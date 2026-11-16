MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoGo AI Network Inc. (CSE: GOGO) (OTC: GOGAF) (FSE: 4E9) ("GoGo" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Drew Zimmerman to its Board of Directors and as Interim Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Zimmerman succeeds Christopher Cherry, who is stepping down as Interim Chief Executive Officer and director. The Company also announces its intention to consolidate its common shares on the basis of up to ten (10) pre-consolidation shares for each one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation").

Completion of the Algo8 Spinout

The leadership transition comes after a significant milestone for GoGo. In October 2026, GoGo completed its plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") spinning out Algo8 AI Inc (“Algo8”) as a separately listed public company. Under the Arrangement, GoGo shareholders received 0.25 of an Algo8 share for each GoGo share held and retained all their GoGo shares.

Drew Zimmerman Appointed Interim CEO and Director

Mr. Zimmerman is a capital markets executive and public company director with 15 years of experience in the Canadian public markets, including the financing, governance and management of publicly listed companies. He currently serves as President, Chief Executive Officer and a director of Noble Plains Uranium Corp., a director of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and a director of Stallion Uranium Corp., where he previously served as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Zimmerman is a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Victoria.

"On behalf of the Board, we thank Chris for his work through a defining period for the Company," said Geoff Balderson, Director of GoGo. "Drew brings capital markets depth and a long record of building public companies, and we are confident in the direction he will set."

Proposed Share Consolidation

The Board has approved a consolidation of the Company's common shares on the basis of up to ten (10) pre-consolidation shares for each one (1) post-consolidation share. The final ratio will be determined by the Board.

The Consolidation remains subject to the acceptance of the Canadian Securities Exchange. The Company will announce the effective date by news release once it has been set. Registered shareholders will receive a letter of transmittal from the Company's transfer agent explaining how to exchange their certificates. Shareholders who hold their shares through a broker or other intermediary are not required to take any action.

About GoGo AI Network Inc.

GoGo AI Network Inc. is an investment issuer focused on identifying, investing in, and supporting early-stage and growth-stage companies developing artificial intelligence, automation, and next-generation software technologies. The Company targets opportunities across multiple sectors and geographies and seeks to create long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation, active portfolio support, and the strategic monetization of its investments over time. For more information, visit

On behalf of the Board of Directors of GoGo AI Network Inc.

Drew Zimmerman, Interim Chief Executive Officer

Email: ...

Phone: 604-602-0001

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements about the Consolidation, its timing and final ratio, CSE acceptance, the Company's ability to raise capital, and its future investment strategy, including its intention to pursue future transactions modelled on the Arrangement. Words such as "will," "intends," "expects," "believes" and "may" identify forward-looking information. These statements rest on assumptions that may prove incorrect and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including market conditions, regulatory approvals and the availability of financing. Actual results may differ materially. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update it.