(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“ K92” or the“ Company”) (TSX : KNT; OTCQX : KNTNF) is pleased to announce financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026. Production

Strong quarterly production of 49,776 ounces gold equivalent (“ AuEq”)(1) or 46,063 oz gold, 1,948,951 lbs copper and 55,746 oz silver (Figure 1), representing the second-highest quarterly production to date.

Net of by-product credit basis cash costs of $936/oz gold and all-in sustaining costs (“ AISC”) of $1,441/oz gold(2), co-product basis cash costs of $1,144/oz AuEq and AISC of $1,608/oz AuEq(2).

Record quarterly ore processed of 250,042 tonnes (Figure 2), an 82% increase from Q3 2025 and 11% increase from Q2 2026, with a head grade of 6.6 grams per tonne (“ g/t”) AuEq, or 6.1 g/t gold, 0.4% copper and 8.5 g/t silver.

Strong metallurgical recoveries in Q3 of 94.1% for gold and 94.9% for copper (Figure 3), exceeding the updated definitive feasibility study (“ Updated DFS”) recovery parameters of 92.6% and 94.2%, respectively (January 1, 2024 effective date), with gold recoveries exceeding the Updated DFS parameter for the 10th consecutive quarter. The new 1.2 million tonnes-per-annum Stage 3 Expansion Process Plant has continued to perform well since completion of commissioning in December 2025, achieving record monthly throughput of 92,937 tonnes in September.

Record quarterly mine development of 3,486 metres, a 41% increase from Q3 2025 and 5% increase from Q2 2026, including a monthly record of 1,220 metres in July, exceeding the Stage 4 Expansion requirement of 1,200 metres per month. Further improvements are expected from the Phase 4 Primary Ventilation Upgrade and an additional development jumbo planned to arrive in late Q4 (see Growth section below). Record quarterly total material mined (ore plus waste) of 485,812 tonnes, a 37% increase from Q3 2025 and 14% increase from Q2 2026, and record ore mined of 252,744 tonnes, a 66% increase from Q3 2025. Performance was supported by the second mining front ramp-up and improved material handling infrastructure. The first stope ore from the third mining front at the Twin Incline was delivered in September and is expected to progressively ramp up. Financials

Record cash and cash equivalents totaling US$389.9 million, including a record US$355.4 million net cash position.

Quarterly revenue of US$176.5 million.

Quarterly adjusted net earnings(2) of US$52.5 million or US$0.21 per share(2) and net loss of US$39.5 million or US$(0.16) per share. Adjusted net earnings excludes a US$90.3 million non-cash deferred tax expense for intercompany dividend withholding tax on unremitted earnings of our PNG operating subsidiary which are now expected to be distributed, and a US$1.6 million loss on derivative instruments.

Operating cash flow (before working capital adjustments) for the three months ended September 30, 2026, of US$72.5 million or US$0.30 per share, and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (“ EBITDA”)(2) of US$110.8 million or US$0.45 per share. Sales of 41,587 oz gold, 1,912,770 lbs copper and 53,575 oz silver. Gold concentrate and doré inventory of 12,511 oz as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 3,286 oz over the prior quarter.

Growth

As at September 30, 2026, 98% of Stage 3 Expansion growth capital was either spent or committed and remains on budget.



During Q3, significant progress was made on construction and commissioning across the key pastefill infrastructure projects:





Surface Tailings Filtration Plant and Paste Facilities - The Surface Tailings Filtration Plant is now operational, with production optimization ongoing. At the Surface Paste Binder Blending Area and Filter Cake Storage Facility, structural, mechanical and piping works are complete, with remaining electrical and instrumentation installations progressing toward planned commissioning in Q4.



Underground Paste Plant and Reticulation - All major equipment has been installed, including the silo hopper, feeder, paste and colloidal mixers on the 1205 level and both paste pumps and paste hopper in the 1170 pump chamber. Remaining civil, structural, mechanical and electrical works are progressing alongside paste reticulation installation across multiple levels. Commissioning of the Underground Paste Plant is targeted to commence in late Q4 2026.



