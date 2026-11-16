MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Vietnam plastics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.05% during 2027–2032, supported by expanding construction activity, rising demand for food-grade and e-commerce packaging.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the Vietnam plastics market 12.83 million tons in 2026 to 13.9 million tons in 2027 and reach 20.47 million tons by 2032, registering a CAGR of 8.05% . Steady construction activity, expanding food and e-commerce packaging, and a growing base of foreign-invested electronics and automotive plants continue to lift resin consumption across the country. New film and conversion capacity, along with rising interest in recycled-content materials, is widening opportunities for converters and material suppliers. However, heavy reliance on imported feedstock and supply disruptions linked to the Middle East conflict are pushing up input costs, making smart sourcing and supplier diversification increasingly important for sustained growth.

Vietnam Plastics Market Upcoming Trends:

Expanding Building and Infrastructure Activity

Rising investment in housing, utilities and water networks is steadily lifting orders for plastic pipes and related building products. Large-diameter piping for public water schemes gives producers a dependable, specification-driven outlet that sits somewhat apart from the wider construction cycle.

Growing Need for Food and Online-Retail Packaging

Flexible packaging for processed food, seafood and healthcare keeps converters supplied with repeat resin demand. Online shopping adds a fresh stream of dispatch packaging, with the final plastic requirement shaped by the formats and materials buyers choose.

Foreign Capital Flowing into Converting Capacity

Overseas investors are setting up film-blowing and other conversion plants in Vietnam, creating new local outlets for polyethylene and other resins. Part of this output is aimed at export customers, which broadens the demand base beyond the domestic market.

"The Vietnam Plastics Market is witnessing growth as construction activities increase, packaging requirements expand, and foreign-invested manufacturing operations strengthen. This report explores key market trends, growth drivers, and emerging opportunities across plastic types, processing technologies, and applications, offering decision-makers insights into market developments and future business opportunities," says Himanshu Vasisht, Senior Research Manager at Mordor Intelligence.

Vietnam plastics Industry Segments:

By Types

Traditional Plastics

Engineering Plastics

Bioplastics

By Technology

Blow Molding



Extrusion

Injection Molding Other Technologies

By Application

Packaging

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Automotive and Transportation

Housewares

Furniture and Bedding

Other Applications

Regional Dynamics:

Northern Provinces Build Converter Strength

Provinces such as Bac Ninh and Hung Yen are emerging as busy hubs where component makers plug into electronics supply chains and new flexible packaging plants take shape. Local converters are concentrating on meeting buyer quality standards and, increasingly, on using recycled material in their products.

Long Son Anchors Southern Resin Supply

The Long Son petrochemical complex remains central to domestic resin availability. Its operating status and ongoing feedstock projects strongly influence how reliably converters across the country can source polymers. Consistent production from the complex helps reduce dependence on imported resins and supports the supply of key materials such as polyethylene and polypropylene for packaging, construction, automotive components, and consumer goods manufacturing.

Vietnam P lastics Companies

AGC Inc.

Billion Industrial Holdings Limited

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Hyosung Chemical



LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

NSRP LLC

SCG Chemicals Public Company Limited

SKC

Toray Industries, Inc.

Vietnam National Industry - Energy Group

Vietnam Polystyrene Co., Ltd

Vinaplast

Explore Related Reports from Mordor Intelligence Database:

Concrete Bonding Agents Market Size: Concrete bonding agents market report is segmented by bonding agent type, technology, application, end-user industry, and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Market forecasts are provided in volume terms (tons).

Canada Lubricants Market Share: Canada lubricants market report is segmented by product type, base stock type, end-user industry, and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Market forecasts are provided in volume terms (liters).

Global Dimer Acid Market Growth: Dimer acid market report is segmented by application and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Market forecasts are provided in volume terms (kilo metric tons).

Cyanoacrylate Adhesives Market Trends: Cyanoacrylate adhesives market report is segmented by end-user industry, technology, and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The report includes five years of historical data and five-year market forecasts.

Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: Microcrystalline cellulose market report is segmented by source, process, end-user industry, and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Market forecasts are provided in value terms (USD).

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 150+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Synapse, Data Center Intelligence, and Robotics Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree.

CONTACT: For any inquiries, please contact:...