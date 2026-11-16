“We are pleased to report our third consecutive quarter of accelerating revenue growth, driven by strength across both our real-time engagement and conversational AI businesses, and our eighth consecutive quarter of GAAP profitability,” said Tony Zhao, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Agora, Inc.“Adoption of our conversational AI products is expanding rapidly across industries and use cases, and we are now serving more than one million agent calls per day. We also continue to push the boundaries of technology. At our Intelligent Real-Time Engagement Conference last month, we announced the Agora Conversational Agent System, built on our global real-time network. The system can perceive, recognize intent, reason, and respond in a continuous, full-duplex manner, and includes capabilities such as memory, evaluation, and self-improvement. As we continue to enhance its performance, we believe the system will enable us to address a broader range of use cases and workflows, while further differentiating us from the competition.”

Third Quarter 2026 Highlights



Total revenues for the quarter were $42.1 million, an increase of 19.0% from $35.4 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Active Customers as of September 30, 2026 were 4,024, compared to 3,944 as of September 30, 2025.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate for the quarter was 110%, compared to 97% in the third quarter of 2025.

Net income for the quarter was $3.0 million, compared to $2.7 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Total cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits and financial products issued by banks as of September 30, 2026 was $363.0 million. Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $2.2 million, compared to $0.7 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenues were $42.1 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 19.0% from $35.4 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the continued expansion of our real-time engagement service in sectors such as live shopping and social live streaming and rapid adoption of our conversational AI products.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $15.4 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 27.9% from $12.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increases in bandwidth and server costs and costs related to conversational AI products.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $26.7 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 14.4% from $23.3 million in the same period last year. Gross margin was 63.4% in the third quarter of 2026, compared to 66.0% in the same period last year, mainly due to product mix changes, including conversational AI products remaining at a sub-scale stage.

Operating Expenses

Operating expenses were $28.3 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 11.9% from $25.3 million in the same period last year.



Research and development expenses were $15.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 14.6% from $13.8 million in the same period last year, primarily due to increased investment in conversational AI products.

Sales and marketing expenses were $6.7 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 3.2% from $6.5 million in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in advertising expenses. General and administrative expenses were $5.8 million in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of 15.9% from $5.0 million in the same period last year, primarily due to an increase in share-based compensation from $0.3 million in the third quarter of 2025 to $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2026, and an increase in allowance for current expected credit losses, mainly as a result of business expansion.



Loss from Operations

Loss from operations was $1.5 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $1.6 million in the same period last year.

Interest Income

Interest income was $3.6 million in the third quarter of 2026, a decrease of 6.9% from $3.9 million in the same period last year, primarily due to the decrease in the average principal amount.

Investment Income (Loss)

Investment income was $1.3 million in the third quarter of 2026, compared to investment loss of $0.3 million in the same period last year, primarily due to fair value changes in equity investments.

Net Income per American Depositary Share Attributable to Ordinary Shareholders

Basic and diluted net income per American Depositary Share (“ADS”) attributable to ordinary shareholders were $0.04 and $0.03, respectively, in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $0.03 and $0.03, respectively, in the same period last year.1

Share Repurchase Program

During the three months ended September 30, 2026, the Company repurchased approximately 1.8 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 0.5 million ADSs) for approximately US$1.9 million.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had repurchased approximately 180.3 million of its Class A ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 45.1 million ADSs) for approximately US$161.8 million under the current share repurchase program.

As of September 30, 2026, the Company had 333.4 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 83.4 million ADSs) outstanding, compared to 449.8 million ordinary shares (equivalent to approximately 112.4 million ADSs) as of the inception of the program.

The current share repurchase program will expire at the end of February 2027.

Financial Outlook

Based on currently available information, the Company expects total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2026 to be between $44.0 million and $45.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of 15.3% to 17.9%. This outlook reflects the Company's current and preliminary views on the market and operational conditions, which are subject to change.

Earnings Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 5 p.m. Pacific Time / 8 p.m. Eastern Time on November 16, 2026. Details for the conference call are as follows:

Event title: Agora, Inc. 3Q 2026 Financial Results

The call will be available at

Investors who want to hear the call should log on at least 15 minutes prior to the broadcast. Participants may register for the call with the link below.



Please visit the Company's investor relations website at on November 16, 2026 to view the earnings release and accompanying slides prior to the conference call.

Operating Metrics

The Company also uses other operating metrics included in this press release and defined below to assess the performance of its business.

Active Customers

An active customer at the end of any period is defined as an organization or individual developer from which the Company generated more than $100 of revenue during the preceding 12 months, excluding customers from Easemob. Customers are counted based on unique customer account identifiers. Generally, one software application uses the same customer account identifier throughout its life cycle while one account may be used for multiple applications.

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate

Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate is calculated by comparing the quarterly revenue from paying customers, excluding revenue from certain end-of-sale products, in the quarter four quarters prior to the most recent quarter to the quarterly revenue from the same set of customers in the most recent quarter. The Company believes Dollar-Based Net Retention Rate facilitates operating performance comparisons on a period-to-period basis.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical or current fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements, including but not limited to statements regarding the Company's financial outlook, beliefs, and expectations. Forward-looking statements include statements containing words such as“expect,”“anticipate,”“believe,”“project,”“will,” and similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements. Among other things, the Financial Outlook in this announcement contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks related to the growth of the RTE-PaaS market; the Company's ability to manage its growth and expand its operations; the Company's ability to attract new developers and convert them into customers; the Company's ability to retain existing customers and expand their usage of its platform and products; the Company's ability to drive popularity of existing use cases and enable new use cases, including through quality enhancements and introduction of new products, features, and functionalities; the Company's fluctuating operating results; competition; the effect of broader technological and market trends on the Company's business and prospects; general economic conditions and their impact on customer and end-user demand; and other risks and uncertainties included elsewhere in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including, without limitation, the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025 and other filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

About Agora, Inc.

Agora, Inc. is the holding company of two independent divisions, under the Agora brand and the Shengwang brand, respectively.

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Agora is a pioneer and global leader in conversational AI and Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), providing developers with simple, flexible, and powerful application programming interfaces, or APIs, to embed real-time conversational AI, video, voice, chat, and interactive streaming into their applications.

Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Shengwang is a pioneer and leading conversational AI and Real-Time Engagement PaaS provider in the China market.

For more information on Agora, please visit:

For more information on Shengwang, please visit:

Agora, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited, in US$ thousands)