During and subsequent to the quarter, key Stage 3 and Stage 4 Expansion underground infrastructure projects and fleet upgrades were completed or advanced toward completion, including:





Phase 4 Primary Ventilation Upgrade – Electrification was completed during Q3, followed by completion of final commissioning in late October 2026. The upgrade increases primary mine airflow capacity from approximately 350 m3/s to 600 m3/s, expandable to approximately 700 m3/s, exceeding Stage 4 Expansion and life-of-mine ventilation requirements. The increased capacity is expected to further reduce blast clearance times and enable one-way or dedicated traffic flow through the Twin Incline, supporting higher underground material movement and mining rates. Variable-speed drive fans are operating according to mine demand and will ramp up as required.





Material Pass System – Development of a third material pass advanced during the quarter, with commissioning targeted by year-end 2026 to further increase material handling capacity and provide greater flexibility for grade segregation. Excavation of an additional pass is also targeted for completion by year-end, with commissioning in Q1 2027. The existing dedicated ore and waste passes continue to improve material handling in the Main Mine and Lower Kora, reducing underground trucking demand and congestion in the Kora Incline. The vast majority of material mined underground now moves through the pass system and is hauled to surface via the Twin Incline.





Load, Haul and Development Fleet Expansion - Five new 60-tonne Volvo surface trucks have now arrived on site and are being progressively introduced into operations, with an additional three expected to arrive in Q4 2026. Once fully commissioned, these trucks will haul directly from the material passes underground via the Twin Incline to the process plant, reducing material rehandling and haul road congestion while increasing haulage capacity. An additional Sandvik LH621i loader and two replacement Sandvik 45-tonne underground trucks are expected in Q4. The additional LH621i loader will bring the net increase in underground loaders to three during 2026, following the delivery of four Sandvik LH517i loaders, two of which replaced high-hour units. An additional development jumbo is scheduled to arrive in late Q4 to support higher planned lateral development rates in 2027 along with three new development jumbos arriving in H1 2027 as replacement units. An additional explosives loading unit also arrived and was commissioned during the quarter to improve both development and production blasting capacity.

Surface Haul Road and River Crossings - The Baupa and Kokomo bridges and Kasese river crossing are now complete, enabling a tripling of surface truck payload capacity from 20 tonnes to 60 tonnes. Remaining Stage 4 haul road upgrades, including surfacing and associated works, continue to advance for completion by year-end. Together, these upgrades are expected to reduce haulage cycle times, support Stage 3 and Stage 4 Expansion throughput requirements, and deliver operating unit cost efficiencies.

Exploration

Arakompa – A maiden resource estimate is targeted for late Q4 2026 / early Q1 2027. Surface drilling continued during the quarter with five rigs, targeting strike and depth extensions of the lodes and prospective porphyry copper-gold mineralization.

Kora and Judd – Seven underground diamond drill rigs continued infill and resource expansion drilling, including along strike to the south and at depth. Two additional underground drill rigs have been ordered for delivery in 2027, expanding the fleet to nine as higher lateral development rates make additional drill platforms available.

Judd North – Surface drilling commenced in September 2026 with one rig, targeting northern strike extensions of the Judd lodes towards surface.

Regional Exploration – Surface scout drilling continued at Wera with one contractor rig, testing targets identified through trenching. Nine holes were completed, with one additional hole in progress at quarter end. Geochemical sampling and detailed geological mapping continued at Wera, Tandronofi and Koata Ridge, with 1,231 geochemical samples collected and 22 trenches completed during the quarter. Surface Drilling Fleet Expansion – Seven surface rigs operated across Arakompa, Judd North and Wera during the quarter. An eighth surface rig is undergoing a rebuild for planned deployment at the Mati-Mesoan target in Q1 2027. Two additional surface rigs have been ordered for delivery in 2027, increasing the fleet to ten rigs, with potential for further expansion to support regional and near-mine exploration activities.

