
|Refundable deposit received in relation to disposal of subsidiaries
|-
|-
|-
|4,410
|Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
|(23,144
|)
|30,430
|(27,732
|)
|21,235
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from short-term borrowings
|737
|-
|2,061
|-
|Proceeds from long-term borrowings
|2,991
|12,369
|18,764
|26,503
|Proceeds from exercise of employees' share options
|36
|58
|139
|535
|Payment of financing cost
|(37
|)
|-
|(2,289
|)
|-
|Repurchase of Class A ordinary shares
|(1,892
|)
|(4,746
|)
|(18,926
|)
|(16,850
|)
|Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|1,835
|7,681
|(251
|)
|10,188
|Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|186
|612
|529
|(225
|)
|Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|(18,970
|)
|39,454
|(21,749
|)
|49,153
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period *
|72,867
|40,527
|75,646
|30,828
|Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period **
|53,897
|79,981
|53,897
|79,981
|Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|Income taxes paid
|69
|102
|108
|175
|Cash payments included in the measurement of operating lease liabilities
|451
|340
|1,570
|1,499
|Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations
|-
|3
|-
|90
|Non-cash financing and investing activities:
|Proceeds receivable from exercise of employees' share options
|3
|35
|3
|35
|Proceeds receivable from sales of short-term investments
|-
|35
|-
|35
|Proceeds receivable for disposal
|-
|-
|-
|2,909
|Payables for financing cost
|16
|-
|388
|-
|Payables for property and equipment
|24
|11
|24
|11
|Payables for construction in progress in relation to the headquarters project
|11,847
|9,839
|25,308
|13,283
|Payables for treasury shares, at cost
|8
|115
|8
|115
|* includes restricted cash balance
|200
|200
|200
|3,745
|** includes restricted cash balance
|80
|200
|80
|200
___________________________________________
1 One ADS represents four Class A ordinary shares.CONTACT: Investor Contact:... Media Contact:...
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