The Company's interim consolidated financial statements and associated management's discussion and analysis for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 are available for download on the Company's website and under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (). All amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise indicated. See Figure 1: Quarterly Production, Co-Product Cash Cost and Co-Product AISC Chart

See Figure 2: Quarterly Total Ore Processed, Development Metres Advanced and Total Mined Material Chart

See Figure 3: Gold and Copper Recoveries Chart David Medilek, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated,“The third quarter saw a further strengthening of our financial position, with cash and cash equivalents reaching a record US$389.9 million and net cash increasing to a record US$355.4 million. Operational momentum continued to build as the Stage 3 Expansion ramp-up advanced, delivering our second-highest quarterly production alongside record processing, lateral development and material movement. Lateral development exceeded Stage 3 Expansion requirements during the quarter, with July also exceeding Stage 4 Expansion requirements, and with an additional development jumbo scheduled to arrive later this quarter, we are on track to exceed Stage 4 development requirements in 2027 and further increase operational flexibility. During the quarter, we also surpassed one million ounces gold equivalent produced since commercial production was declared in February 2018, a milestone achieved by translating exploration success into successive production expansions through strong operational and project execution. Stage 3, our most transformational expansion to date, remains on budget, with approximately 98% of growth capital spent or committed. With new mining fronts ramping up, the progressive introduction of additional mining equipment and completed and soon-to-be-completed infrastructure upgrades, we are well-positioned to further increase mining rates and improve operating efficiency. We are also expanding our exploration capacity, with seven underground and seven surface rigs operating during the quarter. A further surface rig is being rebuilt for deployment in Q1 2027, and four additional rigs, two underground and two surface, have been ordered for delivery in 2027, bringing the combined drilling fleet to 19 rigs. This increased capacity will enable a greater focus on resource expansion and upgrading at Kora and Judd, and the testing of regional and near-mine targets. At Arakompa, a maiden resource estimate is targeted for late Q4 2026 / early Q1 2027. We expect Q4 to be our strongest production quarter of the year and reiterate our 2026 production guidance.”

Mine Operating Activities Three months ended

September 30, 2026 Three months ended

September 30, 2025 Operating data Gold head grade (Au g/t) 6.1 10.7 Copper head grade (%) 0.37% 0.47% Silver head grade (Ag g/t) 8.5 10.3 Gold equivalent head grade (AuEq g/t) 6.6 11.2 Gold recovery (%) 94.1% 95.0% Copper recovery (%) 94.9% 94.6% Gold ounces produced 46,063 42,244 Gold ounces equivalent produced(1) (2) 49,776 44,323 Tonnes of copper produced 884 600 Silver ounces produced 55,746 34,831 Financial data (US$'000) Gold ounces sold 41,587 45,006 Revenues from concentrate and doré sales $176,547 $177,547 Mining, processing and maintenance expenses $28,695 $18,585 Other mine expenses $21,507 $18,107 Depreciation and depletion $14,453 $7,117 Statistics (US$) Average realized selling price per ounce, net (3) $4,236 $3,361 Cash cost per ounce (net of by-product credit)(2) $936 $694 AISC (net of by-product credit)(2) $1,441 $1,254 Cash cost per ounce (co-product)(2) $1,144 $797 AISC (co-product)(2) $1,608 $1,330

Notes:

(1) AuEq in Q3 2026 is calculated based on: gold $4,308 per ounce; silver $63.89 per ounce; and copper $6.38 per pound. AuEq in Q3 2025 is calculated based on: gold $3,507 per ounce; silver $38.71 per ounce; and copper $4.49 per pound.

(2) The Company provides some non-international financial reporting standard measures as supplementary information that management believes may be useful to investors to explain the Company's financial results. Please refer to non-IFRS financial performance measures in the Company's management's discussion and analysis dated November 16, 2026, available on SEDAR+ and on the Company's website, for reconciliation of these measures.



(3) The average realized selling price per ounce is net of metal payabilities for both concentrate and doré.



Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

Conference Call and Webcast to Present Results

K92 will host a conference call and webcast to present the 2026 third quarter financial results at 5:30 pm (EST) on Monday, November 16, 2026.

Listeners may access the conference call by dialing toll-free to 1-833-752-3535 within North America or +1-647-846-8278 from international locations.



The conference call will also be broadcast live (webcast) and may be accessed via the following link:

Qualified Person

K92 Mine Chief Geologist, Andrew Kohler, PGeo, a qualified person under the meaning of Canadian National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and is responsible for the technical content of this news release. Data verification by Mr. Kohler includes significant time onsite reviewing drill core, face sampling, underground workings, and discussing work programs and results with geology and mining personnel.

Technical Report

The Updated DFS and mineral resource estimate for the Kainantu Gold Mine Project in Papua New Guinea is presented in a technical report, titled,“Independent Technical Report, Kainantu Gold Mine, Updated Definitive Feasibility Study, Kainantu Project, Papua New Guinea” dated March 21, 2025, with an effective date of January 1, 2024.

About K92

K92 Mining Inc. is engaged in the production of gold, copper and silver at the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands Province of Papua New Guinea, as well as exploration and development of mineral deposits in the immediate vicinity of the mine. The Company declared commercial production from Kainantu in February 2018, is in a strong financial position, and is working to become a Tier 1 mid-tier producer through ongoing expansions. A maiden resource estimate on the Blue Lake copper-gold porphyry project was completed in August 2022. K92 is operated by a team of mining company professionals with extensive international mine-building and operational experience.

On Behalf of the Company,

David Medilek, Chief Executive Officer and Director

For further information, please contact Mick Sroba, Director Business Development and Investor Relations at +1-604-416-4445

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION: This news release includes certain“forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation: (i) the results of the Kainantu Mine Definitive Feasibility Study, including the Stage 3 Expansion, a new standalone 1.2 million tonnes-per-annum process plant and supporting infrastructure; (ii) statements regarding the expansion of the mine and development of any of the deposits; (iii) the Kainantu Stage 4 Expansion, operating two standalone process plants, larger surface infrastructure and mining throughputs; and (iv) the potential extended life of the Kainantu Mine.

All statements in this news release that address events or developments that we expect to occur in the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, although not always, identified by words such as“expect”,“plan”,“anticipate”,“project”,“target”,“potential”,“schedule”,“forecast”,“budget”,“estimate”,“intend” or“believe” and similar expressions or their negative connotations, or that events or conditions“will”,“would”,“may”,“could”,“should” or“might” occur. All such forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management as of the date such statements are made. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based on estimates and assumptions that are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond our ability to control, that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, Public Health Crises, including the epidemic or pandemic viruses; changes in the price of gold, silver, copper and other metals in the world markets; fluctuations in the price and availability of infrastructure and energy and other commodities; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; volatility in price of our common shares; inherent risks associated with the mining industry, including problems related to weather and climate in remote areas in which certain of the Company's operations are located; failure to achieve production, cost and other estimates; risks and uncertainties associated with exploration and development; uncertainties relating to estimates of mineral resources including uncertainty that mineral resources may never be converted into mineral reserves; the Company's ability to carry on current and future operations, including development and exploration activities at the Arakompa, Kora, Judd and other projects; the timing, extent, duration and economic viability of such operations, including any mineral resources or reserves identified thereby; the accuracy and reliability of estimates, projections, forecasts, studies and assessments; the Company's ability to meet or achieve estimates, projections and forecasts; the availability and cost of inputs; the availability and costs of achieving the Stage 3 Expansion or the Stage 4 Expansion; the ability of the Company to achieve the inputs the price and market for outputs, including gold, silver and copper; failures of information systems or information security threats; political, economic and other risks associated with the Company's foreign operations; geopolitical events and other uncertainties, such as the conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and Palestine; compliance with various laws and regulatory requirements to which the Company is subject to, including taxation; the ability to obtain timely financing on reasonable terms when required; the current and future social, economic and political conditions, including relationship with the communities in Papua New Guinea and other jurisdictions it operates; other assumptions and factors generally associated with the mining industry; and the risks, uncertainties and other factors referred to in the Company's Annual Information Form under the heading“Risk Factors”.

Estimates of mineral resources are also forward-looking statements because they constitute projections, based on certain estimates and assumptions, regarding the amount of minerals that may be encountered in the future and/or the anticipated economics of production. The estimation of mineral resources and mineral reserves is inherently uncertain and involves subjective judgments about many relevant factors. Mineral resources that are not mineral reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The accuracy of any such estimates is a function of the quantity and quality of available data, and of the assumptions made and judgments used in engineering and geological interpretation. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance, and actual results and future events could materially differ from those anticipated in such statements. Although we have attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actual results to differ materially from those that are anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.



Figure 1: Quarterly Production, Co-Product Cash Cost and Co-Product AISC Chart









Figure 2: Quarterly Total Ore Processed, Development Metres Advanced and Total Mined Material Chart









Figure 3: Gold and Copper Recoveries Chart







Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: